MP fights to bury slain wife

MASERU – Malefane Mabote is locked in a bitter dispute with the family of his slain wife, ’Maretšepile Mabote, over her burial arrangements.

’Maretšepile Mabote was gunned down by an unknown gunman two weeks ago in what the police said was a suspected love triangle. Two suspects have since appeared in court in connection with the killing.

’Maretšepile’s husband, who is a member of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), is the MP for Tsikoane constituency.

Mabote this week approached the High Court seeking an order that would give him the right to bury his wife.

The respondents in the case to case are Poloko Ngatane, Mosa Ngatane, Dennis Ntene, Freeze Ntene and Naledi Burial Services (Pty) Ltd.

In his founding affidavit, Mabote said he married ’Maretšepile in a civil marriage on August 6, 2010.

He said he established a home with his wife where they were blessed with four children.

Mabote said when his wife died, the children were all left at their matrimonial home.

He said on the night that his wife was gunned down, she was in their matrimonial house with her children.

He said at the time of the incident, he was on his way from Berea. He received the news of his wife’s killing when he was on his way to his home.

The court further heard that the police attended the scene and after collecting the evidence, they removed the corpse and took it to the mortuary.

Mabote said he informed his in-laws of the calamity that had befallen the family.

He said Poloko Ngatane, Mosa Ngatane, Dennis Ntene and Freeze Ntene who are his relatives-in-law came to his home and accused him of being responsible for his wife’s death.

He said they then demanded that her funeral should not take place at their matrimonial home.

Mabote said Poloko Ngatane and Freeze Ntene threatened to fetch his wife from the mortuary.

He informed the court that he had already made arrangements to bury his wife this Saturday.

Mabote said while he had made burial arrangements, he had learnt that there was also a public announcement on ACL radio station that said his wife was not going to be buried at his Tsikoane homestead this Saturday.

He said as a widower of ’Maretšepile, he has a right and duty to bury his wife.

He said he also has a right to determine when and where the burial should take place in consultation with the elders of the family.

He said since the date and venue were already arranged, he had already made all the necessary preparations for burial which included digging the grave and building it.

The MP said he had already purchased a bull and groceries and other collections needed for a burial.

He said the Ngatane family will not suffer any prejudice since they had not incurred any costs of burial.

“It is therefore imperative that the Ngatane and Ntene families be interdicted from interfering with my rights and duty to bury my wife,” he said.

Mabote informed the court that he delayed bringing the matter to court as he was attempting to settle the matter through a less costly process at the family level but that process had not yielded any positive results.

’Malimpho Majoro