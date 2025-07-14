MP assaults RFP party activist

MASERU – A ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MP for Hlotse constituency, Rethabile Nalane, could find himself in trouble after he allegedly assaulted the family of a party activist Tankiso Sephooko.

The attack happened last Friday at Sephooko’s home in Tšifa-li-mali.

Sephooko, who is a Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) officer, said the attack may have been sparked by political tensions within the RFP.

He said his wife, who is a deputy secretary of the Hlotse RFP Constituency Committee, visited the party’s headquarters in Maseru last week to request a constituency stamp.

“I had accompanied her together with other constituency committee members as they were using my friend’s car,” Sephooko said.

He said the current constituency’s secretary, whom he described as Nalane’s close friend, is reportedly employed at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Because of his deployment at the Ministry, he is unable to perform party duties.

“Their request was for the party secretary to return the stamp,” Sephooko said.

He said while they were sleeping at their home around 1am, they heard a loud knock and demanded to know who was at the door.

“Nalane responded that he was the one who was knocking,” Sephooko said.

Since Nalane was once his friend and former LCS workmate, they did not hesitate to let him in.

“He used to be my comrade here at the LCS before he joined politics and became an MP,” he said.

Once inside, Nalane demanded to know if Sephooko was at home.

When his wife confirmed he was asleep, Nalane reportedly shoved her aside and entered the bedroom where he allegedly drew a firearm and began punching Sephooko repeatedly.

“He was shouting, saying I am going around talking about him and his family, claiming that one of his children is not his,” Sephooko said.

He said his wife then called for help from neighbours.

Sephooko said Nalane continued to drag him towards the door and beat him. He said he also tried to assault his wife.

It was during that commotion that he managed to flee the scene with Nalane chasing him.

Sephooko said he hid in the dark until Nalane gave up the search.

In the morning, he wormed his way back home where he found his wife beaten to a pulp.

“We immediately went to report the incident at the police station,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Nalane said he had been advised by his legal representatives not to speak to the media.

“I will answer your questions when the time is right,” he said.

Last night police spokesperson Inspector Kotsoane Ramakau said he was not aware of the incident.

“We will try to find out,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto