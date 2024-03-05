MCC cancels M379m Mpilo Boulevard contract

THE Maseru City Council (MCC) has cancelled the M379 million contract for the upgrading of Mpilo Boulevard.

The project includes the construction of new road links, vehicle flyover bridges, underpasses, exclusive pedestrian bridges and signalisation.

The contract was cancelled on January 30 after the SCIG-SMCG-TIM Joint Venture failed to produce an enforceable On-Demand Guarantee.

A demand guarantee is a commitment issued by a bank to pay a specified amount to one party of a contract on-demand as protection against the risk of the other party’s non-performance.

SCIG-SMCG-TIM Joint Venture is a consortium of two Chinese-owned companies and a Mosotho-owned company.

Toloane Matekane, the brother of Prime Minister Sam Matekane, owns Tim Plant Hire which represents ‘TIM’ in the joint venture.

Tim Plant Hire brought its machinery and about 70 workers to the project while SCIG and SMCG contributed engineering and other technical expertise.

The ‘notice of termination’, seen by thepost, says SCIG-SMCG-TIM failed to produce the guarantee despite “numerous requests”.

The letter signed by Town Clerk, Selete Molete, accuses the joint venture of violating its contract. Molete ordered the joint venture to “cease all works, and vacate the site with immediate effect”.

He says the joint venture “failed to avail adequate plant on-site” despite being paid an advance of M14 million to mobilise plant resources.

“On a number of occasions and through a plethora of correspondence issued in accordance with provisions of sub-clause 15.1 of the contract, the JV was requested to comply with contractual obligation and provide plant on-site, but it failed to do so to date,” Molete says.

“This has negatively affected the quality and progress of work.”

He says the MCC is left with no option but to terminate the contract.

The city council also wants the SCIG-SMCG-TIM to refund the M14 million it received as advance payment.

The contract was awarded in August 2021 following a bruising court battle in which another Chinese company, Unik Construction, sued to be awarded the contract on claims that it had been unfairly disqualified by the tender panel.

Work was supposed to start in December 2021 and be completed in June this year.

Minutes of several meetings between the MCC and the joint venture show that construction started in January 2022 but there was little progress until March because the government had not allocated a budget for the project.

The joint venture was then paid an advance of M14 million after providing verbal confirmation that it had an advance payment guarantee.

The joint venture however requested the MCC to pay the remaining M30 million of the advance but the payment was delayed.

The joint venture then suspended work citing the delays in the advance payment.

The Ministry of Finance agreed to pay the M30 million but before the money could be transferred the MCC asked SCIG-SMCG-TIM to issue a written confirmation that the advance payment was enforceable.

The joint venture did not provide the confirmation.

Instead, the minutes show that their bank said the MCC should approach its head office in South Africa if it wants to make a claim on the available guarantee.

The MCC rejected that offer and the Ministry of Finance refused to release the M30 million until an enforceable guarantee was provided.

Documents seen by thepost show that the joint venture partners have been fighting over payments and work allocation.

Relations among partners in SCIG-SMCG-TIM appear to have soured in September last year when SCIG and SMCG refused to pay Tim Plant Hire M8 million for the initial work despite receiving a M14 million advance payment.

Tim Plant Hire responded by pulling its machinery and employees from the project.

Representatives of SCIG and SMCG are signatories to the joint bank accounts and Matekane is not. SCIG and SMCG refused to pay Tim Plant Hire despite several letters and meetings.

Matekane has also sought the MCC’s intervention but to no avail.

SCIG and SMCS cannot hire equipment and employees because that is under Tim Plant Hire’s scope of responsibility in the joint venture.

