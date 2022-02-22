Mahao’s bodyguards in trouble

MASERU – A former Basotho Action Party (BAP) activist says he was beaten up by Professor Nqosa Mahao’s bodyguards on Tuesday for allegedly “disrespecting their leader”.

The bodyguards are now under police investigation for the assault, thepost heard this week.

Mahao confirmed that the matter was now in the hands of the police. He declined to comment further on the matter.



Jane Lebamang, a controversial figure who made headlines in 2020 when he claimed the government owed him M27 million, said he was beaten up near the BAP’s offices in Maseru.

He said he was visiting a nearby printing shop when the bodyguards pounced on him, accusing him of fomenting trouble for their leader.



Lebamang defected from the BAP to the All Basotho Convention (ABC) last month claiming that Mahao was ignoring him despite his immense material contributions to the party.

He said he lent his Toyota GD6 vehicle to Mahao to use for party business.

Lebamang said he believed his assault was a direct result of his defection from the BAP to the ABC.



“I only went there to print at the printing shop opposite their offices when one of Mahao’s bodyguards pointed a gun at me,” he said.

He said when he asked the gunman why he was pointing the gun at him, the man told him that they were tired of him disrespecting their leader.



He added that his attackers threatened to kill him for being disrespectful to Mahao.

“They dragged me outside where other bodyguards were waiting,” Lebamang said.

He said immediately after stepping out he was brutally assaulted with fighting sticks and stones amongst others.

“They assaulted me to the extent that my head is full of open wounds, I am currently in hospital,” he said during a telephonic interview.



Lebamang said he believed they could have killed him had the Maliba-Matšo MP, Nto Moakhi, not intervened and physically pulled some of them from him.

“They beat me to a pulp,” he said.

“I left that place with blood all over my face.”

He also said after this brutal attack he went to the Pitso Ground police station to open a case of assault against his assailants.



“Mahao used my car for more than five months, free of charge,” he said, complaining that Mahao is ungrateful.

He said BAP members made incessant threats to harm him ever since he dumped the party to join the ABC “and now they have done what they have always dreamt of”.

“Mahao’s bodyguards used to insult me on my phone and today they elevated their fight by beating me,” he said.

Mahao declined to comment.



The bodyguards, whose names we have withheld, said they would not comment because the case was now in the hands of the police.

“Let me not say anything since the case is already handled by the police,” one of the men said.