Maqutu seeks police intervention

MASERU – THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Director of Elections, Mpaiphele Maqutu, has written to Police Commissioner Borotho Matsoso asking him to intervene following an investigation in the procurement of paper bags by his office.

In the letter, dated April 27, 2025, Maqutu says the investigation was “instilling fear” and intimidating his staff which was now making his staff not to “discharge its mandate freely”.

“The IEC has no intention of interfering with ongoing investigations but this conduct by the Commercial Counter Crime Unit is causing huge disruptions in our daily operations,” Maqutu said.

He said the police’s conduct “can be interpreted as a means (of) instilling fear and intimidation on the employees and management of the Commission”.

The Commercial Counter Crime Unit is investigating how between February and March this year Maqutu’s office bought paper bags valued at M57 000 without following procurement regulations.

Maqutu complained to Matsoso that the investigation has been going on for the past two months with IEC officers being called for questioning “weekly with no end in sight”.

This, he said, “in turn can have a bearing on the independence of the IEC to discharge its mandate freely”.

He reminded Commissioner Matsoso that the IEC “shall not in the performance of its functions be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority”.

He said he is “extremely concerned” by the conduct of the police, “which purports to be conducting an investigation relating to procurement of paper bags valued at” M57 000.

The police are investigating whether it is true that Maqutu procured the paper bags without seeking at least five quotations for amounts between M1 and M150 000 as required by the IEC procurement policy.

They are also investigating if indeed there was no requisition for the goods and services.

They are also investigating if there was no order issued between the IEC and the supplier.

They are also investigating if the goods and services were paid without a delivery note and if they were invoiced without an order number.

The police are also investigating if the supplier did not bring the goods to the IEC warehouse but instead Maqutu instructed his officers to travel to Durban, South Africa, and paid them per diems to pick them up.

The police are also investigating if Maqutu intimidated the procurement committee to award the single sourcing a month later after learning that the police were investigating him.

Sources privy to the case say the police “are almost done with investigations and that they are likely to approach the DPP anytime seeking approval to arrest and charge him”.

As a public servant Maqutu will not be arrested and charged without the approval of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as directed by the law.

Meanwhile, a procurement officer with the IEC, ’Malineo Chobokoane, has asked the Labour Court to block Maqutu from suspending, redeploying or firing her.

Maqutu had wanted to redeploy Chobokoane to Qacha’s Nek with effect from June 10.

Chobokoane has now asked the Labour Court to interdict Maqutu and restrain him from relocating her from her workstation at the IEC headquarters in Maseru.

She has asked the court to order Maqutu to dispatch to the Registrar of the Court and to her attorneys the record of proceedings or minutes containing facts considered and resolutions made to redeploy her to Qacha’s Nek and to ultimately fire her.

Chobokoane told the court in an affidavit that on March 19 this year, Maqutu called her to the parking lot of the IEC where he requested her to furnish him with documentation that was prepared for the procurement of some paper bags.

“I informed him that I (was) unaware of that particular process but that (I would) inquire from my colleagues,” Chobokoane said.

“I must add that at that time (Maqutu) informed me that there is an ongoing police investigation relating to the procurement,” she said.

“He went on to state that he suspects the informant or whistle-blower came from the office of procurement, he then made a veiled threat that he will deal decisively with anyone who has reported the matter to the police.”

Chobokoane told the court that she suspected Maqutu’s message was a threat directed at her.

She said on April 14 she was on leave which was due to end on April 22 and she received a letter requiring her to show cause why she should not be subjected to disciplinary proceedings for being absent without leave.

She responded to the letter on the same day and was later told that her representations had been considered and that a decision to discipline her had been reached.

She said when she reported for work on April 17 she was blocked by security guards at the gate who told her that Maqutu had informed them that she should not be allowed to access the offices.

She wrote the human resources manager asking if she had been suspended but “the letter was ignored and there was no response from the office of the Human Resources Manager”.

“I was simply informed that the disciplinary hearing was to proceed on the 24th April 2025,” she said.

“The fact of my unlawful suspension was a bid to get rid of me and ensure that I am not at the office in pursuit of a vindictive agenda based on the suspicion that I am the whistle-blower.”

She said the disciplinary proceedings were held, chaired by a lawyer who was not one of the IEC employees as dictated by the policies and she was barred from bringing her own outside lawyer.

She said she was told of the outcome of the tribunal on exactly the same day she was served with the written findings and recommendations.

After that, she said, Maqutu redeployed her to Qacha’s Nek.

“The entire episode emanates from the fact that (Maqutu) entertains a view that I am responsible for the police investigations,” Chobokoane said.

“In order to deal with me, he has then made the decision to firstly suspend me without any notice or lawful cause pending the hearing,” she said.

“He has also made a decision to redeploy me to Qacha’s Nek and then ultimately to suspend me from office pending the redeployment to Qacha’s Nek.”

Chobokoane told the court that she is one of the IEC workers who were interviewed by the police, adding that she would not disclose the contents of the interrogation, “out of caution not to compromise the ongoing investigations”.

She said Maqutu was “actuated by malice and bad faith in making the impugned decisions and therefore the decisions should be reviewed and set aside”.

