Minister warns factory workers

MASERU – HOME Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa has warned factory workers of human trafficking syndicates that lure people with promises of better paying jobs outside the country.

Speaking to the workers at the Thetsane Industrial Area on Tuesday, Letsosa said he had heard that there is a booming black market for human body parts in the Middle East.

He told the workers, mostly women, that many Basotho women rescued from South Africa had been turned into sex slaves.



“Most of the women we have kept at the Home Affairs were sold to men in South Africa, they were not given a cent,” Letsosa said, without mentioning how many he has rescued.

Letsosa is on a human trafficking awareness campaign which he said is a real threat to Basotho, especially poor women and girls.

He said they have found several women who were sold to men in South Africa.

“Most women feel humiliated to disclose what happened to them,” he said.

He told them that most of the traffickers use the high unemployment rate in Lesotho and lure their victims with promises of better paying jobs abroad.



“They promise other people scholarships,” he said.

Letsosa said many of the trafficked women were promised marriage and love, adding that “they use the people’s disadvantages to their advantage”.

“The traffickers look for loopholes to make other people their slaves who will work without pay,” he said.

“Others end up dead and mutilated, with body parts missing.”

He said some people in the villages disappear after the country to seek jobs and are never seen alive again.



“Do not to leave your jobs for some promises in other countries,” he urged the factory workers,

“People should verify if the jobs truly exist or not,” he said.

“Traffickers are soft-spoken, they can easily trick people and end up killing them.”

He also warned the workers that they should rather involve the police when they are touted for jobs outside the country so that they leave here with the knowledge that they would not be sold.



“Yesterday it was alleged that the sale of body parts like liver and others are expensive in the Middle East,” he said.

He said from today the workers should take care of their families as the UN has released a statement showing that “a liver only costs millions”.

He also warned them that they should not listen to people who say they should quit their factory work for some job in South Africa.