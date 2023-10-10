News
Moorosi caught up in nepotism saga
Communications Minister Nthati Moorosi this week came under fire after she sent a WhatsApp text inviting her own party members to apply for jobs at the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Some Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) activists said the move to stuff the ministry with party loyalists smacked of nepotism and was a direct negation of government policy to give jobs on the basis of merit.
Moorosi, who is the RFP secretary general, allegedly sent the WhatsApp text to secretaries of the party’s constituencies.
She wanted the secretaries to submit names of jobless party members who would be considered for recruitment in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
She said the lists should be sent to her privately.
“Did you submit the names yet, please answer me in my inbox,” she wrote.
In another text Moorosi wrote that the members should provide her with the names of unemployed nurses.
“Please choose those who are unemployed.”
Her texts have enraged a rival faction of the RFP, which claims Moorosi “only picks the names of her close friends and loved ones”.
They also complained that the nepotism was being done despite promises by Prime Minister Sam Matekane to weed out the practice in the run-up to last year’s general elections.
The aggrieved members told thepost that their secretary general “should be a secretary in the party and not in the government positions”.
The RFP MP for Abia constituency, Thuso Makhalanyane, who for months has been at odds with Moorosi and the Matekane-backed faction, posted on his official Facebook page that his constituency had been left out.
Makhalanyane said Moorosi “only picks the names of people from constituencies (that she likes)”.
“Not all of us received the invitation to send names of the unemployed people,” Makhalanyane said.
He said he is not surprised that his constituency was left out.
“They would not approach me or the Lithoteng MP, Rethabile Letlailana, because they know that we would not approve of their nepotism,” he said.
He recalled that after taking power, Matekane had promised to end nepotism as it has been rife under the previous regimes.
“We are disappointed by this,” he said.
One of those at the forefront in opposing cronyism in the government, Montoeli Ramaipato, told thepost that the majority of the RFP members are unemployed and in dire need of jobs.
“Most of us are not working, but we see the Communications Minister hiring for other ministries,” Ramaipato said.
He also said he is disappointed that their party had failed to implement its election manifesto that included ending nepotism and corruption.
“The people voted for us with high hopes that we would deliver on our promises,” he said.
He said they will not stop criticising their government because they want it to get things done according to the law.
“It is a crime against humanity to dish out jobs like it is food, people should understand that.”
He said their party was not only voted in power by RFP members but the entire nation.
“They must start doing things for the entire nation,” he said.
Another aggrieved RFP member, Francis Ramosetle, complained that “the secretary general seems to be controlling everything in the government”.
He said he is not surprised that their party is now dishing out jobs to those close to the leadership.
“They have hired their siblings and friends and they told us face-to-face that it has been happening,” Ramosetle said.
He also said the party has a lot of unemployed youths who need jobs and have been overlooked by previous governments.
The government spokesman, Thabo Sekonyela, said “nepotism is not new in the country”.
“The past regimes used to hire people politically as well,” Sekonyela said.
He said in 2020 when thousands of Basotho lined up at Maseru Mall for Home Affairs jobs, “all of them were overlooked, they picked their people and those who were standing in the hot sun went back home still jobless”.
Moorosi did not respond to questions from thepost.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Army General drops bombshell
An army general says some of the witnesses testifying at the hearing on the alleged looting of Covid-19 funds will need to be protected or they could be in danger.
Major General Ramanka Mokaloba told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday that some witnesses with critical information on the alleged looting of Covid-19 funds could be targeted by those implicated in the corruption.
His chilling warning comes as the PAC is unravelling what is turning out to be a grand looting at the National Emergency Command Centre (NECC) and the subsequent National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec).
Testimonies have so far revealed that some officials at the centre and the secretariat could have connived with suppliers to rig tenders and inflate the prices of goods and services.
They also reveal that Lesotho lost hundreds of millions to sleaze and wasteful expenditure when it was struggling to buy protective clothing and medicines to fight the pandemic.
Major General Mokaloba was responding to the committee’s questions on allegations that the army could have contributed to the centre’s excessive expenditure on food provided to security agencies.
The committee wanted to know how the centre ended up using over M16 million to buy food for soldiers patrolling the streets and the borders during the pandemic.
Major General Mokaloba hinted that some of the witnesses might be reluctant to name the ringleaders in the looting syndicates because they fear for their lives. He insinuated that their fear was genuine because some people had mysteriously died.
“My list shows me that there were “apparent” deaths in the cabinet’s procurement department,” Major General Mokaloba said.
“There are serious issues in the procurement that may cause deaths and need careful handling and safety of witnesses that will be called here.”
“While these interrogations are going on please find out how best you can protect these witnesses because revealing the missing funds will bring a lot of confusion.”
He said those responsible for the procurement should tell the committee who instructed them to use certain suppliers and inflate food prices.
The Major General also told the committee that the security cluster at that time was suspicious of how some catering companies were hired and the prices they charged.
He however said only those involved in procurement at the centre could explain how some catering companies were allowed to charge double what the cabinet had approved.
He was talking about how some companies charged M200 per plate instead of the approved M100.
Major General Mokaloba also told the committee how some officials at the centre called them “stubborn” when they suggested using cheaper venues instead of renting Maseru Avani.
The security cluster had suggested moving the offices to Setsoto Stadium, the Co-operative College or Lehakoe Recreational Centre where the government was not going to pay rent.
On the M16 million used to buy dry rations for the army the police Major General Mokoloba said those responsible for procurement should answer.
The dry rations included tinned food, salted peanuts and fortified biscuits.
The provisions, mostly bought from small companies with little track record in working with the government, also included milk and fortified energy drinks.
