MPs denounced over shoulder pic
THE parliament has condemned four MPs for a picture that appeared to be making fun of Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s problems with his shoulder.
Matekane is on leave after a shoulder operation.
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Thuso Makhalanyane posed for the picture with the Democratic Congress (DC)’s Mootsi Lehata, Thabiso Lekitla and Hlalele Letšaba.
They were showing their right arms, which appeared to be mocking Matekane whose shoulder operation had just been announced.
The picture immediately went viral on social media.
Mokhethoaneng MP, Mokhothu Makhalanyane, said the MPs disrespected the prime minister. “I was embarrassed of those MPs who decided to appear disrespectful to the Prime Minister,” Makhalanyane said.
“This is not a matter of jokes. We cannot play games with each other’s health.”
Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane said MPs “should refrain from playing with each other’s health”. Sekhamane said.
Thuso Makhalanyane used his Facebook page to apologise for appearing in the picture.
“Sometimes politics looks like a devil’s business. I never thought there was a hidden agenda when they asked me to appear in the picture,” he said, adding that he would not mock his leader.
The DC’s secretary general Tšitso Cheba, who is also the Makhoroana MP, told the parliament that the three MPs from his party were not mocking Matekane.
“We did not even know that the Prime Minister was sick,” Cheba said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Mokhothu mocks government
DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu has criticised Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government for poor service delivery and unfulfilled promises.
Speaking at a rally in Thetsane on Sunday, Mokhothu said Matekane’s government has failed Basotho. The rally included 12 constituencies.
He said the government had failed to issue passports and Identity Documents (IDs).
Mokhothu said the government’s struggles had proven he was correct to warn Basotho to vote “carefully” in the last election.
“I informed you that the government could not be run by the newcomers. How are things today?” Mokhothu asked as he chuckled.
He said because the government failed to provide passports some Basotho working in South Africa have lost their jobs.
Home Affairs Minister Lebona Lephema recently told a parliamentary committee that the government does not have enough funds to produce passports. He said the ministry was allocated M457.8 million which was not enough to cover its obligations.
Lephema said the funds were enough to produce 60 000 but the ministry needs 150 000 passports.
Lephema said the ministry urgently needs an additional M40 million to produce enough passports.
The ministry also said it had not bought blank IDs since last year.
Mokhothu said this was a confirmation of failure.
He said former Minister of Home Affairs Motlalentoa Letsosa used to visit the mountainous parts of the country to issue passports and IDs.
“What kind of government is this that fails to give out identity cards?”
He said the lack of IDs makes it difficult for people to process burials and insurance claims.
“This government is as poor as a church mouse,” he said, adding that it is also failing to deliver driving licenses.
Mokhothu also slated the government for failing to deal with the escalating cases of violent crimes across the country.
“Five people were killed in Fobane where a family was wiped out but the government never released a statement,” he said.
He said statistics show that the country has had 583 homicides since 2023.
He also alleged that some senior government officials had allocated the state-subsidised fertilisers and seeds to themselves during the farming season.
“This is the government of the rich by the rich and for the rich”.
Mokhothu said the procurement of police cars was also flawed.
“That is corruption,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
When the soldiers came to Liphakoeng
THE chaos started in the wee hours of last Thursday when Liphakoeng villagers were startled by gunshots.
They opened their doors to find two military helicopters hovering over their village.
Some soldiers were using ropes to land from the helicopters.
Within moments, the village was teeming with soldiers, with some perched on the nearby plateau to look out for people who might want to sneak out of the village while others ordered people out of their houses.
Factory workers who were already on their way out of the village were stopped. So were teachers and students.
Mothibeli Kenya, a right-hand man of Chieftainess ‘Mathikhoane Mathealira, said the villagers were frogmarched to the middle of the village where they were grouped according to gender and age.
They were then asked to produce their guns or identify those who had guns.
When no one came forward, the horror began.
Kenya said women were ordered to sing and ululate while men were beaten with sticks and kicked.
“The men were ordered to roll on the ground,” Kenya said.
The beating continued as they rolled in the mud.
The soldiers wanted to know the whereabouts of Tšepiso ‘Mosotho’ Radebe, the leader of Terene ea Khosi Mokata Lirope who stays in Liphakoeng.
