Minister, workers clash over tax

MASERU – FINANCE Minister Thabo Sophonea is on a collision course with workers for the Lesotho Millennium Development Agency (LMDA) over the issue of taxation.

The minister wants LMDA boss Keketso Chalatse to start deducting taxes from employees from April 1 this year but the workers have refused, saying the law exempts them from paying any taxes to the government of Lesotho.

When Sophonea wrote a directive saying “that LMDA staff and employees, service providers should start paying taxes as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act” the workers took him to court.

Their urgent application was filed in the High Court yesterday.

Their lawyer, Advocate Letuka Molati, told the court in the certificate of urgency that Sophonea’s letter is “unlawful” and that his “instruction is undergoing implementation”.

Two of the employees, Machabe Mahlapha and Furaha Rethabile Mdee, challenged Sophonea in the High Court seeking an order setting aside his instruction.

Mahlapha, the manager of fiscal services at the LMDA, argued in his affidavit that the Millennium Challenge Account – Lesotho Authority Act 2008 has been violated.

The law says “the Authority is not liable to pay any tax on any income or profits from any source payable under the Income Tax Act 1993, the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act 2001, transfer duties payable under the Transfer Duty Act 1966, stamp duties payable under the Stamp Duties Order 1972, any fees, taxes, or duties payable under the Deeds Registry Act 1967”.

It also exempts the Authority from ground rent payable under the Land Act 1979 and rates payable under the Valuation and Rating Act, 1980, and any fees, taxes or duties levied under the Customs and Excise Act 1982”.

It says there are no “fees, taxes, duties or any other governmental charges of any kind or nature (that) shall be assessed or levied upon the Authority, its activities, employees, agents, contractors or subcontractors, or in respect of MCC Funding or Programme Assets unless otherwise agreed between Government and the MCC”.

So, when the first compact of the Millennium Challenge Corporation ended in 2013 the Legal Notice said “…that the Millennium Challenge Account – Lesotho Authority shall continue to exist and function” to finish off all projects that have not been completed.

Under the same legal arrangement the LMDA was established by the parliament, and the LMDA staffers say the law has not changed, what has changed is names of the agency only.

The Millennium Challenge Account – Lesotho Authority Act 2008 “was never amended or repealed,” Mahlapha argues.

“I submit that the said sections 43 still exists in the law even today,” he said.

“I must emphasise that the one change in the law was to remove the name Millennium Challenge Account Lesotho Authority Act 2008 and to replace it with the new name called Lesotho Millennium Development Agency in terms of paragraph c) of Legal Notice no.151 of 2013.”

He said Sophonea’s letter actually says “that section 43 of the Act should be violated while the Government is preparing amendment to the law”.

“The Minister states that he would not withdraw his directive because it does not contravene MCA Act 2008,” he said.

“I submit that the Minister is acting ultra vires. The Minister has no powers to suspend the operation of the section of any law. That power reposes in the Parliament.”

Mahlapha said Sophonea has no power to give effect to an amendment of the law that is being intended which has not yet been published as such as the law.

“The power to issue Tax directives does not vest in the Minister but in the Lesotho Revenue Authority. The Minister has abrogated the powers that do not vest in him.”

He said Sophonea’s decision is contrary to written law and “amounts to anarchy”.

“It amounts to irrationality and gross unreasonableness for there is no reasonable Minister who can direct that the law while in force and in place be violated in anticipation that in future the same law shall be repealed,” he said.

“It is settled legal position that a legal instrument does not operate on matters that took place prior to its enactment.”

“I and my co-applicant cannot pay tax on the basis of yet to be enacted legislation when the legislation in place excludes the payment of tax.”