Major General Mokaloba, said the security agencies should not be expected to answer about how the rations were procured because they were just recipients.
Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) Ezekiel Senti, who was with Major General Mokaloba during the hearing, also requested the committee to seek answers from those involved in the procurement.
“We were just consumers, we know nothing about prices,” ACP Senti said.
Major General Mokaloba and ACP Senti also revealed how NACOSEC’s human resources manager, Reatile Elias, tried to offer them jobs at the secretariat.
They said Elias offered them salaries of M90 000 per month but the security cluster refused after smelling a rat.
“One even wanted to recruit us, his name was Elias, and he knows nothing about security matters,” ACP Senti said.
“Instead of going to the hotel, we went to the Ministry of Defence.”
ACP Senti said their concern at the time was that funds could not be spent on other things in the middle of the pandemic when there was no oxygen and PPE in health facilities.”
The hearings continue next week.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Hlotse police ordered to produce ‘body’
THE police in Hlotse have been ordered by the Northern Region High Court to produce the body of ’Mancholo Manong, dead or alive,
and present it in court on Monday.
Justice ’Makampong Mokhoro ordered that Manong should be handed over to the care of the Leribe district Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) facility if she is still alive.
Manong was arrested by the police in connection with a murder case. Her trial is still pending. She was remanded in custody to await trial on September 4.
The LCS, Justice Mokhoro heard, refused to admit Manong in their facility because she had bruises all over her body and could not even talk.
The court heard that the LCS officers told the police officers who took Manong to prison that she could not be detained in prison unless a medical doctor said she was fit to be an inmate.
Instead of working on the recommendation to get Manong checked by a doctor, the police then detained the suspect in their holding cells.
The Manong family then filed an ex parte habeas corpus application requesting the court to intervene after their attempts to see their daughter at the Hlotse police station failed.
Advocate Makhaola Thienyane, the family’s counsel, explained before the court that the Hlotse police officers, especially Police Officer Maraisane, had kept Manong in their holding cells unlawfully.
This, Advocate Thienyane said, was in breach of an order by the Leribe Magistrate’s Court that Manong should be handed over to the LCS.
Advocate Thienyane said he was even denied access to see her client while she was in police custody.
He said on September 4, the LCS explained to him that it could not detain Manong whose body had bruises “as a (result) of severe torture”.
“They directed the police to take her to the hospital but the police decided to unlawfully detain her,” Advocate Thienyane said.
He said Manong needed urgent medical attention, which she was not receiving while in police custody and “she is likely to lose her life due to internal bleeding”.
Her father, Nkopane Manong, said he was blocked from seeing his daughter, who is facing a murder charge, when he went to the police to see her.
“On our arrival at the LCS we were informed that the LCS authority could not accept her into the facility without a doctor’s medical report as she was badly bruised and she could not speak,” the father said.
Nkopane added that when they asked where his daughter was, they were told that she was with the Hlotse Police.
“When we arrived at the station, I was not allowed to talk to my daughter nor was I allowed to see her,” Nkopane said.
“The last time I saw her was when she got off the police van and went into the police station,” he said.
He said prior to her being taken to court, he saw her and her face was bruised and she complained about not feeling her hands and legs as they were numb from the severe torture she had been subjected to by police officers.
“My daughter stands to lose her life due to the internal bleeding as shown by the bruises all over the body,” he said.
Nkopane said his daughter needed urgent medical attention as directed by the LCS authority because she continued suffering physically and emotionally.
Justice Mokhoro ordered her immediate release from the police holding cells and handed over to the LCS as per the magistrate’s decision.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Why Lesotho is struggling to issue passports
Lesotho is struggling to issue passports to its citizens after supplies of a security microchip that is critical in the production of passports were hit by the Russia-Ukraine war, thepost heard this week.
Home Affairs principal secretary Tumelo Raboletsi told thepost on Tuesday that the war has made it difficult for Lesotho to source the chips that are needed in the manufacturing of passports.
“I am sure we are all aware that our latest passports have a microchip, which is controlled worldwide,” Raboletsi said.
“So, the production of passports was affected due to the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
About half of the world’s semiconductor grade neon and palladium supply comes from Ukraine and Russia. The war between the two countries has severely affected supplies of the commodities.
Raboletsi was responding to questions why Lesotho has been delaying to issue passports to its citizens in the last few years.
He said at first, the issuance of a passport would take only up to five days after all new developments were made, until “we had a hiccup”.
Raboletsi said the other problem they were struggling with was that of Basotho who do not collect their passports, leading to the documents piling up in their offices.
He said some who had applied for urgent passports also did not collect the documents.
In an effort to control this, Raboletsi said the government hiked the price of a passport from M130 to M630.
“All Basotho know that a normal passport would take only up to five days to be ready,” Raboletsi said.
“You would pay extra only if you needed your passport immediately.”
But even after hiking the price of a passports, “they still do not collect their passports”.
“We went as far as publicly announcing the names of passport owners on radio stations,” Raboletsi said.
“We would like to make a special plea to all Basotho to collect their passports on the agreed time.”
Asked why they requested passports that would last for only two months, Raboletsi said they normally look at the previous requests and estimate how the new requests are likely to be.
“We also look at things such as the birth rate and passport usage, some people use their passports daily so that means it won’t last for 10 years,” he said.
The Passport Services director, Mpiko Rafono, said people should call him at 22215929 or 80050074 to avoid going to the passport office from time to time to enquire about their passports.
“We also have an SMS system that notifies people when their passports are ready even though sometimes the system may be down,” Rafono said.
Rethabile Raletsosa
