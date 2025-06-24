Murder trial to go ahead

MASERU – THE Constitutional Court last Friday ruled that eight police officers who were seeking to evade trial on a technicality should be charged with murder.

The eight had raised a constitutional question in the Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrate Court in January this year, saying the crown should not charge them because an inquest docket had disappeared.

They had asked the court to declare that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane had abused her office powers and unconstitutionally picked them for prosecution in the absence of reasonable evidence linking them to any crime.

The officers are Superintendent ’Mabohlokoa Makotoko, Inspector Tšepo Molaoli, Detective Inspector Mathibe Mathibe, Detective Sergeant Abiel Ponoane, Detective Police Constable Bongani Mzamane, Police Constables Tumelo Ntabanyane, Mpuleleng Lengoasa and Motero Mokhethi.

They are charged with the murders of Timeletso Sekhonyana and Lethusamang Mongali who were in the Hlotse Police station cells on January 15, 2019.

A panel of three judges – Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane, Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha and Justice Itumeleng Shale – dismissed their application.

The judges ruled that it was not up to the suspects to decide when they should be charged.

Only the DPP has authority to charge a person, so they are in no position to question such a decision.

Justice Sakoane said Lesotho’s constitutional framework and international obligations robustly protect the right to a fair trial.

“However, it is critical to distinguish between the right to a fair trial, which allows one to contest charges before a competent court, and right not to be tried, which applies only where trial would be illegal or unjust,” Justice Sakoane said.

The top judge said defences such as alibi or abuse of power by a prosecutor “must be raised and adjudicated at trial” as they are not valid grounds for avoiding prosecution.

“Courts must maintain this distinction to uphold the integrity of the justice system,” he said.

He said the inquest, though not determinative or criminal liability, plays a critical role in establishing the facts surrounding a death or incident.

“If the inquest has not been concluded, or if it is suspended arbitrarily, then proceeding with charges without its findings may compromise the fairness of the trail,” he said.

However, Justice Sakoane said, such argument can be best determined by the trial court before which all information would be available to enable it to determine if without the completion of the inquest, the police are unable to obtain vital information regarding the case against them, thus hindering their ability to prepare a defence.

“Absence of an inquest or an alibi are not exceptional circumstances which justify an order to stop the DPP from initiating proceedings against or charging the police officers,” he said.

He said these are matters within the powers of a court before which the police may be charged.

“Should the charges be laid, the trial court is competent to address the procedural fairness of the prosecution, including whether the absence of a completed inquest renders the trial unfair,” he said.

The eight, he said, may raise these issues at the appropriate state of the criminal proceeding in accordance with the CP & E, where the court will have full control over the process.

“Given that the police officers’ right to a fair trial was contingent on the full and fair proceeding of the criminal charge, it would be premature for this court to intervene before charges are even formally laid,” he said.

“Accordingly, this application ought to fail.”

’Malimpho Majoro