Matekane pleads for unity
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, last weekend made desperate pleas for unity after disgruntled election candidates launched fresh legal challenges against the party.
Matekane’s call for unity came two days after 16 members who were edged out from standing for the party in the October 7 general election filed an urgent application in the High Court.
The 16 want the High Court to rule that they were legitimately elected in the primary elections conducted by the party and must be allowed to stand as candidates during the election.
They argue that the party acted unlawfully by handpicking other people to be the official candidates despite that those people had lost to them in the primary elections.
Speaking at a rally in Maputsoe on Sunday, Matekane literally begged the party members not to resort to the courts to resolve disputes.
He said disgruntled members must sit down and talk instead of going to court.
“If we have issues amongst ourselves, let us sit down and fix them together,” Matekane said.
“The courts cannot find an amicable solution for us.”
Those who challenged Matekane in court last week are Dr Mahali Phamotse, Teboho Notši, Sello Hakane, Malothoane Mathiba, Mabote Malefane, Khotso Motseki, Teboho Malataliana,
‘Mammako Mohale Lerata, Chopho Lekholoane, Mphelela Khaoli, Motheo Ralitapole, Matabane Mosese, Monotsi Maliehe, ‘Makatleho Motsoasele, Mooki Sello and Tankisang Mosito.
The 16 RFP members who have been sued are Phumane Mojalefa, Malehanye Ralejoe, Talenta Masoatsa, Mofero Selupe, Lekese Matsoso, ‘Mantšali Yengane, Moleboheng Sefali, Kenny Atang Ntoane, Thabang Rapapa, Koena Marase, Thabiso Lekhotla, Mokete Jonas, Lebona Mphatsoe, Retšelisitsoe Theko, Motho-oa-sebaka Mosenki Letsie and Mamamello Holomo.
Matekane said his party is trying to resolve these disputes through dialogue.
“Do not allow the enemy to infiltrate you. I assure you that we are fixing it.”
Matekane reasoned that the RFP “only wants a Lesotho that will benefit every Mosotho equally”.
“Things will be okay, let us have patience.”
It is a message that has found no takers within the disgruntled camp. At the time of writing, the 16 were plodding on with the court case.
Dr Phamotse and her co-applicants argue that they were legitimately elected as candidates in their respective constituencies.
They argue that the party must therefore allow them to stand in the general election on the RFP ticket.
Their arguments are similar to those advanced in 1998 in a case where a Matsieng member of the Basutoland Congress Party (BCP), ’Mamonki Khalema-Redeby, challenged her party’s decision to replace her with another candidate, ’Mamahao Lehloenya.
Delivering judgment in the matter, Justice Semapo Peete said the application was “of great importance since it touches upon a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Lesotho Constitution”.
Justice Peete said the constitution clearly says “every citizen shall enjoy the right … to take part in the conduct of public affairs directly or through freely chosen representatives … to vote or to stand for election at periodic elections under this Constitution under a system of universal and equal suffrage and secret ballot”.
“To do otherwise would be to permit instances of violations of those very sacred fundamental rights which our constitution seeks to protect and guarantee,” Justice Peete said.
“This court therefore has power to determine the consistency or inconsistency of any act, provision or directive made by anybody public or private to ensure that the contents thereof accord with the principles of the Constitution,” he said.
“It is a fundamental right to be enjoyed by every citizen of Lesotho to engage in elections under a system of universal suffrage and also to choose freely their representatives in Parliament and other public bodies.”
The BCP leadership, as does the RFP now, argued that it was “entitled to select possible candidates” even though there was no such provision in its own constitution.
“Assuming for the purposes of argument that the BCP constitution has a specific article vesting in the NEC power so to select, it is my honest view that such a provision would not be held to be consistent with the fundamental provisions of section 20 of the Lesotho Constitution,” Justice Peete found.
“Whilst the courts of law should not and must not interfere in the governance of constituted societies like a political party, the courts of law have a sacred duty to see that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizen are not abridged or compromised,” he said.
The judge said selection or election is not a “closed house” and out of bounds when the fundamental provisions of the Lesotho Constitution are imperilled, or when principles of fairness and natural justice are compromised.
“Supreme as it is, the Constitution of the party is however to be interpreted in a manner which is consistent with the provisions and principles of the Lesotho Constitution,” he said.
“Even if there was an inherent power “to save the party” this power cannot give the NEC power to assume the basic right to select a representative for a constituency,” he said, adding that “to endorse such a selection would be to make a sham of free elections in a democratic country”.
He was rebuffing the BCP leadership’s argument that it could reject a recommendation if it was satisfied that the person so recommended could not uphold principles, aims and objectives of the party, the same reasons the RFP has been advancing in its rallies.
