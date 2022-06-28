More pain at the till

MASERU – RETAILERS have long mastered the psychology behind shopping. They know which buttons to press for customers to spend more money and time in shops. Everything in a shop is choreographed to get shoppers to spend more.

The height of the shelves is linked to the average height of the population.

The most expensive products are placed at eye level.

The small candy bars and potato chips packs are at the bottom of the shelves to lure impressionable toddlers whose propensity to raise hell if the parent doesn’t give in to their demands is legendary.

It’s not by default that sweets, biltong and nuts are placed just before the tills.

The message is simple: Now that you are done with the essentials you can treat yourselves to some of these ‘cheap’ little things. The truth, however, is that they are anything but cheap.

They might be small but they have huge margins for the retailer.

It’s not a mistake that the pricey Kinder Joy and Oreos are just by the till. They are meant for the little person who has tagged along and will certainly pick one just as you are about to pay.

It’s a trick that works on adults too.

“We know you have meali-meal, sugar, milk, washing powder, rice and milk. That’s fine. But do you think the milk will bring a smile to the little ones back at home? Come on, just spoil them a little bit. M15 won’t make a difference. Look, the till says M19.85. Just round it off. Get them some Oreos.”

You pick. The shop owner is happy. The mind game has worked. The 99 cents on the price of a bar of soap gives the impression that it’s affordable.

The famous Black Friday doesn’t mean everything in the shop is cheap. Some studies have shown that some prices were either the same as before or higher on Black Friday. It’s all a clever play on the shopper’s mind. In the euphoria, retailers make a killing by creating an illusion of a massive sale that should never be missed.

When shops have fire sales you can be sure that they either want to get rid of products about to expire or they are desperate to replace summer wear with winter wear. The flowers right by the door are meant to brighten your mood so that you are happy to spend more. Prices are jerked up during month-end days because you are not yet counting every penny.

Then there is the music they play for shoppers. Research has shown that the tempo and volume of music are linked to the amount of time and money customers spend in a shop. Soft and slow music makes customers browse and spend more. Loud jams make them move faster through the aisle, spend less and leave quickly.

Classic music, for instance, has been shown to encourage or stimulate customers to buy expensive bottles at wine shops. Jazz and lounge music fills trolleys and opens wallets. Rave, metallic and rock put customers off. Budhaza and Tšepo are therefore great shopping buddies. Chakela might not be the best choice if you want customers to load their trolleys to the brim.

But there are times when all those psychological tricks don’t work on customers. That time is now when prices are galloping beyond the reach of many. With stagnant and even sliding incomes, customers are leaving shops quickly even if retailers play the most beautiful jazz.

They race through the shops to pick the few things they can afford and leave. The price increases have been unrelenting over the past two years. Take, for instance, the prices of cooking oil.

As Covid-19 gripped Lesotho in early 2020, a two-litre bottle was going for around M38. By midyear, it was M60. Then towards the end of the year, it reached M85 before racing beyond M100. Now it’s around M145! Manufacturers and economists agree that things will get worse.

Meali-meal which was around M45 when Lesotho recorded its first Covid-19 case is now a few pennies shy of M100. Bread, the mainstay of breakfast, has jumped from M8 to around M13, depending on where you buy it.

The price of beef has beefed up too.

When Lesotho went into the first lockdown, a kilogramme was around M70. By the time the lockdown was eased, a few months later, it was about M89 and now it’s M115. The prices of sugar and flour have been on steroids too.

Washing powder, toilet paper and bath soap will leave you out of pocket. The prices of vegetables and fruits are sprinting faster than customers’ incomes. Fuel has doubled over the past two years, triggering increases in prices of commuter fares and basic products.

In December 2020 a litre of E93 was going for M10.70. Today it will set you back some M22.45. It’s the same depressing story with diesel and paraffin.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Food Price Index released early June reveals that “international wheat prices rose for a fourth consecutive month, up 5.6 percent in May, to average 56.2 percent above their value last year”.

The price of coarse grain, the index shows, “declined by 2.1 percent in May but remained 18.1 percent above their value a year ago”.

“Maize prices declined by three percent; however, they remained 12.9 percent above their level of May 2021.”

Why are we paying more for basic products? The reasons are varied. Part of it is the Covid-19 pandemic which curtailed production in manufacturing and agriculture. Reuters, an international news agency, says “global food prices started to rise in mid-2020 when businesses shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, straining supply chains”.

“Concerns about food security, heightened during the pandemic, have led some countries to hoard staples to ward off future shortages, limiting supplies on the global market,” Reuters says.

The costs of land and sea transport also drastically increased during the pandemic. The Russia-Ukraine war has added to the customers’ misery.

Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world’s wheat and barley. Some 60 percent of the world’s sunflower oil is produced by the two countries. Reuters reports that the war “has damaged Ukraine’s ports and agricultural infrastructure and that is likely to limit the country’s agricultural production for years”.

The weakening Rand and the rise in crude oil prices have led to a surge in fuel prices. That increase is likely to be reflected in the prices of basic commodities because fuel is a key component in production and logistics. Unfortunately, things will not get better anytime soon.

The World Bank predicts that food prices will increase by 40 percent this year. The increase will however slow down in 2023 but that depends on what happens in the war in Ukraine and the world’s major food producers like India, China, the United States and Brazil.

The impact of price increase is felt most by the poor who have always struggled to make ends meet. A 10c change in the price of a loaf of bread might not be much for the deep-pocketed but it could be the difference between eating and not eating for the poor.

Jannie Rossouw, a professor of business at Wits University, says “when it comes to price rises of general products, households can simply refrain from buying non-essentials”.

“But this isn’t true when it comes to food. The only choice for households is to substitute expensive food with cheaper alternatives or to buy less, and reduce the amount of food that’s put on the table.”

Linaleli Koetje, from Mazenod, says the past two years have been a battle. Koetje says she used to spend M1 000 on groceries per month. Now she has to spend M1 500 and that is not even enough to cover the basics and get her through the month.

“And that is before the standard bills I have to pay,” Koetje says.

She says she is already panicking because taxi fares are set to go up tomorrow. Melato ‘Matheko, a taxi driver from Naleli, says he is thinking of getting out of the taxi business. He says some of his colleagues have already left the business. Matšeliso Kemane, a financial planner at the Lesotho Post Bank (LPB), says the rising food prices should be a lesson for Lesotho to produce its own food.

“This has sent a strong message to Basotho to shun the dependency syndrome,” Kemane says, adding that Basotho have to produce what they eat.

Kemane says as inflation rises Basotho should tighten their belts because things are likely to get worse before they get better. She says apart from the increase in food prices many Basotho are struggling to pay off their debts for cars, furniture and clothes.

These, she says, are unproductive debts that should not have been acquired. Kemane says the old habit of comparing prices before buying is now crucial, even for the most basic products.

Majara Molupe