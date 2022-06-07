Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return

MASERU – THE Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) says it has signed an agreement with the government to allow leader Mothetjoa Metsing to return home without facing trial.

The LCD deputy leader, Tšeliso Mokhosi, told a press conference yesterday that the government pledged to bring back Metsing.

He said the agreement is that Metsing will not stand trial for his treason charges until the reforms and elections are done. Mokhosi said the agreement was signed on May 27. But government spokesman, Communications Minister Sam Rapapa, has vehemently denied the existence of such an agreement with the LCD.

Metsing fled South Africa last year just before he could appear in court on treason charges. He has been holed up there since then, insisting his charges are trumped up and he will not face a fair trial.

His party has said the same and demanded that SADC intervenes to bring him back to Lesotho so that he can participate in the reforms and elections. Two weeks ago, his supporters stormed a meeting at a hotel where the SADC envoy, Justice Dikgang Moseneke, held talks with political parties.

They demanded that Justice Moseneke should ensure the return of Metsing back to Lesotho without the fear of prosecution pending the finalisation of national reforms. They were clinging to clause 10 of a previous agreement political parties and the government signed in front of Justice Moseneke that politicians suspected of prior crimes would not be prosecuted pending the reforms.

The Court of Appeal, the country’s highest court, has since declared the clause unconstitutional to pave way for Metsing’s prosecution. Metsing faces treason charges together with the leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), Selibe Mochoboroane, former army commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers.

Mochoboroane has vowed to remain in Lesotho to have his day in court. Other suspects are already on trial, some having been in remand prison for nearly five years. Mokhosi told the press conference he was confident that the government will honour its pledge to allow Metsing to come back home.

“We are confident that this undertaking will bear the desired fruit because the government fully supports it,” Mokhosi said.

He said the reforms have stalled because of Metsing’s absence.

“We met with the government and then signed a document on the 27th May 2022.”

He said the document is clear that their leader should come back home a free man to participate in the elections.

“The government promised to do all in its power to ensure Metsing’s safe return,” he said.

Mokhosi said they also signed another pledge in front of the SADC facilitation team that their leader should come back to participate fully in the elections.

“We hope that the spirit of building peace and uniting Basotho will continue.”

“We wish the government can show the good spirit until the general elections.”

Mokhosi said the work to facilitate Metsing’s return has already started.

“We hope all the stakeholders will ensure that he comes back home.”

“Our understanding of the pledge is that everyone puts everything aside and focuses on reforms and building peace and reconciliation in the country,” he said.

He said the pledge will be helpful not only to the politicians but Basotho at large as the reforms would run smoothly. Sam Rapapa, however, told thepost last night that “it is a lie that we assured the LCD that their leader will return as a free man”.

“I only know a pledge by the SADC facilitation team with the politicians promising to ensure that the reforms are a success,” Rapapa said.

“Those who are claiming the government pledged a return of Metsing without facing charges for crimes he is suspected of are not telling the truth,” he said.

“Those are the matters in the hands of the courts and the government cannot interfere.”

Staff Reporter