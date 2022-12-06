News
Matekane demands report on wool debacle
MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has demanded a report from the Ministry of Agriculture detailing how much wool and mohair farmers are owed and why they were not paid.
Matekane has also demanded a report from the former Ministry of Small Business Development, which has now been merged with the Ministry of Trade.
Matekane issued the order at his meeting with farmers at the ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre on Monday as part of his public consultation mission in his first 100 days in office.
“I have been told that some wool and mohair farmers were not paid,” Matekane, himself a wool and mohair farmer, said.
“I want to know why those farmers were not paid as soon as possible,” he said.
In 2018 the Minister of Small Business Development, Chalane Phori, issued the controversial Wool and Mohair Regulations that sparked clashes between farmers and the government, to an extent that some MPs fought physically in parliament.
The regulations stated that a person would not be involved in the business of wool and mohair shearing shed, brokering, testing, trading and auctioning, processing and exporting unless they obtained a licence to do so from the Minister responsible for Small Businesses Development.
It also stated that a holder of the export licence would not export wool and mohair unless it was prepared, brokered, traded and auctioned in Lesotho.
The government came up with the regulations to shield Maseru Downing, a company owned by an Australian of Chinese descent, Stone Shi, which was running the Thaba-Bosiu Wool Centre.
Thousands of farmers who sold their wool through the company struggled to get payment until the government that was led by Dr Moeketsi Majoro, offered to pay them.
The government paid farmers about M10 million saying it would repay itself with the money it would collect from the Thaba-Bosiu Wool Centre.
Scores of farmers claim that they still have not been paid until today, which has angered Matekane.
He urged those responsible in the Ministry of Agriculture to approach their new minister, Thabo Mofosi, and disclose to him why some farmers were not paid.
“Tell us where the money is, why it was left behind,” he said.
He also said they were not part of the previous government therefore those who were present must come forward and tell the truth.
Phori told thepost that he is ready to go to Matekane’s government if invited to explain what happened “unless Matekane promises that he will make a follow-up on people I will tell him that they benefited from the wool and mohair sales”.
Farmer’s representative, ’Mathabo Tsepa, expressed their worries about the owed wool and mohair farmers.
“An investigation must be done as some farmers did not get their money,” Tsepa said.
She said after the investigations amicable solutions must be found so that the sector is stable.
“Some farmers are still hurting even now,” she said.
“The sector must be strengthened.”
The Lesotho National Wool and Mohair Growers Association spokesman, Khotsang Moshoeshoe, said many farmers are still owed for their 2018 sales.
“I remember the government once gave them M10 million. That was not enough,” Moshoeshoe said.
He said the money owed to the farmers is above M100 million “and not this paltry M10 million”.
“An investigation must be carried out to find out what exactly happened during the 2018 sale,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
MASERU – From today it will cost you more to keep the lights on.
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent. The new tariffs were approved by the Lesotho Water and Electricity (LEWA) yesterday.
The increase would be on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
The increase is bad news for consumers who are already struggling to keep up with the surging prices of basic goods and services.
The prices of basic commodities have been galloping over the past two years.
So has the cost of fuel, education and transport. Meanwhile, salaries have largely remained stagnant or marginally increased.
Thousands have lost their incomes after being retrenched in the textile factories where several companies have either shut down or scaled down.
Yet the news from LEWA could have been worse because the LEC wanted a 41.3 percent increase which it claimed would fund its proposed budget of M1.4 billion.
In its application, the LEC said its proposed tariffs were based on cost drivers like bulk supply, labour, financing, licence fees, repairs, maintenance and operations.
The LEWA said it assessed the LEC’s application for compliance with Regulatory Instruments 1 and it was found to be materially non-compliant and the authority communicated this decision through a letter to the LEC on May 12.
The LEC then submitted a Modified Tariff Review Application on September 19.
“As a standard practice, the Authority conducted public consultations to solicit comments and inputs from the stakeholders,” LEWA said.
“The general opinion emanating from public consultations was that the Company’s tariff increase should be within the range: 0% to 8%.”
LEWA’s board eventually settled for 7.9 percent which would generate M1.128 billion which the authority said “will not only be adequate to cover the company’s prudently incurred costs but will also ensure affordability of electricity by the consumers”.
The increase is on both energy and maximum demand.
