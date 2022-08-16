MASERU – Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, is back in the country and a free man after nearly a year of self-exile in South Africa.

Metsing, who had fled Lesotho in December last year after he was charged for treason together with former army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, was granted bail by the High Court yesterday.

High Court judge Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha granted Metsing M50 000 bail and surety of M100 000 which she said he should pay today by 11 am.

Crown counsel, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, told Justice Makhetha that they struck a settlement with Metsing’s lawyer Advocate Motiea Teele KC that he would not push for his remand in custody.

Metsing skipped the country when he was due to appear before court to answer treason charges together with Lt Gen Kamoli and other soldiers who have been languishing in jail since 2017.

The court then issued a warrant of arrest for Metsing but he was never arrested and the state did not pursue his extradition from South Africa where he took refuge.

His other co-accused, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane, never skipped the country and was remanded out of custody.

Advocate Abrahams said Metsing’s decision not to show up at court prompted the issuance of the warrant of arrest, which he later challenged in court.

Justice Makhetha cancelled the warrant yesterday after counsel for both parties told her they had reached a settlement that Metsing’s bail would not be opposed.

“All the parties entered negotiations and signed a pledge or settlement,” Advocate Abrahams said.

“The charges are very serious, the case is in the public interest, and stability and security are at stake,” he said.

Justice Makhetha granted Metsing bail on condition that he will appear before court, stand trial until finality, and not interfere with the crown witnesses.

She also said Metsing should report to the Leribe police station every Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Metsing’s travel documents were handed to the investigating officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sera Makharilele.

Metsing was instructed to liaise with DCP Makharilele when he intends to leave Lesotho.

His case was postponed to October 26, which will be after the general election.

Before granting him bail, Justice Makhetha rebuked Metsing for his behaviour towards the court.

Justice Makhetha said the courts cannot close their eyes to the fact that Metsing is appearing after seven to eight months since the issuance of a warrant of arrest for failure to come to court in December last year.

“His noncompliance amounts to contempt of court,” she said.

“He is a political leader who is expected to lead by example by complying with court orders,” she said.

“He must practise what he preaches (as a legislator), contempt is a punishable crime.”

“Leaders cannot make laws and also break them,” she said, adding: “This conduct is condemned, it will bring the reputation of the courts into disrepute.”

She instructed Metsing never to consider himself above the law.

“Warrant of arrest is cancelled and his application is withdrawn,” she said.

Meanwhile, Metsing told a press conference that Lesotho politics have hurt him.

“People are never satisfied until they insult Metsing or talk bad about him,” he said.

“I was a deputy prime minister here and I know a lot of secrets that I never stand there and talk about,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto