Manamolela elected ABC deputy leader

MASERU – DR Pinkie Manamolela, a former health minister and practising surgeon, was on Monday elected the deputy leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party led by Nkaku Kabi. Dr Manamolela, who served as a minister under the Thomas Thabane led government between 2012 and 2015, beat party heavyweights Sekhonyana Mosenene and Prince Maliehe.

Maliehe is a former deputy leader of the ABC and Defence Minister while Mosenene is a member of the party’s national executive committee representing the taxi industry. Mosenene was very instrumental in the push for the ouster of Thabane as Prime Minister after he was named in the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, two years ago.

He argued that Thabane’s continued presence at the helm of the party was hampering the ABC’s political fortunes.

The faction aligned to Thabane has never forgiven him for that. Kabi is aligned to the Thabane faction which is now in control of the party while Maliehe has always been seen as a Thabane loyalist.

Party insiders say Dr Manamolela is seen by many as a neutral figure whose presence in the executive committee and the deputy leadership will help heal and reconcile the wrangling factions.

She joins the party’s leadership at a time when Kabi has struggled to reunite the warring factions ahead of a key national election in October. Hawks within the Thabane faction have expressed reservations about working with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro after he defied the party’s instructions to dump the government in parliament.

The national executive committee wanted Majoro to vacate office and be replaced by Kabi but he refused, resulting in the committee instructing the ABC MPs to cross the floor in parliament.

Only a handful crossed leaving Majoro and his supporters still leading the government.

The ABC secretary general Lebohang Hlaele told thepost that the decision to make Dr Manamolela the deputy leader was reached on Monday during a national executive committee sitting.

“It is true, the majority of the members voted for her and she won,” Hlaele said.

He said the move was lawful especially when the members of the executive committee were given a chance to vote on who they wanted to appoint their deputy leader.

Dr Manamolela will replace Majoro who resigned as the deputy leader four months ago, just days after the newly elected leader Kabi pipped him to the leadership post in Mohale’s Hoek.

In his resignation letter, Majoro claimed that he was giving the ABC members a chance to be led by people of their choice as they did not vote for him but Kabi. He also claimed that he was against creating two centres of power, with Kabi running the party while he led the government.

Disgruntled ABC MPs who were enraged by Majoro’s defiance even crossed to the crossbench last month in protest. Dr Manamolela told thepost that she was still to be informed formally about the outcome.

“But I heard such news that I was voted to hold that position,” Dr Manamolela said.

She said she would be thankful to be holding “such a huge position in my party, the ABC”.

“I welcome that decision with warm hands. No one can reject such an opportunity,” she said.

She said the party is facing challenges of lack of unity and peace, adding that is the first thing she will focus on.

“As a woman, I am responsible for bringing peace to the party, like other members who want nothing but peace and tranquility.”

Nkheli Liphoto