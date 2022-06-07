Mofomobe attacks RFP

MASERU – THE Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe launched a blistering attack on the Reformed for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, and his allies. Mofomobe fired the salvos at Matekane as he launched his party’s manifesto in Maputsoe on Sunday.

“The RFP is a project just like Monyane Moleleki’s AD with the sole purpose of vying for the pensions,” Mofomobe said.

He said Matekane is still “the same ‘guy’ who constructed the Qoaling Road that is worthless and got worn off within three months”. In comparison, he said, roads constructed by Chief Leabua Jonathan’s government 35 years ago are still in good condition.

In another attack on Matekane, Mofomobe said it was disgusting “when some people were made billionaires alone without uplifting other citizens”. Mofomobe told his supporters that they “must feel ashamed to be running after the new party”.

He said the new party tried to go head to head with him at his constituency where they landed with a helicopter just to ‘threaten’ the people.

“I was told the man disembarked from the helicopter and shouted his slogans and then left,” Mofomobe said.

He also pilloried Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, the former governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) and one of the RFP’s founding members, whom he accused of allowing foreign businesses to manipulate the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) during her tenure.

“We cannot allow that as the BNP government,” Mofomobe told his supporters, further saying he would “not lick anyone’s neck”.

He said most RFP (founding) members failed Basotho in their businesses and careers but are now masquerading as saviours. The RFP has prominent professionals who held senior public positions like Dr Matlanyane, former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara and former government secretary Tlohang Sekhamane.

The party also has prominent businesspeople in its echelons and ranks. Mofomobe alleged that Justice Majara left the courts “due to her corruption”. He said Sekhamane also “left the government because of corruption”.

The RFP spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, said the party will not respond to Machesetsa’s “unfounded allegations”.

“We do not want to engage with him on that one,” Shelile said, adding that the party is only interested in substantial issues that concern Basotho.

He said under a BNP government all people will be equal before the law.

“All people are equal no matter one is Machesetsa, Mathibeli Mokhothu, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli or Mothetjoa Metsing and others who slaughter people,” he said.

“It is not right for some politicians to refuse to go to the courts of law on the basis that they are politicians,” he said in an apparent reference to Metsing who has skipped the country to avoid trial on treason charges.

“If this trend of character continues within the politicians, it would finally set a bad precedent,” he said.

“Metsing, Lt Gen Kamoli and all those who are supposed to go to the courts should do so.”

He said he wondered why Metsing is refusing to stand trial when even the current deputy prime minister Mokhothu was once dragged to court.

Nkheli Liphoto