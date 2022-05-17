Moramotse off the hook

Mapule Motsopa

MASERU – THOUSANDS of primary school students are starving because catering companies have suspended services due to delayed payments from the government. Many of the children, especially in the rural areas, are from poor families that do not afford meals. They rely on the school feeding programme at the schools to keep hunger at bay.

But for some of the students that safety net has disappeared because they no longer get food at school. Some have dropped out of school, according to teachers who spoke thepost. Some schools have been forced to make abrupt changes in their routine.

Those that opened from 7:45 am to 2pm are now starting at 8:30 and closing at 12pm so that children can go home early to eat. This week some of the caterers and food managers told thepost that they have run out of stock because the government has not paid the suppliers and caterers for the past four months.

And schools that still prepare meals for the children said they have reduced the portions to make the food last. Joanne Motso of Thaba-Lesoba said without the school feeding programme, her 12-year old daughter starves. She said her child leaves for school on an empty stomach as she cannot afford breakfast.

“My child is now reluctant to go to school and prefers to join me as I collect rosehip (‘morobei) for sale,” Motso said.

“And now that it has been destroyed by heavy rains, things are worse.”

“I keep asking for help from neighbours who also are struggling and it really is not easy. Motso said teachers tried to explain the situation “but it is pointless”.

’Mathapelo Sello, a former caterer at Thaba- Lesoba primary, said their challenge is getting paid after serving children for the agreed period. Her contract ended on March 31 but she is

still owed over M16 000.

“I was last paid in December 2021 for November and when I requested clarifi cation I was told the government had not allocated money,” Sello said.

She said her relationship with her neighbours is sour because she borrowed wood from them hoping to pay as soon as she gotthe money There is also tension between her and the people she engaged to help her cook for the school.

Out of anger and frustration, they dragged her to the chief. She had stopped

“I cannot afford to work without being paid again.”

“My children are suffering yet I woke up every day to do work. I am discouraged.” ’Makefuoe Khutlisi, a caterer at Bela-Bela Primary school signed a contract on April 1 when the school was already out of stock.

It is not clear when the stock will be available. Now she has made it a habit to go to school at 7 am hoping to get stock only to come back without having cooked for the children. Khutlisi said this is affecting her and the children who rely on school meals.

“It has become tiresome and worrisome to go to school and do nothing,” she said.

“I only clean the kitchen and come back home.”

“Since I am desperate, I will keep on going there for nothing.”

Paul Khasane, a teacher and food manager at Thaba-Lesoba Primary School, said their supplier said he has not been paid to provide food (maize meal, peas, samp and beans) to their school.

Khasane said they are left with a few weeks before the school term ends but there is still nothing. The principal, Liako Qhoshela, said very few pupils manage to bring their lunch to school.

“This was saddening so we had to shorten learning hours,” Qhoshela said.

Qhoshela said this is affecting their attendance. Hlajoane Peete, a teacher at Khubetsoana Primary, said their food ran out before the Easter holidays.

“Attendance is very poor because of this,” Peete said.

For those who rely on school food for lunch their desperation is just unbearable, she said. Peete said learning is not smooth because they are forced to cut lessons. He said they are unable to meet their target because they reduced their lessons from six to four.

Mokoallong Government Primary teacher ‘Mamoliehi Ramautu said “it hurt us and we are indeed very sad by these aggravating circumstances”. Ramautu said this has not only affected

the pupils but the teachers as well. She said the quality of education is compromised.

The new school feeding model, the National Management Agent (NMA), is administered by the School Self-Reliance and Feeding Unit (SSRFU) in the Ministry of Education. Two companies, Ruelle (Pty) Ltd and TJ General Dealer, both registered in Lesotho, were awarded the tender to provide food.

TJ General Dealer Admin Manager, Pule Leboka, said they have since started delivering food and most schools will get deliveries within a week. Leboka said the Ministry of Education should take the blame for delaying payments.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Lira Khama said the Ministry of Education was supposed to have a press conference about the issue yesterday but it was postponed to Monday because the minister had an emergency.

