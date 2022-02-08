Motšoane’s big dreams!

MAFETENG – BUSINESS has always run in Alicia Motšoane’s blood since she was a child.

The woman from Qotata, Likhoele in Mafeteng district, started off by looking after her father’s businesses who was a butchery owner before trying “anything” she thought would bring her success, including selling second-hand furniture and home-made food.

“I was everywhere in business before I could land where I am now,” she said.



Motšoane is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sentebale Gap Funeral Services and Prestige Furniture Shops, two businesses that are growing rapidly throughout Lesotho.

Sensing opportunity in the insurance business sector after seeing hundreds of people struggle financially to meet funeral costs for their loved ones, Motšoane started Sentebale Gap Funeral Services.

She teamed up with some business partners to establish Sentebale’s first branch in 1999, in Mohale’s Hoek.



Initially, the funeral parlour’s name was Gap Holdings and its purpose was to bridge the gap between the rich and poor in terms of getting a dignified send off.

“Fortunately, our first service in 2000 was outstanding and villagers named us Sentebale (Forget me not). We loved it and we added it to our name,” Motšoane said.

The company started with just five workers and without a salary for its founders for five years.



It has grown rapidly into a major employer with over 300 employees and has five branches and offices nationwide.

Celebrating the company’s 22nd anniversary recently, Motšoane said she had always envisioned herself as a business person when growing up.

“I had always seen myself in business although I wasn’t sure of the kind of business I would be in. Success didn’t just fall on my lap here at Sentebale. I worked for it and I am content with my choice,” said Motšoane, who credits her acumen to the lessons learnt from her late father.



“He was my role model. When he woke up early, I did too and I know in business there is no sleeping.”

She says attending school helped her make informed decisions although she didn’t study any business related courses.

She matriculated from ’Masentle High School and pursued Home Economics at the Lesotho College of Agriculture, which was her father’s choice for her.

But things didn’t quite work out for her.

She then enrolled in another college, the Institute of Extra Mural Studies, where she studied adult education.



“I studied courses loved by my father hence I didn’t last in agriculture as it wasn’t my thing. I decided to quit and do my thing but I am slowly returning to farming,” said Motšoane, who is an avid reader of inspirational books.

She said the company had planned massive celebrations for its 20th anniversary but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.



“I am very happy to reach this milestone because we started with plans, a vision and a mission. Every role player here helped us achieve our mission without copying other people’s ideas. We are sticking to our strategies.”

Motšoane said she is excited that the company has continued fulfilling its commitments to clients despite the ravages of Covid-19.



However, she says due to unforeseen circumstances of Covid-19 the company had to contend with unplanned extra expenses such as the acquisition of PPEs while also losing many of its clients to the virus.

“Most of our clients died and we couldn’t tell their families to pay more due to the crisis. We still continued to deliver what we had promised our clients.”

Motšoane said workers were also affected and the company unfortunately lost one of its employees to the virus.



Despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the company is not looking back.

“Our services are improving on a daily basis and it’s more exciting as my colleagues love their jobs. It makes it easier to achieve our goals as there is team work, they have input in the growth of the business.”

Motšoane said they also acquired land to build a home for the business.

“We are not renting anymore,” she said.

She said they also have a fleet to help clients with a variety of cars that can accommodate each client’s “status”.



“We don’t have any fear as we cater for all,” she said, describing the journey as “exciting” with a mixture of “ups and downs”.

The company has scooped several awards, including some from Standard Lesotho Bank, Lesotho Revenue Authority and PMR Africa, as a sign of its competence.

“We are an award winning business and the biggest that came to me personally was from the King in 2011,” she said, adding that she was the first business woman to receive it that year.

“I was super excited,” said Motšoane, hinting that the company is targeting to build mortuaries in each of the country’s districts in the next five years starting in Mokhotlong, Thaba-Tseka and Qacha’s Nek in the next two years.



She says the company is currently working on building one in Butha-Buthe.

Despite the success, the company has some challenges, the biggest being the collection of bodies from neighbouring South-Africa following the introduction of a “frustrating law”.

“Unfortunately, our clients don’t understand the change and it hurts them. Initially, we would just go there and bring back the body the same day but because of the processes it now takes close to a week because of their many port health requirements,” she said.

She said the company has developed a working relationship with another mortuary in SA to quicken the process.



She said Covid-19 was another major challenge because of the regulation that restricts burials to between 7am and 10am.

“We don’t have 50 cars to bury people in one district on the same day. Unlike other countries, where graveyards are not scattered and burial can be on any day not just weekends. It complicates things,” lamented Motšoane.

Motšoane says culture is also a big issue in Lesotho.



“Basotho refuse to bury their loved ones during weekdays and if only they could understand we wouldn’t be having problems. Things will be easier if we could conduct burials every day,” she said.

What makes the company stand out among its competitors is its “unique and quality” service, she said.

“We offer outstanding services to clients. I believe training is essential if we are to succeed,” said Motšoane, talking about her big dreams.

“We have big plans. I can’t disclose them as yet but they are big,” she said.