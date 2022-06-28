News
More pain at the till
MASERU – RETAILERS have long mastered the psychology behind shopping. They know which buttons to press for customers to spend more money and time in shops. Everything in a shop is choreographed to get shoppers to spend more.
The height of the shelves is linked to the average height of the population.
The most expensive products are placed at eye level.
The small candy bars and potato chips packs are at the bottom of the shelves to lure impressionable toddlers whose propensity to raise hell if the parent doesn’t give in to their demands is legendary.
It’s not by default that sweets, biltong and nuts are placed just before the tills.
The message is simple: Now that you are done with the essentials you can treat yourselves to some of these ‘cheap’ little things. The truth, however, is that they are anything but cheap.
They might be small but they have huge margins for the retailer.
It’s not a mistake that the pricey Kinder Joy and Oreos are just by the till. They are meant for the little person who has tagged along and will certainly pick one just as you are about to pay.
It’s a trick that works on adults too.
“We know you have meali-meal, sugar, milk, washing powder, rice and milk. That’s fine. But do you think the milk will bring a smile to the little ones back at home? Come on, just spoil them a little bit. M15 won’t make a difference. Look, the till says M19.85. Just round it off. Get them some Oreos.”
You pick. The shop owner is happy. The mind game has worked. The 99 cents on the price of a bar of soap gives the impression that it’s affordable.
The famous Black Friday doesn’t mean everything in the shop is cheap. Some studies have shown that some prices were either the same as before or higher on Black Friday. It’s all a clever play on the shopper’s mind. In the euphoria, retailers make a killing by creating an illusion of a massive sale that should never be missed.
When shops have fire sales you can be sure that they either want to get rid of products about to expire or they are desperate to replace summer wear with winter wear. The flowers right by the door are meant to brighten your mood so that you are happy to spend more. Prices are jerked up during month-end days because you are not yet counting every penny.
Then there is the music they play for shoppers. Research has shown that the tempo and volume of music are linked to the amount of time and money customers spend in a shop. Soft and slow music makes customers browse and spend more. Loud jams make them move faster through the aisle, spend less and leave quickly.
Classic music, for instance, has been shown to encourage or stimulate customers to buy expensive bottles at wine shops. Jazz and lounge music fills trolleys and opens wallets. Rave, metallic and rock put customers off. Budhaza and Tšepo are therefore great shopping buddies. Chakela might not be the best choice if you want customers to load their trolleys to the brim.
But there are times when all those psychological tricks don’t work on customers. That time is now when prices are galloping beyond the reach of many. With stagnant and even sliding incomes, customers are leaving shops quickly even if retailers play the most beautiful jazz.
They race through the shops to pick the few things they can afford and leave. The price increases have been unrelenting over the past two years. Take, for instance, the prices of cooking oil.
As Covid-19 gripped Lesotho in early 2020, a two-litre bottle was going for around M38. By midyear, it was M60. Then towards the end of the year, it reached M85 before racing beyond M100. Now it’s around M145! Manufacturers and economists agree that things will get worse.
Meali-meal which was around M45 when Lesotho recorded its first Covid-19 case is now a few pennies shy of M100. Bread, the mainstay of breakfast, has jumped from M8 to around M13, depending on where you buy it.
The price of beef has beefed up too.
When Lesotho went into the first lockdown, a kilogramme was around M70. By the time the lockdown was eased, a few months later, it was about M89 and now it’s M115. The prices of sugar and flour have been on steroids too.
Washing powder, toilet paper and bath soap will leave you out of pocket. The prices of vegetables and fruits are sprinting faster than customers’ incomes. Fuel has doubled over the past two years, triggering increases in prices of commuter fares and basic products.
In December 2020 a litre of E93 was going for M10.70. Today it will set you back some M22.45. It’s the same depressing story with diesel and paraffin.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Food Price Index released early June reveals that “international wheat prices rose for a fourth consecutive month, up 5.6 percent in May, to average 56.2 percent above their value last year”.
The price of coarse grain, the index shows, “declined by 2.1 percent in May but remained 18.1 percent above their value a year ago”.
“Maize prices declined by three percent; however, they remained 12.9 percent above their level of May 2021.”
Why are we paying more for basic products? The reasons are varied. Part of it is the Covid-19 pandemic which curtailed production in manufacturing and agriculture. Reuters, an international news agency, says “global food prices started to rise in mid-2020 when businesses shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, straining supply chains”.
