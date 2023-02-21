News
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
MASERU – COMMUNICATIONS Minister Nthati Moorosi has criticised radio presenters and journalists for failing to uphold ethical standards in broadcasting.
Speaking during Radio Day celebrations at the State Library in Maseru on Monday, Moorosi said it was worrying that “Lesotho radio presenters are not following their ethics”.
“Radio is a very powerful platform that people believe in but people behind the microphone are losing the ethics and professionalism,” Moorosi said.
She complained that some radio presenters “spend hours talking about things that they know nothing about”.
“People fuel that by making unfounded phone calls,” she said.
It was precisely for this reason that some Basotho now prefer to listen to international radio stations rather than their own, Moorosi said.
She said most radio stations were politically biased.
“People believe what the radio stations (air), they should not be misled,” she said.
Moorosi said radio allows people to interact on different issues and enlighten citizens to interpret policies.
She said what worries her most in the excessive focus on political topics rather than real issues that affect people’s lives.
“You should go down to Basotho and talk about their issues instead of doing easy press conferences,” she said.
Speaking at the same occasion, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Lesotho) National Director, Lekhetho Ntsukunyane, lambasted local journalists for snubbing training programmes organised by the institution.
Ntsukunyane said presenters “refuse to come for training, they do not want to be trained”.
Ntsukunyane said MISA-Lesotho has in the past organised several workshops for the local media but only a few attended such programmes.
Those who snub the training programmes continue to practice journalism in an unprofessional manner, he said.
“Sometimes we even take ordinary people for workshops, as journalists refuse to attend,” Ntsukunyane said.
“We already know some media houses that will never attend any (programmes organised by) MISA,” he said.
Talking about the weaknesses and threats of the media industry, Ntsukunyane said the entire sector relies heavily on the government for adverts, making it not strong enough to hold the government accountable.
“The people expect us to tell the truth on what the government is doing,” he said.
Ntsukunyane said the reforms that the past parliament failed to pass were to help change the situation in the media where radio stations focus on party politics and leave out important issues like health.
He said some individuals running some radio stations were affiliated to political parties and seek to use their proximity to power to get government advertising.
“We wanted to reform the way the government advertises, we want them to form an independent advertising agency to mediate in issues such as these,” he said.
He said it will be hard for Lesotho media houses to be independent when the government still calls the shots through the placing of adverts.
He said a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting a free and independent media, enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.”
He said they believe that a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting free and independent media, and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all”.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Basotho in push to reclaim anacestral lands in SA
MASERU – DOZENS of Basotho in Matatiele are pushing to reclaim their ancestral land that was seized by colonialists two centuries ago, thepost can reveal.
Those pushing the claim are being led by the clan chiefs of Bakhatla, Basia, Makholokoe, Baphuthi, and Bakuena living in both Lesotho and South Africa.
The fresh push comes after the discovery of historical documents by the Matatiele’s Basia chief, Tello Lethola Mophuthing II, the great-grandson of Chief Mokhatla Tabane.
The Lesotho delegation is led by the chief of Makholokoe, Chief Sebonomoea Khoase Ramainoane II, whom King Letsie III has gazetted as the Chief of Koung Ha-Chere in Maseru district.
The chief of the Griqua, Adam Kok Vivian II, has been invited to the meeting that is scheduled for today.
Chief Tello Mophuthing II’s discovery reveals that in 1865, Dutch settlers, with the support of the British’s Cape Colony government, dispossessed Basotho of their land and sent them to Lesotho in Qacha’s Nek, Quthing, Thaba-Tseka, and Mokhotlong districts.
The documents have the names of chiefs and their subjects who were driven from their lands.
Ramainoane told thepost yesterday that during that time there were no boundaries in that part of Lesotho separating the two countries.
“The settlers expelled Basotho from their land and forced them to leave their immovable properties such as livestock,” Ramainoane said.
“They put the police on the way, where they had created the boundaries by themselves, and when Basotho who had been expelled passed there they would be ordered to leave their livestock because what had been expelled were them alone, not their livestock,” he said.
Ramainoane said today’s meeting is to start the journey of studying who are eligible to claim land and claim reparations for lost property and amenities.
He said a committee that will oversee the coordination of land claimants will be elected today.
The second meeting is expected at the same venue in May.
Ramainoane said they expect to send a delegation to the president of South Africa “to officially claim the land and reparations”.
“This move should not be confused with the one that was pushed by political parties in the past with which they pushed for the return of the ceded Basotho territories,” he said.
Ramainoane said this one is meant to facilitate the reclaiming of land by individuals who can prove through documents and otherwise that a certain part of the modern day South Africa belonged to their family.
It is not driven by the state or a political party “but the actual descendants of the victims who can claim their family inheritance that was stolen or taken by force”.
