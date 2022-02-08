Majoro hangs on

MASERU – PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro is not stepping down despite losing the All Basotho Convention (ABC) race over the weekend.

His defiance comes as pressure mounts on him to make way for Nkaku Kabi who defeated him in the election.

Although Kabi and Majoro put on a show of unity at a press conference last night, sources say that is just politics at play but there is a vicious power struggle going on behind closed doors.

Speaking at the press conference, Kabi gave an impression that he was not in a hurry to take over while Majoro appeared to insinuate that he will not stand in Kabi’s way.

But behind the scenes the plot against Majoro is thickening. Sources say Kabi’s faction is looking for ways to pillage Majoro’s support among MPs, especially ministers.

There are also discussions on how to persuade the Democratic Congress (DC) MPs to dump Majoro.



Majoro on the other hand appears bent on clinging on to power until the elections.

Buta Moseme, Majoro’s spokesperson, this week told thepost that the prime minister has no plans to step down.

“The prime minister still stands by his words that he will be in office until the general elections,” Moseme said.



Days before the conference, Majoro, who is no longer in the ABC national executive committee, told a local newspaper that he would accept defeat but would remain prime minister until the elections in September.

But the party’s executive committee has made it clear to him that it will not allow him to remain in office because that would create two centres of power.

Party spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa told thepost that they expect Kabi to be the next prime minister.



“We agree that every political party leader is expecting to be a prime minister after voting is done. That was our expectation when the party won elections,” said Masoetsa, who has been openly fighting Majoro for the past few months.

“Everyone has that ambition and I do not think Kabi is an exception. The committee will meet before the end of this week to discuss the way forward on the matter.”

The ABC’s secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, was diplomatic when asked if the party wanted Majoro to make way for Kabi.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that the party leader automatically becomes prime minister,” Hlaele said.



“It will all depend on the negotiations within the party as well as between the two. We are having our monthly executive committee meeting next Monday to discuss some of these issues.”

Party insiders however say Kabi has told them that he plans to take over as prime minister in the next two weeks.



“His (Kabi) attitude is that Majoro will have to be pushed out if he doesn’t resign. The gloves are off and Majoro has lost legitimacy and support,” said a senior ABC executive committee member who has been fighting in Kabi’s corner.

“He knows that handing over power to Kabi is the right thing to do but he is trying to be stubborn. The party is supreme to the government. The leader of the party should be the prime minister.”



“He is just buying time but he will go.”

Majoro has told some party insiders and friends that he can only be removed by parliament. He was probably banking on the 24 MPs who have been supporting him since he became prime minister and his subsequent fallout with former leader Thomas Thabane.

thepost however understands that support is no longer assured following his defeat.

Another member of the executive said several MPs have told him that they are prepared to toe the party line and work with Kabi.



He said the MPs that backed Majoro can now be divided into two groups: those who believe they can be re-elected as MPs and those who think they have no chance of re-election.

“Those who want to be re-elected know that the party will punish them if they remain with Majoro. They will have to contest as independent candidates because the party will not approve their candidacy,” he said.



“There are those who know they will lose the election and have no interest in contesting. They would rather hang on to Majoro, play hardball and hope they remain ministers or continue to enjoy some benefits.”

Majoro’s removal through parliament will largely depend on Kabi and his camp getting the full support of DC MPs, the ABC’s main ruling partner.

There are also other junior coalition partners whose MPs are crucial to the outcome of a vote in parliament.



DC spokesperson Serialong Qoo said the party is yet to receive formal communication about what the ABC’s plan is after the elective conference.

“We cannot make a decision until they have formally told us their plan,” Qoo said.

“We are not going to help the ABC sort out its internal problems.”