LEWA said it considered several factors including low economic performance and high inflation resulting from lingering negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.
LEWA also decided that charges for connection, wiring testing, wiring re-testing, survey, re-survey, licensing for wiring, meter testing and house extension for the Financial Year 2022/23 will remain similar to those that applied in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Staff Reporter
Banks set to hike interest rates on loans
MASERU – BANKS are set to hike interest rates on loans after the Central Bank of Lesotho increased its repo rate by 75 basis points from 6.25 percent to seven percent a year on Tuesday.
The repo rate is the rate at which the Central Bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall.
The Central Bank’s Director in the Department of Research, Dr Tanka Tlelima, said the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee has had an impact on both sides.
He said due to the high inflation rate, if the interest rate did not increase, businesses would suffer more.
“Even if the businesses can have more access to credit, due to increased prices, no one would come to buy,” Dr Tlelima said.
He said it is a fact that for people who took fixed loans in the banks, the cost of borrowing increases. This further impacts the investment negatively.
However, he said for people who have investments and savings in banks the increasing interest rate benefits them.
“Our mandate is to ensure that inflation is under control which will stabilise the economic conditions,” he said.
The Managing Director of Lesotho Post Bank, Molefi Leqhaoe, said the increase of interest rates has positive and negative impact on different groups of people.
Leqhaoe said customers who are already paying for their loans might end up failing to pay them due to increased cost of borrowing.
However, people who have savings and investment in the banks will benefit as their money increases.
Leqhaoe said this is going to impact businesses especially those that are already paying their recurrent loans with the banks and those which are attempting to get loans.
“Most of the businesses were knocked out by Covid-19, while they are trying to recover, then the increasing interest rate, yet revenue is stable,” he said.
“This might lead to more businesses collapsing,” Leqhaoe said.
He said this also affects banks as they experience the increasing number of businesses and individuals failing to pay their loans.
“We are already experiencing an increasing number of loans defaulting this year,” he said.
He said banks generate money through credits. If the number of people and businesses taking credit declines, this reduces their revenue.
He said if this persists, banks may find themselves being forced to retrench workers.
Leqhaoe urged people to save the little they have and minimize the spending as much as possible.
The Central Bank Governor, Dr Maluke Letete, said the inflationary pressure continued to increase in most economies.
Dr Letete said this has pushed the prices to reach high record levels.
He said the high cost of imported goods, resulting from the currency losing value, also continued to exert pressure on consumer prices.
In a bid to curb the high inflation rates, he said most central banks had continued to increase interest rates.
“South Africa, in particular, raised its policy rate by 75 basis points to seven percent in November 2022,” Dr Letete said.
Refiloe Mpobole
Ntsie’s lawyer challenges extradition
MASERU – Habofanoe Ntsie, who has been convicted for the double murder of two men over a decade ago, is challenging his extradition to face justice in Lesotho arguing he was abducted by South African police.
High Court judge, Justice ’Maseforo Mahase, said she will make a ruling on the matter on December 14.
His lawyer, Advocate Raboloetse Makara, argued that the Lesotho High Court has jurisdiction to hear his case and should declare that Ntsie was abducted from South Africa and handed to the Lesotho police.
He asked that the crown should not oppose Ntsie’s application and “it should be granted and the accused be taken to where he was”.
He said Ntsie has dual citizenship and the court will not exercise jurisdiction where a person has been brought unlawfully.
“Not following the law (to bring Ntsie here) amounted to kidnapping,” he said.
Advocate Makara said the records show that Ntsie had been in prison since 2019 but the proceedings they are having are from 2015.
“How the applicant got arrested in 2019 and what has been happening since 2015 to 2019 is not stated,” he said.
“All of a sudden the matter is said to be urgent.”
He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was trying her luck to deny Ntsie his rights because he appeared in South Africa for the 2015 extradition proceedings but they were dismissed.
He said the DPP and the Lesotho Police Interpol should work together with South African Police Interpol and deport Ntsie to South Africa where he was.
“I truly want the accused to serve his sentence for all things he has done but he should do it following the right procedures, not for him to be brought here unlawfully”, Makara said.
Advocate Lehlanako Mofilikoane for the crown said the court has no power to review the proceedings of jurisdiction of another country. Justice Mahase said she will deliver a ruling on the matter on December 14.
Tholoana Lesenya