“Concerns about food security, heightened during the pandemic, have led some countries to hoard staples to ward off future shortages, limiting supplies on the global market,” Reuters says.
The costs of land and sea transport also drastically increased during the pandemic. The Russia-Ukraine war has added to the customers’ misery.
Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world’s wheat and barley. Some 60 percent of the world’s sunflower oil is produced by the two countries. Reuters reports that the war “has damaged Ukraine’s ports and agricultural infrastructure and that is likely to limit the country’s agricultural production for years”.
The weakening Rand and the rise in crude oil prices have led to a surge in fuel prices. That increase is likely to be reflected in the prices of basic commodities because fuel is a key component in production and logistics. Unfortunately, things will not get better anytime soon.
The World Bank predicts that food prices will increase by 40 percent this year. The increase will however slow down in 2023 but that depends on what happens in the war in Ukraine and the world’s major food producers like India, China, the United States and Brazil.
The impact of price increase is felt most by the poor who have always struggled to make ends meet. A 10c change in the price of a loaf of bread might not be much for the deep-pocketed but it could be the difference between eating and not eating for the poor.
Jannie Rossouw, a professor of business at Wits University, says “when it comes to price rises of general products, households can simply refrain from buying non-essentials”.
“But this isn’t true when it comes to food. The only choice for households is to substitute expensive food with cheaper alternatives or to buy less, and reduce the amount of food that’s put on the table.”
Linaleli Koetje, from Mazenod, says the past two years have been a battle. Koetje says she used to spend M1 000 on groceries per month. Now she has to spend M1 500 and that is not even enough to cover the basics and get her through the month.
“And that is before the standard bills I have to pay,” Koetje says.
She says she is already panicking because taxi fares are set to go up tomorrow. Melato ‘Matheko, a taxi driver from Naleli, says he is thinking of getting out of the taxi business. He says some of his colleagues have already left the business. Matšeliso Kemane, a financial planner at the Lesotho Post Bank (LPB), says the rising food prices should be a lesson for Lesotho to produce its own food.
“This has sent a strong message to Basotho to shun the dependency syndrome,” Kemane says, adding that Basotho have to produce what they eat.
Kemane says as inflation rises Basotho should tighten their belts because things are likely to get worse before they get better. She says apart from the increase in food prices many Basotho are struggling to pay off their debts for cars, furniture and clothes.
These, she says, are unproductive debts that should not have been acquired. Kemane says the old habit of comparing prices before buying is now crucial, even for the most basic products.
Majara Molupe
BNP wins rescission order against SG
MASERU – THE Basotho National Party (BNP) this week successfully applied for a rescission of a court order that would have seen the party’s secretary general, Thato Lethobane, being awarded M126 000. Lethobane’s case will now be heard again at the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution (DDPR) on Monday.
The party raised technical legal reasons that prompted the cancellation of the award that ordered the party to pay Lethobane for the time he did not receive his salary since his suspension.
Lethobane was suspended in October last year after he was accused of embezzling party funds and he asked the DDPR to order the party to pay him from October last year to April this year.
The BNP deputy secretary, Moeketsi Hanyane, who is holding forte at the party’s administration, told thepost last night that “Lethobane’s glow was short-lived and was wrong in the first place”.
“The DDPR award against us will not see the light of day because Lethobane got suspended for two years after we discovered that he stole the party’s funds,” Hanyane said.
“A thief is a thief and we cannot allow him to claim monies he is unworthy of,” he said.
“We have opened a case against him at the police and he cannot come around and say we owe him.”
Hanyane said Lethobane was suspended for two years so that after that period, if he still loved wanted to be part of the party, he could come and participate in its affairs again.
“The suspension was not meant to put him aside for a while to allow investigations but it is a punishment for what we found on him,” he said.
Hanyane said Lethobane is not owed anything for that period because he is officially out of office as a result of the punishment he got from the party not because he was suspended pending investigations.
He said the BNP did not defend itself at the DDPR and the arbitrator ruled in favour of Lethobane in default.
“We did not go to the DDPR on technical issues and we have since applied for and acquired a rescission of the award,” he said.
Lethobane declined to get into the details of his case with the BNP but only confirmed that he had won an award at the DDPR.
“After I realised how much they owed me I decided to go to labour and successfully claimed my payment,” he said.
“The case judgment was done in my favor, even though I will not discuss that issue much.”
The party pays its secretary general M18 000 per month.
Nkheli Liphoto
Killer police investigated
MASERU – PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has set up a special team to investigate police officers who killed a student during a protest at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) last week. Majoro’s decision comes as pressure mounts on the government and the police to identify the officers who pulled the trigger and bring them to justice.
