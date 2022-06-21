News
Mokhothu says will jerk up police promotions
MASERU – DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, says his government will stamp out corruption in police promotions. Addressing a rally in Mohale’s Hoek last Sunday, Mokhothu, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said there is rampant corruption in the way police officers are promoted.
“We will inspect the way the police do their promotions because now the police promotions are full of corruption and nepotism,” Mokhothu said.
“We think the Police Training College no longer produces the kind of police we want, who have a love for the country.”
Mokhothu said they will ensure that police officers are promoted on merit.
“How can a policeman spend 30 years but still remain a trooper?”
“Just because he does not align himself with those in power in the police management makes him not eligible for promotion?”
He said officers with long service in the police should not be overlooked, adding that the DC plans to take the police to aviation schools. Mokhothu’s statements come when Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is trying to force Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli into early retirement for allegedly making unprocedural promotions.
Majoro also accuses Commissioner Molibeli of ignoring a High Court judgment that declared that he wrongfully promoted certain police officers. Also the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) has attacked Commissioner Molibeli over the promotions.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Media companies gang up against new rules
MASERU – Seven media companies yesterday ganged up against the Broadcasting Code 2022 that requires all radio presenters to acquire tertiary training in journalism. Public Eye newspaper, the Anglican Church of Lesotho FM, Moafrika FM, Molisa ea Molemo FM, Tšenolo FM, Jesu ke Karabo FM and Tabernacle FM told parliament that the code is grossly unfair.
The media companies appeared before the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations, and Information Cluster. The committee chairman, Lehloka Hlalele, said the radio stations were not happy with the Broadcasting Code which they said was discriminatory.
Moafrika FM owner, Sebonomoea Ramainoane, complained that there is no school of journalism in Lesotho but the Broadcasting Code demands that presenters should possess tertiary education certificates.
“Where will those from initiation school fit in?” Ramainoane said.
He said the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Ministry of Communications had colluded behind their back to come up with the code. He said the code will severely undermine their economic and professional development.
Ramainoane, who spoke on behalf of others, said the code was not done in good faith because the LCA and the Communications Ministry never consulted private radio stations.
He alleged that the two had only consulted the Media Institute of Africa (MISA-Lesotho) which is a voluntary association for media practitioners.
He argued that MISA-Lesotho did not represent all media houses in the country. Ramainoane added that the code was done with state-owned broadcasters who unfairly compete with private ones despite that they are funded by the government.
He also said the South African broadcasters are also roaming all over the country doing as they please and “the LCA never said anything about that”.
“I appeal to the government to see that the Broadcasting Code was not done in good faith,” he said.
“The LCA never met the stakeholders.”
“MISA and LCA are sleeping together and it is not right that they (come up with) laws on behalf of people who are not even their members,” he said.
He said he was part of several meetings held with stakeholders but the Broadcasting Code was never mentioned.
“Moafrika would have opposed that at all costs,” he said.
He said the government’s demand that media workers must possess university qualifications is discriminatory because people in other industries are not required to go to school. He said it should be so with a transport operator who is in the business of transporting goods — they should possess qualifications in logistics.
“If one does not want to hire a qualified accountant for their business it’s up to them, their business will suffer alone. Why are we being forced like this?”
Ramainoane also said MPs should have law or political science qualifications to be eligible for parliamentary jobs.
“You should also have to acquire law or political science qualifications. We should all be in the same boat,” he said.
MISA-Lesotho chairman, Nkoale Tšoana, defended the Broadcasting Code adding that it will help radio presenters to do their job better.
“Media reforms were done in good faith without fighting,” Tšoana said.
He said Basotho are the ones who asked for the code, not individuals. The LCA regulatory affairs member, Maama Maama, said radio stations were consulted since 2012 and “they were told that there will be a Broadcasting Code”.He said they were told the details of the code and they took part together with MISA-Lesotho.
“The public too was approached and the issue was discussed with them as by then the radio stations were turning into weapons that might end up burning the nation,” Maama said.
He said the presenters who are already in the industry just need six months of training and that is all that matters. The LCA legal officer, Rorisang Molefe, said the broadcasters raised the issue during the reforms that those who were not trained should be trained so that they know the regulations and ethics.
“Some stations speak inappropriate language even during prime times when children are listening,” Molefe said.
He said in-house training will not be enough because the media is a sensitive industry.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Army takes over DPP security
MASERU – THE army has replaced the police as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s security, thepost can reveal. The police have been providing security to the DPP since 2017.