He cited the case of former home affairs minister Motlalentoa Letsosa’s right to claim parts of Thaba-Phatšoa across the border near Mafeteng where his ancestors were expelled.
“It will depend on whether the Letsosa family will want to go to the president of South Africa and prove to him that the land actually belongs to them”.
“It is the same way with the family of Moshoeshoe I’s brother, Posholi, who were driven out of Zastron. They can claim that land as a family,” he said.
“The same way goes with the Makoae family in Qacha’s Nek who can march to South Africa and legally and officially lodge a claim for their lands in Matatiele.”
There are several families that have shown interest in the move to reclaim their lands in South Africa.
One of these is Lethola, a Lephuthing by clan, whose descendants say he was removed from Mabenyeng in Matatiele and resettled in Qacha’s Nek, Ha-Sekake, where he established a village called Matholeng, which was named after him.
Another interested family is that of Ramoroba Thatho who was also removed from Matatiele and resettled in Quthing in Seforong.
The Mothebesoane family that was removed from what is now called Mount Fletcher or a place close to it, claim the ruins of their village are still found in Ha-Mothebesoane.
Then there is the Makoti family, which is now known by the surname Faso that was also expelled together with the Mothebesoane family.
These families have grown to hundreds of members.
Caswell Tlali
News
‘From village girl to MP’
MASERU – ’Mamokete Ntšekhe, always elegantly dressed, nowadays delivers lively debates in Parliament. But it has not always been like that.
Ntšekhe knows what it means to be poor.
“I used to have a crust of dirt on my body,” Ntšekhe, the first woman to be elected into parliament in the Mphosong constituency, says.
Growing up in the hard-to-reach area of Bobete in Thaba-Tseka, Ntšekhe’s daily struggle was how she would survive the next day.
“Life was hard. I know the tough life of a Mosotho girl in the rural areas of the country. I know how to collect wood and draw water,” she says.
But she fought against all odds, underlining her resilience as a politician who has refused to be defined by her background.
Her fortunes now have dramatically changed. Today as an MP she is fighting for the betterment of the people of her Mphosong constituency.
A mother and a nurse, Ntšekhe says she has experienced debilitating stories from women suffering from abuse.
“I want to be the voice of the voiceless in Parliament,” Ntšekhe says. “There is a lot of injustice against women and girls in almost every corner of the country.”
During her days as a nurse, Ntšekhe realised that these injustices against women need to be addressed. Men, she says, are the biggest perpetrators.
“Some women end up hiding their health booklets so that their husbands do not see that they are using family planning methods to prevent unplanned pregnancies,” she says.
“Being an MP accords me an opportunity to amplify my efforts to protect women and other vulnerable groups. My experience as a nurse has shown me that many women are not even aware that they are being abused,” she says.
The job, she says, opened her eyes and pushed her to organise outreach programmes for men living in rural areas because “they seem to lack understanding on some family planning issues”.
Calm and down to earth, Ntšekhe is not one of those Basotho career politicians.
“I have never put on a T-shirt associated with any political party,” she says.
After successfully completing her studies at Khethisa High School, she enrolled with the National University of Lesotho (NUL) to pursue a BSc degree in Midwifery in 2005.
When the Prime Minister Sam Matekane, a super-rich businessman, launched a political party, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), Ntšekhe decided to join the fray.
“I felt an urge to join him to drive the vision, so I decided to contest the elections,” Ntšekhe says.
“My work is no longer limited to advocacy. I now also make laws and policies in Parliament to protect vulnerable groups such as women. Awareness is also critical for women to know their rights.
Women should know that there are many opportunities out there for them,” Ntšekhe says.
Another cause for her is to ensure that women take part in mainstream economic activities.
To achieve this, she says, women should get improved access to information.
The plight of children failing to attend school because of lack of school fees is another of her concerns.
“It should be clear to parents that it is their responsibility to take their children to school in order to pave their future through education. It is heart-rending to see children looking after animals instead of going to schools,” she says.
She says there are also cases of child-headed families that affect some children’s ability to go to school.
“Regrettably, children are the ones suffering and their education is compromised,” laments Ntšekhe.
“We have tried as a family to assist some children go to school but there are still many outside schools. We have limited resources to take a larger number,” says Ntšekhe, a businesswoman with interests in mining, technology and courier services.
She says a pressing issue that needs urgent attention is the scourge of child marriages that are common in most rural areas in the country.
“We have to make noise about this issue because it has a devastating impact on the lives of the girl child. Girls have to go to school so that they can get high paying jobs in future,” she says, adding that parents should not look at the brideprice at the expense of their children’s future.
She alludes to her own success as an example of how education can change the fortunes of girls from poor backgrounds.
For her high school studies, Ntšekhe moved from Mokhotlong to Leribe’s Khethisa in 2003.
