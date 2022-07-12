Murder case against police

MASERU – THE family of Kopano Makutoane, a student killed during student riots three weeks ago, has opened a murder case against the Roma police.

The Makutoane family does not specify who of the 12 police officers involved in crushing the riot at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) fired the bullet that killed the 27-year-old Kopano.

The family has however confirmed that its lawyers have filed the case.

“The family lawyers have opened a murder case at the Roma police station,” Kopano’s father, Lazarus Makutoane, told thepost last night.

“The incident happened at Roma, we hope the case will be worked out by that police station.”

The police confirmed they have suspended seven of the 12 officers pending investigations.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the suspension but could not confirm if any of the officers have been charged.

The case by the Makutoane family comes as pressure mounts on the police to charge officers in the killing and assaults.

Last night, the NUL’s Students Representative Council (SRC) confirmed that they had also hired a group of lawyers to open assault cases against the police.

Tumo Tsanyane, the SRC president, told thepost the lawyers who are alumni of the university volunteering their services, have been interviewing some of the victims since last week.

“Before the end of this week, we would have opened the case (of assault) at the Roma police station,” Tsanyane said.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro told mourners at Kopano’s funeral on Sunday that the first steps towards police disciplinary action have already started.

He promised that justice will be done.

“We are shocked by what happened,” Majoro said, adding that the government was embarrassed by the incident.

“I swear we will take necessary measures.”

The funeral almost descended into chaos as irate students heckled Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli and Minister Lepota Sekola.

The minister and the police boss did not speak at the funeral.

The students destroyed the police’s gazebo.

The presence of police heavily armed with rifles and water cannons appeared to add to the students’ anger.

Makutoane, a second year Environmental Health student, was allegedly shot at close range with a pump-action rifle on the face. His father said his head was raptured.

“This was a brutal murder at close range. My child had his head shattered,” Makutoane told the mourners.

“He could not live.”

Sources told thepost that the riot squad that responded to the strike was armed with one AK47 assault rifle, two Gallil rifles, seven pump-action rifles and one SLR rifle.

During the assault several students captured videos of the violence and police were seen battering a student who had fallen in the stampede.

Makutoane’s brother, Ntšeke Makutoane, said it is hard for them as a family to come to terms with the killing of their brother and son.

“We will heal with the help and consolation from the nation. However, we will forgive but not forget about this killing,” Ntšeke said.

“Ntate Majoro, this is the second time this kind of death has happened in our family,” he said, adding that the police killed his brother in 2019.

“Police Minister and Police Commissioner, make sure that those rebels who killed (Kopano) leave the service immediately.”

Nkheli Liphoto