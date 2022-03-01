Meet the new sheriffs on our roads

MASERU – A couple of years ago the city council built a by-pass connecting Sea-Point to Moshoeshoe II village.

But the contractor could not join the by-pass to the main trunk road due to a land dispute between the city council and the residents who believed the new road would eat into their yards.



There was a deadlock and the contractor was forced to leave the small disputed patch of about 50 metres untarred.

That stretch quickly became a menace to drivers who had to delicately negotiate through potholes that made it impassable, especially during the rainy season.

Perhaps because of the dispute, the city council appears to have abandoned that portion of the road.



Then one morning, drivers woke up to a group of contractors on that junction.

But the contractors did not have the usual technical equipment or protective clothing.

Nor did they use the orange cones to warn drivers about the road works. They had not been hired by the city council or the community.



It was a group of young men using picks and shovels to fill the potholes. It appeared to be an act of goodwill but there was a catch. One of them was waving a begging bowl at motorists.

Their message was clear: drop us a few coins because we are sorting out your road.

The strategy worked because grateful drivers felt obliged to give the men some change for their troubles. They reasoned that there were hardworking men who deserved a little something for their efforts.



After all, they were not sitting on their laurels like others waiting for hand-outs or government jobs.

One motorist throws a 50cents at them, another a handful of coins. The next drop a M20 note into their bowls.

By the end of the day, they would have made a sizable amount.

But as days passed, a trend began to emerge.

The men kept returning to the junction even after repairing the potholes.

Their equipment is still the same: pick, shovel, and a bowl.

They are still there.



To those who use that road, the junction has become a toll gate. Your correspondent has endured the shakedown on several occasions.

The informal road works at the junction reflect a trend on Lesotho’s roads.

Young men across the country are repairing potholes in exchange for donations or ‘appreciation fees’.



They have created a job for themselves and are determined to keep at it.

“This is what we do for a living,” said one of them, Motlatsi Monoto from Motimposo in Maseru.

The 28-year-old says the little he earns from the Good Samaritans on the road helps him feed his family.

“We don’t have a fixed charge. Road users just give us what they can. It’s out of their generosity, we can’t force them,” he says.



He said the collections are better during month-ends when most cars are on the road.

Monoto said they bring their own tools when they repair the roads.

“There would be serious traffic jams on these roads and people would arrive late for work if we stop working.”

But what started as an act of goodwill has become a problem.

Drivers feel pressured to pay them something. It is a pay-for-access kind of arrangement based on a mixture of emotional blackmail and tacit manipulation.

Some drivers are annoyed.



“You feel like you have to pay them something,” said a motorist who has since stopped ‘donating’.

“They are at almost every pothole in Maseru. It’s like they fill the pothole with stones during the day and remove them at night.”

Some have become aggressive and violent. Some drivers say they have been insulted or blocked after refusing to pay.

Motorists who ignore their pleas for ‘donation’ are given stern looks as if to say they were ungrateful.



Some drivers say they have been insulted.

’Makatleho Mosala, the Maseru City Council (MCC) public relations officer, says they have received reports that some motorists have been attacked by the ‘contractors’.

“Regrettably, we have received reports of some boys who have made it mandatory that drivers should give them money. We have received reports of cars that have been damaged by these boys,” says Mosala, urging motorists to report such incidents to the police or the local chief or councillors.



The young men however insist they are just helping.

“We accept any amount donated to us. We don’t regard it as payment. It is a donation to keep us motivated. We don’t have any problems with those who don’t give us anything,” Monoto said.

The council doesn’t see the informal road repairs as an embarrassing reflection of its failure to deliver basic services.

It appreciates their work but has some reservations that are not serious enough to force them off the roads.



Mosala says some of them are genuine helpers while others are out to pressure motorists to fork out cash.

“It is a good initiative if we consider those who are doing it genuinely.

But some of the boys are always on the same spot for ages. It is unfortunate that some boys just come to do more harm than repair the roads,” Mosala says.

“They make small potholes bigger.”

Because of the recent pouring rains, many gravel roads have been reduced to waterways.

To address the situation, the council is supplying some areas with gravel so that residents can fill up the potholes.



“We have not asked them to do so but we encourage them to take part in their developmental issues,” Mosala says, adding that the council is too broke to fix all the damaged roads without help from the public.

Thuto Mohale, 26, from Khubetsoana, has been a driver since 2014.

“Some of these boys are earnestly doing their jobs while others are just there to get money from us. This is because of the high levels of unemployment in the country,” said Mohale, adding she sometimes gives the volunteers some money when she has some to spare.

Puseletso Rammone said she encounters the volunteers almost every day. Unlike Mohale, she detests them.



“I have never given them any cent. And I never will. It is the responsibility of the government through its relevant authorities to fix the roads. We pay tax. That tax should go into fixing the roads,” Rammone says.

“I would be indirectly encouraging the government to sit down on its laurels and failing to deliver to the people if I give these boys money. It is the responsibility of the government to deliver services.”

She accused the government of corruption and also diverting money meant for essential services to buy luxuries like top-of-the-range cars.



“I want to know what the government does with the money it collects in taxes. The government should stop engaging half-baked engineers and inexperienced contractors to work on road construction,” says Rammone, claiming that roads repaired around Thabong circle only a few weeks ago were already damaged, a sign of shoddy work.

Rethabile Mosehle, who drives for a local car rental company, described the volunteers as “mere opportunists”.



Professor Hoolo ‘Nyane of the University of Limpopo says there doesn’t appear to be a formal description for such groups and their operation.

“It’s not rent-seeking because they are not paying for influence. It’s not vigilantism either because they are not coercing drivers to pay,” he says.

Unemployment and poor service delivery seem to have perfectly combined to give rise to such informal road repairs. The city council was not repairing roads and there were thousands of unemployed youths. There was work to be done but no one was hiring.



The youths’ solution was simple: do the work and hope happy motorists will pay something for it.

In the beginning, drivers happily dropped coins into their bowls.

But the groups quickly realised potholes are not infinity and some points pay be better than others.

Whether they are deliberately damaging the potholes they would have repaired is not known.

What is clear is that they have no intention to leave their workstations.

Drivers have to live with the fact that there are now informal toll gates on the roads.

There are new sheriffs on our roads.