“If an unacceptable candidate has been elected at the Constituency level, the NEC certainly has all right and indeed a duty – to order a re-election of an appropriate person but not to select such a candidate,” the judge concluded.
Nkheli Liphoto
BREAKING NEWS: Murder documents disappear
MASERU – Documents that the prosecution was relying on to build a case against Qamo Matela, a Berea man who made headlines last year for allegedly battering his wife to death, have disappeared.
Justice Tšeliso Mokoko had to postpone the case to October 12 earlier today, with instructions to the crown to find the missing evidence before Thursday.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife ’Mahlompho Matela until she died. She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
At an emotional funeral in June last year, the Matela family told mourners that ’Mahlomho fell in a bath basin and sustained serious injuries but her maiden family insisted that she was battered by her husband.
The case was supposed to have started today.
High Court judge, Justice Mokoko, said he was unhappy that the evidence has disappeared.
“The court is unhappy about this behaviour but (for) the sake of justice to be served the case will only be postponed till Thursday the 15th September this year,” the judge said.
“I cannot under any circumstances postpone this matter to the 12th October. If on Thursday you are not ready to proceed with this matter, then do something about it,” he said.
Justice Mokoko said that the crown witness should be ready for no further postponements on Thursday.
The crown was asking for a postponement to October 12.
Tholoana Lesenya
BREAKING NEWS: Big blow for reforms
MASERU – The Constitutional Court has this afternoon ruled that the decision by King Letsie III to recall parliament to pass the national reforms violated the constitution.
The decision, made by a coram of three judges – Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane and Justices Ts’eliso Monaphathi and ‘Mafelile Ralebese – is a serious blow to the reform agenda.
The court ruled that the decision by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to declare a state of emergency was null and void.
The case was filed in the Constitutional Court by journalist Kananelo Boloetse.
The court found that factors that Majoro had relied upon to declare the state of emergency so that the King could have the constitutional grounds to recall parliament were unconstitutional.
The decision means that all the Bills that were passed during the recalled parliament are null and void.
Staff Reporter
ABC is broke
MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) heads into the final stretch of this year’s election campaign not only fractured but also broke.
thepost can reveal that the party has lost some of its biggest donors over the past two years, forcing it to beg for campaign resources.
Some of its dip-pocketed funders have joined the Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) while others have scattered to other parties.
Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) has also chiselled some top donors from the ABC.
Those who remain in the party are said to be withholding their support because they are doubtful about the party’s chances of winning enough votes to be part of the next government.
Sources this week told thepost that even monthly contributions from MPs and ministers have also dried up.
The same applies to mandatory monthly donations from those the party deployed as principal secretaries and in foreign missions. Ministers and MPs contribute M1 000 per month. Principal Secretaries pay M700 while those in foreign missions fork out M2 000.
Those contributions are compulsory even though they are not contractual.
The contributions have however not been forthcoming because of the ABC’s internal squabbles and the fact that some are not sure if the party will still be in government after the election.
In Lesotho’s quid pro quo politics, a party is only useful to financial backers if it can parcel out plum jobs, opportunities and tenders.
The ABC’s waning political fortunes and seemingly bleak prospects in the upcoming election have put off some of its existing and potential financiers.
The money problems are also exacerbated by the fact that it doesn’t have the backing of government resources because it has fallen out with most ministers.
Nearly all the ministers it appointed into the government have folded their arms because the party disowned them after they took sides with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and refused to resign as instructed by the party.
Some principal secretaries too are either secretly supporting other parties or remain in the party but are not actively participating in its campaigns.
The ministers and principal secretaries are reluctant to bend the rules to help the party’s campaign with targeted government-funded donations and projects to shore up its support. Others are said to have refused to help the party with their official cars.
The party’s financial woes are in stark contrast to its 2017 election campaign when the party was flush with cash.
With coffers dry, the ABC is now struggling to raise enough money to fund rallies of the same size as it did in the last election.
There is not enough to hire buses and print T-shirts.
Several senior ABC officials said the party is also not helping with their campaigns.
“Everyone is for himself now,” the MP said, adding that the party generously funded its candidates in the previous election.
Another MP who is a senior member of the party and is seeking re-election said most ABC candidates are struggling to fund their campaigns.
He said the situation is so bad that some candidates have failed to print T-shirts for supporters.
He said the party has since told them that they have to find their own means to ferry their supporters to a traditional meeting at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s offices on Friday.
“We have to get money to do this,” the MP said.
Several other senior members of the party and MPs have confirmed that the party is in a financial squeeze.
Lebohang Hlaele, the ABC secretary general, however, said the party was not facing financial problems. He said the party had enough to fund its campaign.
ABC leader Nkaku Kabi said he was not aware of any serious cash-flow problems in the party.
He said the campaign is going well.
Majara Molupe