Mosotho is said to have skipped the country three days before the raid.
During the beating, the soldiers appeared to be targeting a group of men they had found at Mosotho’s house.
Some of the men could not speak Sesotho.
“I was tortured the most because I’m not from here,” said Mohlalefi Mahasele, one of the men found at Mosotho’s house.
Mahasele, who is from Thaba-Tšoeu, said the army was vicious in their beating.
“I was beaten with a stick (lebetlela) all over my body.”
His face had fresh bruises and scars when he spoke to thepost last Friday.
He said the army demanded guns and wanted to know where Mosotho was.
He said when soldiers ran out of sticks the soldiers used shovels to beat them.
“We were asked when we went to Fobane.”
Mahasele said he does not even know where Fobane is.
Fobane is the village where five people were murdered at a home on April 18 in a brutal attack police suspect to be linked to famo gang wars that have rocked the area in recent months.
There is also strong speculation that the murders were linked to an earlier incident in Liphakoeng where a Terene ea Khosi Mokata Lirope member was shot dead and two injured.
It is understood that the two survivors named their attackers to their colleagues who then launched a revenge attack on the family in Fobane.
Mahlape Mohlouoa, who works at Mosotho’s bar, Student Palace, said the army stormed in and confiscated 169 bottles of wine. She said the army said the wine sold under the Terene ea Khosi Mokata had been illegally imported from South Africa. Mohlouoa said she was also beaten and forced to roll in mud.
“My body is still aching. I’m from a doctor now,” Mohlouoa said. Another victim who preferred to be identified as Rasta said he has been having serious abdominal pains since the assault.
“I have been given pills but I vomit them,” Rasta said.
Teboho Ketso, who claims to be Mosotho’s right-hand man, said his men assaulted by the army were not gangsters but were hired by Mosotho as builders.
He said the army also took Mosotho’s Fortuner car.
“They used a breakdown to seize it,” he said. Some of the assaulted men were able to see a doctor on Friday. Some have reported their assault to the Peka Police.
The army has said the raid was part of their Operation Puff Adder which is targeting illegal guns and ammunition.
Army spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, told thepost that the operation was in line with “Section 145 of the constitution (as amended) and section 5 of the LDF Act (No4) of 1996”.
Asked about the violence that soldiers are said to have unleashed during the operation, Lt Col Lekola said: “We had to use whatever was possible for us to use to get those illegal guns and ammunition”.
Lt Col Lekola said the army conducted the operation with the police which he said could have more details about what transpired. Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala told thepost that the police was not part of “an operation with the army”.
“We went there after receiving reports but we were not part of a joint operation. We only arrived there later,” Senior Superintendent Halahala said.
Terene’s spokesperson Sarele ‘Lehlanya’ Sello, told thepost this week that his group is now working for peace.
Lehlanya said the continued killings were sabotaging his group to foster unity and peace among the Famo groups.
“I do not know what I should do right now. It is only God who knows that we sincerely need truth,” Lehlanya said.
“We really need peace. We are getting nothing out of this blood spillage. What are we benefiting from it?”
Lehlanya said they are not against the security agencies intervening but they should fully understand the problem first.
Majara Molupe
‘Dead’ man walking
A Mohale’s Hoek man was shocked to discover that the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared him dead.
The 64-year-old man came across his Death Certificate as he was going through his files at home. Ironically, he made the discovery after the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed him to bring documents that prove that he is a Mosotho.
Police are investigating how the Death Certificate was issued.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala said the man was born in Mohale’s Hoek but had moved to South Africa where he spent most of his life working in the mines. SSP Halahala said the man had returned to Lesotho to apply for his retirement benefits at TEBA.
He said since he had spent the better part of his life in South Africa, he had no Lesotho identity documents.
“He seemed to have lost the Lesotho passport,” SSP Halahala said.
He said the Ministry of Home Affairs asked him to bring any document that could help to identify him as Mosotho.
“While scrounging through the files at his home he came across his Death Certificate. We are yet to find out how that death certificate was issued,” SSP Halahala said.
Majara Molupe