The police killed Kopano Makutoane and seriously injured six more students on Thursday last week during a strike over their stipends that were not paid in full. Makutoane was shot with multiple live bullets in the face.
Police Minister Lepota Sekola, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli and Development Planning Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, confirmed that a team has been set up but were reluctant to give further details. thepost has been told that the police have zeroed in on 12 police officers who were part of the team that responded to the protest.
The police management is said to be close to suspending some of the officers and opening a murder case against them. Their names cannot, however, be revealed because they have not been officially identified and charged.
Majoro visited the Makutoane family last week and promised justice for their slain son. The strike was triggered by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS)’s delay to pay students their monthly stipends.
Those who received the allowances only got M450 instead of their usual monthly stipend of M1 100. Several eyewitnesses and victims told thepost that the police conducted raids targeting NUL students even after the protesters had dispersed. Sello Khechane, a second-year student, said the police fired live ammunition at the protesters.
“We started fleeing the place and did not even realise that one of us was shot near the gate,” Khechane said.
One of the injured students said about 20 police officers knocked at her rented room when she was sleeping, dragged her out and beat her with sticks and truncheons.
“I was still wearing my gown and was not even part of the protest,” she said.
Another girl who had visited her brother was caught in the crossfire as police went on the rampage.
“I was watching a movie when I saw a mob of police approaching the door and asking all of us in the house to come out,” she said.
She said the police used sticks and kicked her.
“I tried to convince them that I am not a student there, but they refused to listen,” she said.
The Social Development Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, said he immediately intervened when he was informed of the disagreement between the Students’ Representative Council and the NMDS management over the stipends.
“The school told us that there was a problem as students walked out of examination rooms.”
He also said the NMDS told him that there is a law that says students should not get full amounts when their school days are cut short during a month.
“We made a decision that students should get full amounts,” he said.
He said the students were notified that they would get full amounts but continued with the strike.
“I am sorry that one student lost his life.” The incident has sparked an outcry from different political parties.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader and former Vice-Chancellor of the NUL, Professor Nqosa Mahao, condemned the killing saying it was the third time police have used force during protests and ended up taking lives.
“We are very saddened and embarrassed by this act,” Professor Mahao said.
He said they condemn the police actions that led to the death of the student, saying the behaviour by police shows that Basotho’s lives are not safe. He recalled that in 2009 the police shot a student during protests.
“They shot Tumelo Mohlomi in 2017, she was also shot by the police,” Professor Mahao said, adding that the police officers involved in the incident were not charged.
He blamed the conflicts on the NMDS management “that does not do its job correctly”. The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, met NUL students near the campus on Tuesday.
“We condemn that behaviour, it was uncalled for, it was not necessary,” Matekane said.
He said the police’s job is to protect and save people, not to kill people as they did or do.
“When promised sponsorship, we are expecting you to get them as promised,” he said.
“It does not make sense that someone can carry a gun and shoot an unarmed student.”
He also pledged to provide the students with transport to Quthing where Makutoane will be laid to rest.
“We will make sure that those who were affected get the necessary counselling and also help them,” he said.
The NUL management also condemned the killing and injuring of other students. In a statement, the university said it was aggrieved by “the plan by the NMDS to prorate the student’s allowance for June 2022”. The university pleaded with the students to remain calm, adding that it has started visiting all the affected families.
Staff Reporter
Mafeteng magistrates’ court records burnt
MASERU – A fire gutted the records section of the Mafeteng Magistrate’s Court last week. The police suspect it was an act of arson. Thousands of crucial case records were destroyed.
This could affect hundreds of cases that were pending in the court. Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the incident, saying investigations have started but no arrests have been made.
“But our preliminary investigations show that the court was intentionally set on fire,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
“Important court documents have been set alight together with some chairs and a table.”
A source close to the case told thepost that a container of petrol was found outside a broken window. The guard was not at work when the incident happened.
In 2010 computers containing information on cars registered in Maseru and Leribe were burnt in a fire that police suspected was deliberately started to destroy records and cover up corruption.
The Integrated Financial Management System computers, National Transport Information System server, computers, and a printer were destroyed.
The incident happened as the police were investigating a syndicate that was illegally registering stolen cars.
In 2019 a fire at the Ministry of Health’s head office destroyed computers and records.
Although ministry officials said the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault, suspicions of foul play lingered on.
Majara Molupe
