Matekane pledges support for troops
MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane last weekend dashed off to northern Mozambique where Lesotho’s soldiers are helping in the fighting against Islamic jihadists.
Soldiers who are serving there told Matekane of the huge challenges they are facing on national duty.
The premier, who expressed his gratitude for the reception he received from the troops in the bush, pledged to act to resolve some of their problems.
“I have learned of the hardships you are going through and I promise that we will sit down and deal with them,” Matekane said.
“We will discuss how we solve the challenges you are facing here in deployment.”
In a statement released by the army after Matekane’s visit, the premier urged the troops to be vigilant at all times as they are operating behind enemy lines.
Last year in January, the then Finance Minister Thabo Sophonea said the government was so broke that it could not continue financing the soldiers’ upkeep in Mozambique.
Sophonea even said the government was considering withdrawing the Lesotho contingent force from the SADC troops fighting the jihadists.
Sophonea said SADC states had pledged to pay the soldiers’ allowances but there had been serious delays that put a strain on Lesotho’s resources.
He said the government was struggling to even buy food for the soldiers.
Matekane’s visit to the Nangade district of the northern Cabo-Delgado Province in Mozambique was brief and done secretly because of security concerns.
Matekane was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Lejone Mpotjoane and the army commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, among others.
Brigadier Posa Setemmere also joined the crew.
The army said the contingent commander, Commando Lieutenant Colonel Makhoahle, told the prime Minister that the insurgents’ bases were very close to their forward operating base.
“I am sure you have heard when one of my officers was giving you orientation that they are very close to us,” Commando Lt Col Makhoahle said.
“This is where we live,” Lt Col Mahoahle said. “This is our new home away from home.”
Lt Col Mokhoahle said participating in a mission like the one they are part of brings remarkable growth and experience to the country, government, and the army itself.
He said it equips officers and soldiers with relevant knowledge and experience to deal with similar situations in future.
He said terrorism is very contagious and if SADC member states turned a blind eye to the situation in Mozambique, it would spread to the other SADC countries.
The Islamic State-linked insurgents have been terrorising the Mozambique northern region of Cabo Delgado since 2017, causing a humanitarian crisis that has left hundreds dead, thousands facing food shortages and over a million displaced.
Nkheli Liphoto
Rights group blasts killing of Eswatini lawyer
MASERU – A local civil society group, Lawyers for Human Rights, has condemned the assassination of their Eswatini colleague, Advocate Thulani Maseko.
Advocate Maseko was murdered last Saturday at his home in Mbabane while watching television with his family.
No arrests have been made yet.
In a statement the President of Lesotho Lawyers for Human Rights, Advocate Zwelakhe Mda KC, said they are saddened by the assassination of their colleague.
“It would be an overstatement to describe our reaction to the callous and cowardly deed,” Advocate Mda said.
He said recent developments in Eswatini characterised by the steady descent of the country into lawlessness and total disregard for human life by security agencies were clear signals that something of this kind was likely to happen.
“We learned that Thulani was murdered in his home while watching television with his family,” he said.
Advocate Mda said Maseko had been in the forefront of the struggle for constitutional reforms and respect for human rights in his country.
“He was the head of the Multi-Stakeholders Forum that has been calling for constitutional reforms in Eswatini,” he said.
Advocate Maseko was also the leader of the Lawyers for Human Rights in Eswatini.
He was imprisoned for two years for expressing concern over the lack of judicial independence in his country, the statement read.
Because of his imprisonment, Amnesty International declared him a prisoner of conscience.
“He has been defending MPs who have now been in prison for two years for daring to call for constitutional reforms in Eswatini,” Advocate Mda said.
He said Advocate Maseko was a ‘marked man’ hence their position while they were deeply saddened by his death, it has not completely shocked them.
He said the killing of Advocate Maseko was expected.
But that is the reality of our times in his region whose political leaders speak glowingly of their commitment to human rights and the rule of law, Advocate Mda said.
He said the Amaswati have in the past called on SADC to do all in its powers to intervene “and it has the capacity to do so if it had the political will to push for meaningful constitutional reforms in that country”.
Sadly, he said, all those calls have been met with half-hearted measures by the regional body.
Advocate Mda said this happened even at the height of state sponsored killings of unarmed citizens whose only sin was to demand freedom from feudalism.
