Massive rot at Joburg consulate

MASERU – A surprise audit has exposed the shocking financial mess at Lesotho’s Johannesburg mission office in South Africa.

The mission also serves Klerksdorp and Welkom offices in South Africa.

The impromptu inspection was conducted by financial experts from the Ministry of Finance between November and December last year.



Supplier bank confirmation, tax clearance or an invoice/claim or instruction to pay were not attached to the paid payment vouchers.

Copies of contracts were not attached to payment vouchers as required by the regulations.

The consulate failed to submit reports on revenue collected and expenditure incurred for the first two quarters of the financial year 2021/2022.

The inspection, focusing on the period between April 2019 and September 2021, also revealed how the mission was allowing tenants at Lesotho’s building in South Africa to go for months without paying rent.



The electricity to some of the properties has been cut due to non-payment.

Some of the properties are so dilapidated that they would soon be inhabitable.

Missing were the list of bank accounts, electricity metres, information on revenue streams, property bank statements and reconciliation as well as inventory records.

The report revealed how wages were paid without following procedures.

“All salaries, wages and allowances were paid without original / certified copy as required above,” the report said.



“We failed to verify whether the salaries and wages paid are indeed what were due to officers.”

Nor could the inspection team verify if those paid were recruited by the government.

Almost all vouchers prepared by the Mission have no payment numbers.

Narrations on the payment vouchers were not adequate to give full information as to what is being paid for.



Purchase order and invoice numbers were not specified on vouchers.

The report shows that some payment vouchers that were not prepared by accounts officers were authorised and paid.

It said some payment vouchers were not authorised but payment was issued.

An Office Assistant prepared payment vouchers for some time during the financial year 2019/2020, while the rightful Accounts Clerk was side-lined by the then Consular-Attaché Finance.



Some payment vouchers do not have dates or stamps, making it difficult to verify when payments were made.

Payments were processed using copies of invoices, not originals as per Treasury Regulations.

“One wonders as to what happened to the original ones,” the report quips.

“It is obvious that they can be brought for claiming payment again, especially because there are no controls maintained.”



“Where invoices are attached, such invoices do not bear a signature of the person who prepared them or the business/date stamp of the supplier.”

Other findings reveal a cheque to an officer was recorded as M1 500 payment voucher and cash book but paid as M3 500 according to the bank statement.

A payment of M29 027.23 for out of pocket expenditure to another officer was paid M79 027.23 by the bank.

The payment voucher was not prepared by any accounts officer and there are no receipts to prove that out of pocket expenditure was claimed.

There is no segregation of duties, the report said.