News
Murder case against police
MASERU – THE family of Kopano Makutoane, a student killed during student riots three weeks ago, has opened a murder case against the Roma police.
The Makutoane family does not specify who of the 12 police officers involved in crushing the riot at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) fired the bullet that killed the 27-year-old Kopano.
The family has however confirmed that its lawyers have filed the case.
“The family lawyers have opened a murder case at the Roma police station,” Kopano’s father, Lazarus Makutoane, told thepost last night.
“The incident happened at Roma, we hope the case will be worked out by that police station.”
The police confirmed they have suspended seven of the 12 officers pending investigations.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the suspension but could not confirm if any of the officers have been charged.
The case by the Makutoane family comes as pressure mounts on the police to charge officers in the killing and assaults.
Last night, the NUL’s Students Representative Council (SRC) confirmed that they had also hired a group of lawyers to open assault cases against the police.
Tumo Tsanyane, the SRC president, told thepost the lawyers who are alumni of the university volunteering their services, have been interviewing some of the victims since last week.
“Before the end of this week, we would have opened the case (of assault) at the Roma police station,” Tsanyane said.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro told mourners at Kopano’s funeral on Sunday that the first steps towards police disciplinary action have already started.
He promised that justice will be done.
“We are shocked by what happened,” Majoro said, adding that the government was embarrassed by the incident.
“I swear we will take necessary measures.”
The funeral almost descended into chaos as irate students heckled Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli and Minister Lepota Sekola.
The minister and the police boss did not speak at the funeral.
The students destroyed the police’s gazebo.
The presence of police heavily armed with rifles and water cannons appeared to add to the students’ anger.
Makutoane, a second year Environmental Health student, was allegedly shot at close range with a pump-action rifle on the face. His father said his head was raptured.
“This was a brutal murder at close range. My child had his head shattered,” Makutoane told the mourners.
“He could not live.”
Sources told thepost that the riot squad that responded to the strike was armed with one AK47 assault rifle, two Gallil rifles, seven pump-action rifles and one SLR rifle.
During the assault several students captured videos of the violence and police were seen battering a student who had fallen in the stampede.
Makutoane’s brother, Ntšeke Makutoane, said it is hard for them as a family to come to terms with the killing of their brother and son.
“We will heal with the help and consolation from the nation. However, we will forgive but not forget about this killing,” Ntšeke said.
“Ntate Majoro, this is the second time this kind of death has happened in our family,” he said, adding that the police killed his brother in 2019.
“Police Minister and Police Commissioner, make sure that those rebels who killed (Kopano) leave the service immediately.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Tšooana quits job, to stand for RFP in Abia
MASERU – THE principal secretary for health, Khothatso Tšooana, has resigned from the government to join active politics.
Tšooana, a former police commissioner, is joining the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) under which he will be contesting in the Abia constituency.
If he wins the constituency, Tšooana will be replacing former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who has been a political mentor to him for years in the All Basotho Convention (ABC).
Tšooana has been one of Thabane’s most loyal cadres and has the scars to show for it. His home was bombed and he once fled the country.
Tšooana was not answering his phone at the time of going to press last night.
thepost has however seen a letter he wrote to the RFP requesting to be the party’s candidate in Abia.
In the letter, he said he worked tirelessly to fight crime when he was the police boss.
“I worked hard to see that police salaries are improved while at the same time making sure that the police have a proper uniform,” Tšooana said.
Tšooana said as principal secretary of health he successfully assisted Basotho to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The RFP has issued a circular inviting those who want to contest the election to submit their CVs.
Tšooana holds a Master’s Degree in Philosophy.
As one of his success stories in the community, he said he has built a house for a homeless individual in the constituency.
After submitting his letter for contesting the election, Tšooana held a public gathering where he implored the constituents to vote for him.
“No more lies in politics but only truth,” he said.
He said there is nothing that embarrasses him than to see himself affording three meals a day while some people cannot afford one meal a day.
Tšooana is one of several principal secretaries eying political office in the next election.
Kabelo Lehora, the Principal Secretary of Defence and National Security, confirmed he is going to stand in Khubetsoana constituency under the ABC.
He said as soon as this 10th Parliament is dissolved, he is going to resign from the government so he could start campaigning for the primary election.
“I am ready to step down,” Lehora said, adding that when the time is ripe, he “will not hesitate to write to the Government Secretary that I step down”.
“As soon as the parliament is dissolved, I will head to the primary election to contest,” he said.
Majara Molupe
News
College lecturers down tools
MASERU – LECTURERS at the Lesotho College of Education downed tools on Monday to press for a 15 percent salary increase.
The enraged lecturers were holding placards with messages that include, “Rector threatens staff”, “Rector intimidates staff”, and “Rector insults staff”.
The Lesotho College of Education Staff Union (LECESU), in a written petition to the Rector, Dr John Dzimba, said they were demanding a six percent salary bump or they would down tools.