“How many more Thulani Masekos and ordinary Amaswati have to die at the hands of hired assassins for SADC to intervene decisively in Eswatini?” he said.
Advocate Mda pleaded for an independent investigation into the assassination of Advocate Maseko.
Meanwhile, a local rights organisation Transformation Resources Centre (TRC), has also condemned the killing.
The TRC said it has “learned with grave concern and deep sadness the cold-blooded killing of Thulani Maseko, a human rights lawyer who was gunned down at his home in Eswatini”.
“The centre expresses (its) condolences to the bereaved family and peace-loving citizens of Eswatini for the brazen assassination of this human rights defender,” the TRC said.
They also called for the government of Eswatini to ensure that the heinous killing of a bulwark of democracy and change is fully investigated and perpetrators prosecuted in a fair trial.
The TRC called for the setting up of an independent commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances surrounding the assassination.
The Southern Africa People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN) also released a statement pleading with the SADC Heads of State and Government and the SADC Panel of Elders to urgently fulfill the commitment to facilitate a SADC-led National Dialogue process in Eswatini to find a permanent resolution to the crisis in the country.
“We will stand in solidarity with the people of SADC to seek accountability for this killing and will not rest until we see justice for Thulani,” the SAPSN statement reads.
It pleaded with SADC leaders to act decisively and stop the systematic violence and abuse of those seeking the democratisation of Africa’s last absolute monarchy.
“We urge President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to immediately release the Fact-Finding Mission Report of October 2021.”
’Malimpho Majoro
DC stalwarts jostle for top posts
MASERU – THE Democratic Congress (DC)’s secretary general, Tšitso Cheba, will defend his position against two party stalwarts at an elective conference starting in Matsieng tomorrow.
The two candidates who will battle it with Cheba are Mahooana Khati, the former Moyeni MP, and Thabang Phelane who is also from Moyeni.
Cheba, the MP for ’Makhoroana constituency, has held the position for three years.
Hlalele Letšaba, who has been treasurer since 2019, is being challenged by Thabiso Lekitla, a businessman involved in mining.
Mosala Mojakisane is defending his chairmanship against Ramahooana Matlosa, who played a critical role in the registration of the DC in 2012.
Four candidates, ’Mabafokeng Mpobole, former Lesotho’s high commissioner to Canada Dr ’Mathabo Tsepa, former Police Minister Phallang Monare and Tšepang
Ramphoma are contesting for the position of Deputy Secretary General.
Serialong Qoo will have to fend off a challenge from Kokolia Ramabele if he wants to remain the spokesperson.
The party’s youth league president Moeketsi Shale, Maimane Maphathe, and Thapelo Nkokana are vying for the deputy public relations officer position.
Businessmen Bokang Semuli and Bothata Mahlala will tussle it out for the publicist position while Katleho Mabeleng and Setho Seitlheko will square off for the deputy publicist position.
Leader Mathibeli Mokhothu and his deputy Motlalentoa Letsosa are not being challenged.
The DC spokesperson, Serialong Qoo, said all is set for the conference that will end on Sunday.
“So far so good and preparations are at an advanced stage,” Qoo said.
The conference comes four months after the DC suffered a shock defeat to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
In the October 7 election, the DC got only 29 seats in parliament. Although this was almost the same number of seats it won in 2017 senior DC leaders and staunch members believe the party grossly under performed.
Some within the party still believe that there was some chicanery in the election, denying the idea that the RFP could have run a better campaign.
There have also been murmurs from party members who believe the Mokhothu leadership could have slept on the job and underestimated the RFP.
The conference this week is an opportunity for the party to elect a new executive committee that will seek to wrestle the levers of power from the RFP in the 2027 election.
The immediate challenge, however, are the local government elections scheduled for April this year.
The committee will also have to keep the party intact until the next general election.
Majara Molupe
The big stink of Maseru
MASERU – FROM litigation to meetings with council officials and MPs, the stink refuses to go for residents of Ha-Tšosane. Thousands of people who are living in the area have for years paid the price of haphazard planning of human settlements by the Maseru City Council. A dumpsite that has become a health hazard showcases the troubles of the residents.
Residents’ representatives have for the past decade been to the Ministry of Local Government, the Maseru City Council (MCC) and the parliamentary Public Accounts
Committee (PAC) seeking intervention without success. Last year they took the MCC to court. The case is yet to be heard.
