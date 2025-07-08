Mahao’s nephew says were told to leave crime scene

MASERU – A nephew of the late army commander, Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao, told the High Court on Tuesday that soldiers ordered them to drive the truck they were in away from the crime scene.

Leuta Mahao told Justice Charles Hungwe that one of the soldiers, Lieutenant Colonel Tefo Hashatsi, who is now late, had instructed him and his cousin, Mabilikoe, to drive their uncle’s truck away.

Under normal circumstances the truck would be left at the crime scene to enable investigators to ascertain what could have happened.

Leuta said Hashatsi asked them if one of them was able to drive.

He said Mabilikoe responded that he knew how to drive it.

“He ordered us to drive the car,” Leuta said.

Because they were afraid, they did not drive the car immediately.

Leuta said his cousin told the soldiers that the car had problems but they shouted that they should go as there was nothing wrong with the car.

He said Hashatsi told them to continue driving to their uncle’s place and tell the family that Lt Gen Mahao had been arrested in connection with military matters.

Leuta, who is the crown’s 37th witness, said Hashatsi tried to cover splashes of blood on the ground with some soil but there was too much of it.

Hashatsi, he said, asked them if they had a broom which he could use to cover the blood and they did not respond.

Leuta corroborated earlier evidence by a South African ballistic expert that Lt Gen Mahao did not point a gun at the officers who came to arrest him.

Leuta told the court that Lt Gen Mahao was unarmed when he was shot and that he was dragged with his face on the ground.

The court heard that Lt Gen Mahao fell off but his feet were still hanging inside the car.

Then barely after three minutes, two men disembarked from the soldiers’ vehicle close to them and came to their truck.

“My uncle was motionless as he was lying on the ground,” Leuta said.

He told the court that his uncle was speechless and his face was covered with blood.

He emphasised that his uncle was killed right on the spot and that he did not die in hospital or on the way to the hospital as alleged.

Stunningly, his statement to the police differs as he said the uncle crawled on the car seats towards the passengers’ door after he was shot.

He said because Lt Gen Mahao was frail, he fell on his face on the ground.

Leuta strongly denied that he and his cousin Mabilikoe Mahao who was also a witness ran into the bush as presented by other witnesses.

He said he had witnessed almost everything that took place at that moment as they were stopped by the soldiers when they tried to flee.

He told the court that after the first shot, he and Mabilikoe were still in the truck.

But when the second and third shots were fired, he said, they managed to open the door and tried to run away.

“We were stopped by Hashatsi who shouted, khutlang moo le nahana le ea kae?” meaning come back, where do you think you are going?

Leuta further informed the court that they were not even far from where their uncle fell as they were in between the truck and the soldiers’ 4×4 vehicle which was behind.

He said some men pointed rifles at them and they had to surrender.

As the duo was trying to run for their lives, a bullet whizzed past their heads and they had to stop.

“We were running towards the back of the truck,” Leuta said.

Leuta denied that Hashatsi, who was then a captain, made a call that his uncle should be taken to the hospital immediately.

He said since they were close to where his uncle was lying, they could hear almost every conversation between the soldiers.

He said there was no way he could have missed an important statement saying his uncle should be rushed to the hospital.

Leuta said after the shootings took place, the soldiers took a minute or more waiting before they discovered that his uncle was dead.

“My uncle died right at the spot,” he said.

He said as they dragged him on the ground with his face to their car which was about 15 meters away, Hashatsi tried to cover blood stains with soil.

’Malimpho Majoro