“As the Lesotho College of Education Staff Union which is recognised by the college under a lawful recognition agreement, we are not happy and have never been happy with your leadership style,” their letter read.
The union said they had asked for 15 percent inflationary rate increase but “in one meeting with the staff you voluntarily offered staff six percent”.
“You went on to offer six percent to the union at DDPR but failed to sign for it,” the petition reads.
The DDPR is the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution, a labour court of first instance.
The union complained that the Rector had presented a paper at a special meeting of the council which was called to address staff issues where he said the union was asking for six percent “when the truth was that this was his offer to the union and staff”.
“In the end, you sent a response of your letter, to staff, where you had asked for five percent from the government, and further confusing the staff and union members.”
They stated that every time the Rector has an issue he uses the Minister of Education as his reference.
“You never mention the council, the staff, nor your management.”
“This has implications that you are now running the college with the minister.”
They said the mismanagement has led to the Rector losing a sense of ownership and accountability where he will say something today and then deny it the next day.
“You are very unreliable and unpredictable.”
Dr Dzimba could not be reached for comment last night.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Metsing says arrest politically motivated
MASERU – Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, says his arrest and extradition proceedings in South Africa were politically motivated.
He told thepost at the Ladybrand magistrate’s court that certain politicians in Lesotho were behind his arrest last weekend although he could not identify who exactly was behind the decision.
“I just think it’s politically motivated, but I don’t know who (is driving the decision),” Metsing said.
He said he was taken by surprise when he was told that he was under arrest for a 2018 extradition order.
“I was surprised when a police officer told me that I am under arrest for a warrant of arrest issued against me in 2018,” Metsing said.
“I go to the border regularly and present my passport. It has never raised a hint,” he said.
Asked why he had been arrested now, he said: “I cannot say, I don’t know, even the prosecutor had a hard time explaining that.”
Metsing appeared in the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on Monday before Magistrate Serame Sekoera.
He was released on M4 000 bail on Tuesday. He was ordered to report to the nearest police station every month after Lesotho’s Justice Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane wrote his counterpart in South Africa asking that he should be granted bail.
Metsing was arrested on Saturday at the Maseru border gate by South Africa police while trying to extend his visitor’s permit.
He fled Lesotho in December last year after he was charged with treason together with Movement for Economic Change leader Selibe Mochoboroane.
Addressing the court at the beginning of the hearing, prosecutor Advocate Kitso Mogotsi said “the accused appear at the strength of a warrant of arrest”.
“The accused before court is facing several charges, the first one being corruption, two counts of fraud and three counts of tax evasion,” Advocate Mogotsi said.
“The warrant of arrest was issued in the High Court of Lesotho where the accused was supposed to appear sometime in April 2018.”
According to the court papers the warrant of arrest was attached to a certificate of assurance signed by the then Minister of Law, Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights on January 11, 2018.
Metsing’s lawyer, Advocate Deon Mohala, argued that his client was not accused of any crime in South Africa.
Advocate Mohala argued that the warrant of arrest lapsed because it was never executed due to SADC intervention that saw Metsing return to Lesotho in November 2018.
Since his return to Lesotho, Metsing lived a public life, including attending parliament and participating in national reform proceedings and travelling in an out of Lesotho, Advocate Mohala said.
Metsing also travelled multiple times in an out of South Africa since 2018, the latest trip being to Malawi in December 2021.
Advocate Mohala further told the court that there was a high-level meeting between Lesotho and South Africa pertaining to the safe return of Metsing to Lesotho pursuant to another warrant of arrest that was issued by the Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane in December 2021.
“We are dealing with a matter that is mute in law, and the court should ask itself, why now, while both the government of Lesotho and South Africa knew where he was all along,” Advocate Mohala said.
Nkheli Liphoto & Khotsofalang Koloi
Murder case against police
Tšooana quits job, to stand for RFP in Abia
College lecturers down tools
Metsing says arrest politically motivated
LCD blames Abrahams for arrest
Letsoela apologises to King Letsie III
Workers protest averted as ministry coughs up
The alarming rise of paedophilia
For the cause of the child
Chewa music outside Chewa territory
We must hang heads in shame
The lure of the main character
Spot the difference
Here comes ofisiri
Soft, lovely route for healthy skin
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Kamoli threatened
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
End of the road for Letsatsi
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
A maize threshing machine
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
MISA Lesotho blasts parliament
Molibeli licks the dust
Retired DCP Hlaahla Takes a Stand in The Mahao Murder Trial
Retired DCP Keketso Monaheng gives evidence in the Mahao murder trial
Compol Holomo Molibeli appears in court
RFP e roka lipitsi
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Row over army secrets
-
News1 month ago
End of the road for Letsatsi
-
News1 month ago
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
-
News1 month ago
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
-
News1 month ago
Mofomobe attacks RFP
-
News3 weeks ago
Soldiers beat up Terene gang members
-
News1 month ago
RFP hit by squabbles
-
News1 month ago
Manamolela elected ABC deputy leader