The residents approached the court after the MCC threatened them with eviction, claiming that they built their houses around the dumpsite without the municipality’s authorisation.
Residents at Ha-Tšosane say instead of moving them, the council should close the “filthy landfill”.
Some have been angered by comments made by the council spokesperson, ’Makatleho Mosala, who previously told thepost that the residents were illegal occupants who should be removed without compensation.
The infamous dumpsite is very close to residential houses and poses a health risk.
“The houses were built after the city made that area a dumpsite,” Mosala said. “That dumpsite existed a very long time ago. Actually that was a quarry pit and then later was turned into a dumpsite,” she said. “Even if you go there you will find that some of the houses are still new and others are just very close to it.”
Mosala had said “most of those people, some of them were not given the green light by the Maseru City Council to build in that area because there was already a dumpsite there. Those illegal site occupants will be removed without any compensation.”
She said the council had already told the residents to leave, although negotiations are still ongoing.
But the residents are having none of it. Together with their chief, they have dared the council to execute its threat and “see what happens”.
Chief Michael Ramosalla told thepost this week that he was shocked to learn that some of the residents will be removed from the village. He claimed that people settled in the area long before the council established the dumpsite.
He said the quarry referred to by Mosala was first situated about five kilometres from the current location and this was before Maseru’s population boomed.
“There were already people living here. So it’s obvious that the quarry came to the people, people didn’t go to the quarry. The quarry came to the village,” fumed Chief Ramosalla.
He said the villagers were told that it was a temporary arrangement when the quarry was turned into a dumpsite. The dumpsite was established in 1983, decades after people began settling there, he said.
“This village has always existed,” Chief Ramosalla said.
Many residents said they will resist any attempts to evict them. Some attribute the problem to failure by authorities to plan the town.
In an effort to resolve the planning mess, the National University of Lesotho (NUL) is now offering a new course in the faculty of Geography and Environmental Sciences called Legal Aspects of Planning.
The course, introduced by former MCC Town Clerk, Advocate ’Mantai Seeko, aims to equip students with the main principles of planning.
“When you come to Lesotho, it is almost as if there are no planners,” Advocate Seeko said.
She was speaking at an indaba on urban planning held by the Lesotho Town and Regional Planning Institute (LTRPI) in Maseru last week.
“The majority of the planning that takes place in the country is done by the Maseru City Council. Unfortunately, there are planners practising this profession who have not obtained the correct educational qualifications,” she said, adding that “it is important to professionalise this institute so that it can be the voice to tell the MCC and other ministries that they are not qualified planners”.
Lesotho is faced with a major land-use crisis due to lack of plan-led developments, in particular towns and urban areas.
The town is characterised by informal developments, with many people living in unplanned and informal settlements.
Planning is a technical and political process that is focused on the development and design of land at different spatial scale, city scale down to districts and neighbourhoods with focus on where development should occur and where it should not.
Many participants at the planning indaba last week said the planning law in Lesotho has become useless and this is evidenced by the rapid growth of informal settlements on agricultural land as well as traffic congestion at major intersections in the capital city
“Planning is not recognised both legally in terms of legislation and as a profession,” one participant said.
Some voiced their desire and willingness to professionalise planning and help raise the standard of planning practice in Lesotho.
“Professionalising planning would be a positive step forward and aid in Lesotho’s proper spatial development and all matters of the built environment,” Teboho Lebusa, president of the Lesotho Town and Regional Planning Institute, said.
The institute is aiming to push for the reform of the planning law in Lesotho, particularly the Town and Country Planning Act (TCPA) of 1980.
The envisioned reform would include making it mandatory for all practising planners to be legally registered with the institute so that only qualified and competent professionals practice town planning.
“We can agree that indeed the current state of affairs, evidenced by the crippled, haphazard and chaotic nature in the development and use of land in our country leaves much to be desired,” Lebusa said.
The institute aspires to ensure efficient and productive use of land in Lesotho, and to grow and professionalise the institute as a leading entity in matters of planning in the country.
It plans to do so by establishing and maintaining fruitful relationships with all stakeholders in planning issues, including government agencies, parastatals, NGOs, individuals and other professional organisations both domestically and internationally.
Last year, then Trade Minister Dr Thabiso Molapo, talked about the Lesotho Urban Agenda which he said aims to elevate the standing of urbanisation within the Lesotho
Strategic Development Plan and foster a sustainable and competitive urban development system that will contribute to Lesotho’s economic, social and environmentally sustainable development.
