Majoro dodges bullet

MASERU – AN All Basotho Convention (ABC) meeting to decide the fate of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro failed to take off this week after party leader Thomas Thabane fell ill.

Majoro was scheduled to be grilled and possibly censured at the party’s executive committee meeting on Monday. He has however temporarily dodged the bullet because Thabane could not attend the meeting due to ill-health.



The ABC secretary general Lebohang Hlaele told thepost that the executive committee was supposed to meet to discuss Majoro’s behaviour.

“I am going to meet our leader to decide on the exact day for the sitting when his health permits,” said Hlaele, who is allegedly a key member of the faction pushing for Majoro’s ouster from both the party and the government.



Hlaele has however repeatedly denied the allegation, insisting that he doesn’t belong to any faction and only wants peace in the troubled ruling party.



The meeting had been hastily organised after a group of ABC supporters gathered at Thabane’s house last week to complain about Majoro and his faction.



The supporters called on Thabane who was flanked by party spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa, to rein in Majoro and his faction for allegedly undermining him and refusing to hire ABC members in the government.

They said Majoro and his faction should leave the ABC if they don’t want to respect Thabane and tow the party line.



The ABC is in the throes of a fierce power struggle that has been dragging on for the past three years. It’s a battle that has divided the party into two factions, one led by Thabane and the other headed by Majoro.

Thabane has previously alluded to the existence of those factions but Majoro has remained largely mum.



His silence has however not stopped his enemies from sharpening their knives against him. Last week’s meeting at Thabane’s house was yet another indication of how the two factions are miles apart in terms of resolving their differences.



Billy Nguthi, a party member from Khubetsoana, said it is telling that Majoro’s faction is now wearing camouflages instead of the party’s regalia.

“Some people wear camouflages and have formed a faction which supports someone who intends to succeed Ntate Thabane,” Nguthi said.

“We are not happy, we need answers.”



Tšolo Khechane, another member, said Majoro was hiring and firing government employees without consulting Thabane.

“Ntate Thabane is never told when people are being hired and fired yet he is leading the party,” Khechane said.

He said Thabane “is also aggrieved that those who hate and humiliate him are the most loved in government”.



Thabane told the gathering that he is “surrounded by enemies, treacherous people who are cruel and thankless”.

Thabane complained that under the Majoro-led government his allies in the party who have stood with him during hard times, are being dismissed from their jobs.



Thabane complained that his requests that ABC members should be given jobs in the embassies have been ignored because “the Prime Minister never listened to me”.

“I see there are now other new leaders in the party other than me,” he said.

He also complained that he is not consulted when top government officials are fired and hired.



“It is now your choice if you want to go to heaven or hell,” he said.

“Some people seem to be working for hell but I grew this party knowing that evil cannot do us any good,” he said.

Masoetsa said the members are unhappy that the party that Thabane built is being destroyed.



“They do not even get jobs in their government,” Masoetsa said.

He also said their members are being neglected while others are being fired “in the government led by ABC and the ministries led by ABC”.

“It is not right,” he said.



Masoetsa said Thabane should tell members what to do and also make a decision because he is “still the only leader the party has”.

Nkheli Liphoto