“That is where I met my husband,” Ntšekhe recalls, adding that the father of her children is her soul mate and crediting him with supporting her political and business interests.
After completing her studies at the NUL, she worked at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital but later left for South Africa to join her husband, who was already there.
“Things were rough there. I had no job,” Ntšekhe says, attributing the situation to South Africa’s long procedure for one to be admitted as a nurse.
Faced with the difficulty, the couple started an Information and Technology (IT) company.
“As a nurse, I did not have the skills to run the company. I knew nothing about IT issues. But I was effective as an administrator and overseer of the company,” says Ntšekhe, who helps the needy by doing sharecropping with them in their fields.
“With the scarce resources I have, I want to invest in rural development to change the economic landscape of my constituency,” says Ntšekhe, who holds a Masters in Nursing Intensive Care obtained from Wits University in South Africa in 2014.
In 2021, a few months before becoming an MP, Ntšekhe obtained a Certificate in Business Development and Entrepreneurship from UNISA.
Ntšekhe is in the process of enrolling with the University of Cape Town to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA).
She describes the death of her mother in 2010 as the saddest moment of her life.
“Three days before I graduated from the NUL, I lost my mother. What made matters worse for me is that she was sick. She just collapsed,” says, fighting back some tears.
“I was crowned the best student in nursing but regrettably, my mother was not there to witness the moment,” says Ntšekhe, adding that her ultimate goal is to establish a foundation to take care of orphans and vulnerable children.
Majara Molupe
News
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
MASERU – COMMUNICATIONS Minister Nthati Moorosi has criticised radio presenters and journalists for failing to uphold ethical standards in broadcasting.
Speaking during Radio Day celebrations at the State Library in Maseru on Monday, Moorosi said it was worrying that “Lesotho radio presenters are not following their ethics”.
“Radio is a very powerful platform that people believe in but people behind the microphone are losing the ethics and professionalism,” Moorosi said.
She complained that some radio presenters “spend hours talking about things that they know nothing about”.
“People fuel that by making unfounded phone calls,” she said.
It was precisely for this reason that some Basotho now prefer to listen to international radio stations rather than their own, Moorosi said.
She said most radio stations were politically biased.
“People believe what the radio stations (air), they should not be misled,” she said.
Moorosi said radio allows people to interact on different issues and enlighten citizens to interpret policies.
She said what worries her most in the excessive focus on political topics rather than real issues that affect people’s lives.
“You should go down to Basotho and talk about their issues instead of doing easy press conferences,” she said.
Speaking at the same occasion, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Lesotho) National Director, Lekhetho Ntsukunyane, lambasted local journalists for snubbing training programmes organised by the institution.
Ntsukunyane said presenters “refuse to come for training, they do not want to be trained”.
Ntsukunyane said MISA-Lesotho has in the past organised several workshops for the local media but only a few attended such programmes.
Those who snub the training programmes continue to practice journalism in an unprofessional manner, he said.
“Sometimes we even take ordinary people for workshops, as journalists refuse to attend,” Ntsukunyane said.
“We already know some media houses that will never attend any (programmes organised by) MISA,” he said.
Talking about the weaknesses and threats of the media industry, Ntsukunyane said the entire sector relies heavily on the government for adverts, making it not strong enough to hold the government accountable.
“The people expect us to tell the truth on what the government is doing,” he said.
Ntsukunyane said the reforms that the past parliament failed to pass were to help change the situation in the media where radio stations focus on party politics and leave out important issues like health.
He said some individuals running some radio stations were affiliated to political parties and seek to use their proximity to power to get government advertising.
“We wanted to reform the way the government advertises, we want them to form an independent advertising agency to mediate in issues such as these,” he said.
He said it will be hard for Lesotho media houses to be independent when the government still calls the shots through the placing of adverts.
He said a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting a free and independent media, enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.”
He said they believe that a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting free and independent media, and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all”.
Nkheli Liphoto
Basotho in push to reclaim anacestral lands in SA
‘From village girl to MP’
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
Food crisis averted in schools
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
The smell of death
We need decisive intervention
Post-minority rule literature
Deal with underlying causes of GBV
Sister Phiri’s reckless pen
A government of spinning
Medical school: a great idea that must not fail
Pita takes women’s league by storm
Jelusic says ready for Flames’ test
Seahlolo dreams big
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Weekly Police Report
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Kamoli threatened
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Twins and their stylish furniture
-
Business2 months ago
World Bank pledges M2.1 billion to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Early Christmas for MMB clients
-
News2 months ago
Doctors down tools at Motebang Hospital
-
News2 weeks ago
How MP’s wife was killed
-
Sports-pst3 weeks ago
Likuena’s international matches woes continue
-
News2 weeks ago
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
-
News4 weeks ago
Suspension was malicious, says Nko