MP arrested over illegal gun

MASERU – AN MP for the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), Thabo Ramatla, has been arrested in connection with the illegal possession of a firearm.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli told thepost last night that Ramatla will appear in court anytime starting today over the illegal possession of a gun.



The MP, who survived two assassination attempts last year, was said to have been implicated over the missing gun.

Advocate Napo Mafaesa, who was brutally tortured by the police last week over the same missing gun, said the MP was implicated by his client.

The client landed Advocate Mafaesa in trouble last week when he told the Special Operations Unit (SOU) police at the Mabote Station during interrogation that the gun was with his lawyer.



This week, Advocate Mafaesa said the client had told the police that some guns were with Ramatla.

However, Advocate Mafaesa said he was still working on that case as he did not know all the details surrounding Ramatla’s arrest.

Advocate Mafaesa however told thepost that Ramatla’s arrest was connected to what his client had said during the time they were torturing him.



“At the time when the police were torturing my client he ended up saying some guns were with Ramatla,” Advocate Mafaesa said.

He however did not get into details but explained he is yet to find out why he had handed himself over to the police.

“I want to believe all he wanted was to clear his name,” he said.

Ramatla will face a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

’Malimpho Majoro