MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho

MASERU – THE Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Reverend Tšepo Lipholo, has filed a motion in parliament seeking to retake Lesotho’s territories which were seized by Afrikaners in the 19th century.

Rev Lipholo filed the motion yesterday and it is expected that it will be discussed tomorrow as part of the day’s business.

He told thepost last night that the land that must be returned include the whole of Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

“I will not stop until the borders are declared according to the constitution,” Rev Lipholo said.

“Basotho should get their land back,” he said.

The motion says the declaration of these lands as comprising the territory of Lesotho is in line with the United Nations Resolution 1817 (XVII) passed by the General Assembly at its Plenary Meeting on December 18, 1962.

He also said he hopes to see the motion moving from the Lesotho parliament after debates to the British parliament where Lesotho was given independence in 1966 cognizant of the fact that it has its territories annexed by the Afrikaners.

He said afterward a committee will have to be formed to advocate for the return of the land.

“The land question is long overdue,” he said.

“It is just that some politicians have been benefiting from South Africa for a long time, and they do not want to change the situation.”

He added that it is important to take the matter to the UN so that South Africa’s refusal can be dealt with militarily.

He said the current government and the Speaker of Parliament, Tlohang Sekhamane, are scared to take the motion forward.

“The Speaker told me that the motion is controversial and needs to be handled with extra care,” he said.

Rev Lipholo is the only Lesotho politician who went to the UN and the African Union to petition the relevant organs to consider the return of Lesotho’s conquered territories.

“Our leadership is not doing enough to fight for what rightfully belongs to Basotho,” he said.

“One MP even approached me to say I should drop the motion as it could bring unrest in the country.”

He said it is illogical that some leaders say this should be subjected to a referendum yet the UN has already made a ruling that Lesotho must get its land back.

“It is disheartening to see Basotho being chased by South Africans on their own land. They treat Basotho like non-living things.”

The BCM has earned itself a seat in parliament after it made the return of Lesotho’s territories annexed by South Africa an election campaign issue.

The manifesto of the BCM was spearheaded by the distinctive vision of pushing for the restoration of Lesotho’s annexed land by South Africa.

At least 4 112 people voted for the party, which had fielded candidates in 65 constituencies out of 80.

Rev Lipholo insists that the pre-independence manifesto is still relevant 56 years after Lesotho gained independence from Britain.

“The long-term vision of the BCM is to see the stolen land of Lesotho currently in the hands of South Africa returning to its rightful owners,” he told thepost earlier.

“We will continue to push for the return of the stolen land as well as a review of the current agreement of the LHDA,” he said.

Calvin Motekase & Nkheli Liphoto