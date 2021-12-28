Mahao speaks on GNU

MASERU – Professor Nqosa Mahao says his Basotho Action Party (BAP) rejected overtures to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) last week because the idea was not blessed by the people at the polls.

Mahao was speaking at a rally in Matsieng on Sunday.

He said his BAP had experienced tremendous growth over the last eight months adding that membership now sits at a staggering 60 000 people.

If the figures are true, then the BAP could spring a surprise at the polls scheduled for next year.



“We are clear that we will not be part of any government not voted for by Basotho,” Mahao said.

He said Basotho should use the ballot box to kick out of power political parties that had failed to bring real change for the people.

Mahao said they were invited to join the GNU but rejected the idea because it was not blessed by the people.

He said they were only surprised after the All Basotho Convention (ABC), which was pushing the idea of a GNU, claimed they were not part of the deal.



Mahao said there is a lot of finger-pointing in the ABC regarding who invited other parties to join the GNU.

He said the growth in the membership of his party had left them stunned.

“We will not lie that we have a membership that exceeds IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) registered voters,” Mahao said.



He blamed the current political killings and other violent crimes in Lesotho to a lack of leadership adding the coalition government led by Dr Moeketsi Majoro was suffering from serious paralysis.

He said there was also discord among coalition partners with one junior partner claiming they were no longer part of the government.

Mahao did not name the party in question.



“They say they are not leading the government but Dr Moeketsi Majoro does so in silos,” Mahao said.

He said the political party was adamant that they were only remaining in government to gather resources to fight next year’s elections.

Mahao said this was adequate proof that the government was now in a dysfunctional mode.



He said the murder cases were on the rise in Lesotho citing the case of a soldier, his wife and child who were gunned down in Ha Thetsane, Lesia, last week.

Army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola confirmed the incident this week but said the police were still conducting their investigations to find what happened.



Mahao said the government had refused to take responsibility for the killings. He said there were also squabbles over the allocation of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs which was affecting people in the villages.

The BAP leader accused Majoro and his deputy, Mathibeli Mokhothu, of rushing to shut down Parliament to avoid a “motion of no-confidence”.

He said the current political leadership did not have the vision to take the country forward adding that they had dismally failed.

Nkheli Liphoto