MP nabbed for stock theft

MASERU – THE Motimposo MP, Thabang Mafojane, and five others were nabbed last week for allegedly stealing cattle from South Africa.

Five of the men have already appeared before the Maseru magistrate’s court for stock theft.

Mafojane was not charged because the police had not obtained the crown’s approval.

Government employees cannot be charged without the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s approval.



So, when 48 hours passed without the DPP Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane approving the charges against Mafojane the police had to release him as per the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

The suspects, men, one of whom is a butchery manager, were granted bail of M2 500 each and a surety of M10 000 on Tuesday.

However, only two managed to pay the bail and surety.

Three others were remanded in custody.



Police deputy spokesperson, Sub-Inspector ‘Mareabetsoe Mofoka said they are still waiting for approval to charge “the sixth suspect”.

“So we will wait until we have been given the directive,” S/Insp Mofoka said, without mentioning the MP by name.

S/Insp Mofoka said the two of the four cattle were found slaughtered at a butchery in Hlotse.

The other two were found in the MP’s kraal.