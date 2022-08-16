QACHA’S NEK – “Mother, are you leaving me here?” asked a young man in his 20s after a Qacha’s Nek magistrate slapped him with a 20-year jail sentence for rape.

The mother, who was sitting in the public gallery, began to sob softly.

The court was silent, with all eyes turned on the mother and son as they tenderly spoke in low voices as the court adjourned.

“I do not like seeing you going to jail but I can’t help it,” she responded.

There were no goodbye hugs as the prison warders hurriedly took him away in leg irons.

Magistrate ’Mampho Mokoena had just pronounced a 20-year-jail sentence on the young man after he was convicted of rape – the incestuous rape of her own younger sister that left her mother torn in two.

The daughter is in her early teens.

This newspaper has not named the mother nor the perpetrator to protect the victim’s identity. thepost does not identify all victims of rape as a matter of policy.

For the mother, the conviction and sentence of her son presented a unique challenge. While the decision to send her son to jail pained her, it was also her desire to see the man who hurt her daughter punished.

The mother told thepost in between sobs that she loved her daughter and felt a parental urge to protect her from her rapist son.

“Had I kept quiet about the rape how would my daughter feel?”

“I feel sorry for both of them. They are my children and I love them,” she said.

“It’s like I will get mad. How could my son do this to me? How could he betray me like this?”

“I feel pity for my son and at the same time I hate what he did to his sister,” the woman said, tears rolling down her cheeks, standing at the Qacha’s Nek magistrate’s court door.

“I cannot imagine him spending the whole 20 years in prison,” she said.

“I hate all this. It is like I am not a good parent.”

The daughter told Magistrate Mokoena that her brother raped her twice.

She said in April this year their mother fell sick and went to clinic but did not come back on the same day as the clinic is very far from their village.

They live deep in the rural, mountainous region of Qacha’s Nek – about 60 kilometres away from basic services.

The family lives in a single hut, part of it is a kitchen while two opposite sides are used for sleeping. The mother, daughter, a smaller boy and the eldest son all sleep in the same room.

So, on the fateful night the brother left his side and crossed to where his two siblings were sleeping and started raping her.

The small boy, aged less than 10 years, was fast asleep and did not hear anything.

“I cried but he did not let me go. After what he did, he told me not to tell anyone or else he would kill me,” she said.

The girl told the court that she never told anyone because she was afraid of her brother and she did not think he would do it again.

On July 3, the brother raped her again – this time the mother was at home.

That night the mother had a running stomach and would go outside in the bush frequently to relieve herself.

The son took advantage of this when the mother went out and raped his sister again.

“I cried because I hated what my brother was doing to me,” she said.

“My mother heard that I was crying and she entered the house asking us what was going on. I told her that my brother was raping me.”

The girl told the court that at that moment the brother attacked them with a spade, saying he was going to kill both of them to prevent them from handing him over to the police.

The mother, she said, managed to seize the spade from him and he ran away.

They called their neighbours who caught him and handed him over to the village chief.

Thooe Ramolibeli