Dr Molapo was presenting the Lesotho’s urban agenda at the 18th Private Consultative Meeting between stakeholders. Dr Molapo said the 21st century will be the century of cities, saying by 2050, at least 70 percent of the world population will live in cities even though Lesotho will not meet that rate.
Dr Resetselemang Leduka, a renowned National University of Lesotho (NUL) academic who wrote several papers on urbanisation issues, observed shocking factors on why Lesotho towns are not properly planned.
In a paper titled Land Governance in Lesotho, published in 2019, Leduka and other researchers noted that despite the Land Act of 2010 and the institutional framework of land administration that it created, “the governance and management of land remains chaotic at best ‘’.
They found that numerous agencies and government ministries and departments in one way or the other are claiming some stake in land matters.
The 2000 Land Policy Review Commission noted that the management of land was the responsibility of no less than nine different government agencies, each making decisions independently.
The agencies were the Land Use Planning, which was, until recently, located in the Ministry of Agriculture, the Directorate of Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning (the lands and surveys part of the former LSPP that now partially constitutes the Land Administration Authority (LAA).
Other agencies were the Deeds Registry, which was moved from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights), the Ministries of Public Works and Transport, Trade and
Industry, Natural Resources, Tourism, Sports and Culture, Environment, Gender and Youth Affairs, Education and Finance, Maseru Municipal Council (MMC) and the Lesotho Housing and Land Development Corporation.
The Ministry of Local Government also routinely acts alone outside of the LAA and local authorities, and urban and community councils, as well as customary chiefs, according to government findings in 2015.
At the helm of land governance in Lesotho is the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftainship, which is responsible for policy formulation and coordination of all other institutions involved in land governance.
Land agencies that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Local Government are the Department of Lands Survey and Physical Planning – the Physical Planning section of this department is responsible for urban land use planning and control in Planning Areas.
The Land Use Planning section is responsible for coordinating planning in rural (community) council areas.
The Land Administration Authority (LAA) is a parastatal land agency that is responsible for national cadastre, mapping, land administration, and the registration of land titles and deeds.
The Lesotho Housing and Land Development Corporation (LHLDC), a parastatal agency, is mandated with undertaking land development (site-and services) and housing for all income groups, either for sale or rental and to assist the private sector entities to develop land and housing.
There are also Principal Chiefs who are customary authorities whose main mandate in land matters is to control and issue grazing permits for mountain rangelands in accordance with the Animal Husbandry Act 1969 (Act No. 22 of 1969).
Mountain rangelands do not fall under the jurisdiction of any local government structures.
Local councils are mandated with undertaking physical and land use planning and site allocation functions in their respective areas of jurisdiction.
Municipal and urban councils are responsible for physical planning, site allocation, and control of building permits.
The Dr Leduka-led study found that real estate companies do not have specialised legislative provisions, although they are serving high income populations in gated estates with high tech security installations and for the middle income with basic sub-divisions and surveyed plots.
The study also found that field owners and customary chiefs are “an extra-legal activity and takes over the legal responsibility of municipal/urban councils”.
It was also observed in the Trade Ministry’s 2015 report that “land-related management is uncoordinated, siloed and the site of struggle among government agencies”.
“At national level, for instance, control of land use/physical planning is entangled in struggles between agencies in the Ministry of Local Government and Land
Administration Authority,” noted the Leduka-led research.
“At local levels, similar struggles exist between local councils and customary chiefs,” stated the research paper.
The Town and Country Planning Act of 1980 is the principal legislation that regulates land use planning in urban areas.
It gives the planning authority the legal mandate to prepare development plans for areas that are designated as planning areas and establishes a Town and Country
Planning Board for the purpose of examining development plans and making recommendations to the Local Government Minister for approval.
The Act says a development plan should indicate “…the manner in which it is proposed that the area in question shall be used and developed, and the stages by which the development shall be carried out”.
In terms of the law, the development plan becomes a legally binding document to which all land development within the planning area must conform.
The Leduka-led study found that development plans did not comply fully with the requirements of the legal framework.
For example, the study found, none of the plans had undergone the 5-yearly review process that is prescribed by the law.
With the probable exception of the Maseru Development Plan, none of the plans went through the formal legal approval process in accordance with the law, according to the study.
Staff Reporter
