Mosisili says goodbye!

MASERU – FORMER Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili says he sleeps with both eyes closed because he never engaged in corruption when he was in power.

He made the remarks as he announced his retirement as an MP in parliament on Tuesday.

“That is why I sleep well at ’Mè ’Mathato’s (his wife) house because I am not afraid that someone is chasing me for any wrong things I did,” he said.

“Even if I am investigated until the calves come home, I will be found clean.”

He said MPs “must try by all means to form a clean government”.

“Li bo fule li bo tšoha e se re ba li tšoarisa serotsoana (tread carefully lest you cause yourselves trouble), this matter of corruption is a big thing.”

Mosisili said he was so hostile to corruption that his government was toppled in 2017 by some comrades who wanted to push a shady deal.

He was referring to the infamous Bidvest deal which was awarded without tender.

He said members of his own Democratic Congress (DC) supported the corrupt awarding of a government fleet management tender and when he refused they toppled him.

The Mosisili-led government courted controversy by awarding the vehicle fleet services tender to Bidvest without going to tender in August 2016.

The Bidvest deal was later prematurely terminated after leaving the government out of pocket.

“We did not see eye-to-eye on the issue of the Bidvest tender,” Mosisili said.

He said members in his party and in the cabinet were enraged while questioning the tender awarding of Bidvest.

“I said the tender was not awarded right and therefore should be reversed, they became mad at me,” he said.

Mosisili said his comrades, instead of just agreeing to reverse the tender awarding, decided that it should be given to a party member and he refused.

“They wanted it to be given to some members. That thing alone overthrew the government,” he said, adding: “Even today if I were to face the same circumstances I would do exactly what I did.”

The former prime minister said he doesn’t regret fighting the deal and would do the same if he was to return to power.

He said he was disappointed that the law is not being fairly applied.

He said it is not justice that someone who was called to the police station and abided by the order is still detained.

He was referring to former army commander, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, who has been languishing in jail since 2017 after the court denied him bail.

Lt Gen Kamoli is accused together with other soldiers and two prominent politicians, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader Mothetjoa Metsing, and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader Selibe Mochoboroane, of treason.

Metsing and Mochoboroane have been released on bail, despite that Metsing skipped the country when he was supposed to be arrested.

The court issued a warrant of arrest for Metsing but he was quickly granted bail when he came back to the country last month.

Mosisili said it is unfair to Lt Gen Kamoli.

“He has now spent five years in jail without bail. Where do they think he will escape to?” he said.

“Some people who fled when wanted by the police were granted bail. To me, this is not the correct justice.”

Mosisili said being a prime minister has not been easy as people blamed him for all things, even those he did not have control over.

“Even children throw stones at you.”

He recalled the day he was passing in Khubetsoana and some small boys with torn clothes shouted his name.

“They said it is Mosisili, I looked at them and saw that even their parents were younger than my children,” he said.

He said the office of Prime Minister requires a lot of passion and someone who is down to earth.

“I advise the men and women who will enter that office to hold it with the necessary delicateness it deserves.”

Mosisili said Tuesday night was special because it was his last day as an MP.

Mosisili became an MP in 1993 representing Qacha’s Nek constituency when he was a member of the Basutoland Congress Party (BCP).

After ten years the Tsoelike constituency was created and he became its MP and also a prime minister.

“I want to recall where I come from and remember that it is my 29th year as a member of parliament.”

He said he is thankful that his time in parliament comes to an end just as the national reforms were being ushered in.

“In 29 years, 16 years I was the prime minister, it was a long time.”

“I was not a dictator,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto