Majoro won’t step down

MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s executive committee has hit a brick-wall in its efforts to oust Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

thepost can reveal that after two weeks of threats and cajoling these have failed to persuade Majoro to step down for Nkaku Kabi, the new ABC leader.

Majoro however appears unfazed as shown by his decision to reshuffle principal secretaries this week even as he faces a storm from his party.

Last night Majoro’s spokesperson Buta Moseme said the Prime Minister’s position has not changed.

“He is not going anywhere. He remains the Prime Minister until the elections,” Moseme said.

It is understood that Majoro and Kabi have had several meetings that have however failed to break the impasse which has now deepened the crisis within the ABC.

Moseme, however, said this week’s meeting was one of several the two have had but they did not discuss the premiership.



Majoro has also been resisting intense pressure from the executive committee which is desperate for him to cede power to Kabi to avoid having two centres of power.

With Majoro hanging on to power, the executive committee has a hostile Prime Minister who doesn’t take their instructions on both policy and appointments.

As negotiations between Kabi and Majoro drag on without success, it appears that the situation is likely to continue until the elections in September.



Party insiders told thepost this week that Kabi asked the executive committee at its meeting on Monday to give him one week to negotiate with Majoro.

He said he needed a bit more time to make the Prime Minister see the importance of stepping down,” said an official who was in the meeting.

“He didn’t say he wants to negotiate or persuade him because he should be the Prime Minister by now. He (Kabi) wants the Prime Minister to do the right thing and resign. It’s that simple.”



Kabi made the announcement at the meeting as he tried to explain why he had cancelled the ABC’s caucus meeting that was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

But it appears that a subsequent meeting between Kabi and Majoro failed to break the deadlock. Previous meetings between the two over the past two weeks have also yielded nothing substantial, with Majoro insisting he will remain in office until September.

Majoro has already resisted the ABC’s attempt to recall him. He has insisted that he will remain in power until the elections. With options running out, there is now frustration within the executive committee and among Kabi’s supporters.



“We might have to play dirty if he doesn’t go by Friday,” quipped a committee member who said his patience with Majoro has run out.

Using parliament to remove him might be a tall order because he appears to enjoy the support of major political parties backing him. Majoro wants the battle for the premiership to play out in parliament where he has the support of the majority of MPs.

Although political allegiance shifts like quicksand in Lesotho, Majoro’s support from ABC MPs has held firm at 22. Nearly all ABC ministers and deputies are fighting in his corner.



He has the support of the 27 MPs from the Democratic Congress (DC) which has already said it will not interfere in the ABC’s internal affairs.

The DC, a ruling partner and the second-largest party in Lesotho, could be the beneficiary of the chaos in the ABC. Supporting Majoro to remain in power perpetuates the power struggles in the ABC.



This means the DC will face an ABC ravaged by internal strife in the September election.

The ABC’s advantage of incumbency will be eroded due to having a prime minister and a party leader at cross purposes. Majoro also has the support of other parties whose MPs will insulate him from a vote of no confidence. Selibe Mochoboroane’s Movement for Economic Change (MEC) has told thepost that it will not back any attempt to remove Majoro.



Its six MPs, plus the combined 22 supporting Majoro and the 27 from the DC brings Majoro’s support to a total of 55. Add the four Basotho National Party (BNP) and Majoro is above the threshold of 57 MPs required to beat off a vote of no confidence (The BNP’s Joang Molapo is now voting with the Alliance for Democrats).

The Popular Front for Democrats, which is in the coalition government and has three MPs, is standing with Majoro.