Sources say Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane requested the change in the personnel of her security team last week. The request came amid simmering tensions between the police and the DPP. Although relations have been frosty for some time, thepost understands that the DPP felt uncomfortable with police security for three main reasons.
The first is the ongoing squabble between the police and the DPP’s office over the handling of the murder trial of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife. The police are understood to be unhappy that the DPP seems to be dragging her feet on the trial.
This is because the DPP had replaced Advocate Shaun Abrahams, as the prosecutor for the case, with Advocate Gareth Lappan. Advocate Lappan has insisted on conducting fresh interviews with 30 of the key witnesses.
Sources say the police believe this demand not only delays the case but also endangers the lives of witnesses. A source said some of the witnesses have already told the police that they now fear for their lives because the case keeps being postponed.
Some, the source said, have said they are considering withdrawing as witnesses because they are not comfortable with fresh interviews. The second source of the DPP’s discomfort is that she is appealing against DCP Mokete’s recent acquittal in a sexual harassment case.
The third is the tension between Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Commissioner Molibeli. A source said Advocate Motinyane did not inform Police Commissioner Molibeli about the decision.
Instead, Commissioner Molibeli is understood to have heard the news for the first time from Army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela when he was calling to talk about the transition from the police to the army.
Since her appointment, the DPP has been under the security of the police. She moved around with a team of four officers, a driver, two bodyguards and a Special Operations Unit officer. The police also provided security at her home.
Law Minister Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane confirmed that the DPP is not under the army’s protection. He said he was not sure why the police were replaced by the army.
There is no law that the DPP should have state security. Advocate Motinyane’s security was based on the nature of the high-profile cases she is handling.
Staff Reporter
News
’Maesaiah wins ‘sham’ election
MASERU – FORMER first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane was last Sunday elected the new All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairperson for the Mokhotlong constituency. The election of ’Maesaiah has however not gone down well with all the ABC supporters in Mokhotlong.
Some of the supporters told thepost this week that ’Maesaiah’s “victory” signaled the end of the ABC in Mokhotlong. ’Maesaiah however declined to comment when approached after her victory.
“I do not have any opinions now. Please go ask the people who have selected me,” ’Maesaiah said.
The outgoing chairman, Serame Tsatsi, who for quite a long time has not been seeing eye-to-eye with ’Maesaiah, has rejected her victory. He said her election broke the ABC constitution at every level but he had no power to stop it because the ’Maesaiah faction was threatening to be violent.
“They were hauling insults and I had to give her the stamps and other party property in my possession,” Tsatsi said.
He complained that only half of the Mokhotlong constituency branches were present on Sunday which made the whole election unlawful.
“I know the election was unlawful, I did not intend to hand over those, but I had to, to save my life,” he said.
He said the law was not followed when people elected ’Maesaiah adding that the deadline to elect constituency committees had long expired. Tsatsi said the ’Maesaiah camp also picked people from the streets claiming they were branch representatives.
He added that the situation was tense with people who wanted to contest for positions backing down in fear. Tsatsi said the fights in his constituency reached a peak during the party leadership conference earlier this year which saw Nkaku Kabi elected leader.
He said during the leadership conference most of his constituency branches supported Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, which enraged ’Maesaiah and her faction because they supported Kabi.
Tsatsi also said what was odd with ’Maesaiah’s election in Mokhotlong is that she was elected through the raising of hands instead of the ballot.
“This shows how democracy was compromised, just because someone has money and power,” he said.
“Recently she was fighting Pinki Manamolela for being voted as deputy leader, she lost and now she is on me, I gave her the stamps to save my life.”
Tsatsi said he regretted that several ABC members in Mokhotlong had defected to other parties because the headquarters always took sides with ’Maesaiah Thabane in every disputes. Tsatsi said he too is considering leaving the party.
“After this I intend joining the RFP,” he said.
He said he will join the Revolution for Prosperity to support Tlohang Sekhamane, who defected from the Democratic Congress (DC) to found the RFP with Sam Matekane two months ago.
“Matekane will come to rescue this country and Basotho,” Tsatsi said.
“If Kabi and the management are not aware, this finished party will be finished for real.”
The constituency secretary, Limpho Maqalika, told thepost that they are not happy with how things happened.
“There has never been a time when a constituency chairman has been elected by the raising of hands, it was our first time to see that,” Maqalika said.
He added that he tried to request the members to follow the law and assure that the elections are done properly but all was in vain. He said the secrecy of the ballot was heavily compromised during the election.
Nkheli Liphoto
