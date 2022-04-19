Musician dumps ABC

MASERU – AN artiste aligned to the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC), Sebili Sebili, is defecting to the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.

Sebili is a musician who has composed praise songs for the ABC.

His defection would be yet another blow to the faction-ridden ABC six months before the key general election.

In one of his leaked song snippets, he sings “Libolu, Makhoaba, re ile, salang” which translates to: “Rotten ones, ravens, bye-bye, we are gone”.

Even though he was reluctant to talk about his impending departure from the ABC, Sebili confirmed to thepost yesterday that indeed he had composed the song and was producing more.

“My departure is not yet finalised but I will soon declare my defection officially,” Sebili said.

He told last month that he had little trust and confidence in the ABC’s new leader Nkaku Kabi’s leadership qualities. Kabi was elected the new ABC leader in February, replacing Thomas Thabane.

He told thepost that their February conference “was a disaster”.

Those who raised concerns were brushed aside, he said.

“I do not think Kabi can control the situation in the party,” he said.

He said he hates conflicts and arguments which is why he had decided to rethink his membership in the party.

“The administration did not do things properly, they did not listen to the people,” he said.

“Challenges will soon strike Kabi.”

He said unlike before when Thabane was there to run the party he does not think Kabi will be able to lead.

This came days after the faction of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro lost the party leadership race to Kabi.

Sebili wrote on Facebook telling everyone that he had been faithful to the ABC for so long “but when things are not right, we become dissatisfied”.

He complained about the power struggles in the party, saying they had been allowed to ramble on for too long without any solution.

“We thought now things would be better, but the signs we see show that we will never have peace, we always fight as if we do not have leaders,” he said.

Sebili has recorded 19 albums. In most of the songs he would be extolling the virtues of unity and oneness in the ABC.

One of his best songs that became an anthem during the 2017 elections is “Kobo-Tata ke leqeba laka, ke tla le mamella” (ABC is my wound which I will nurse patiently).

He stressed that it was not easy doing songs for the party as it required passion and loyalty adding that he is proud of all of the songs he wrote.

“I think this is a good political history I have. Loyalty is key, you do not have to jump from one party to the other,” he said.

Sebili said this is the right time for the ABC to reflect and change its direction.

He said ever since he became a musician, he never allowed his emotions to carry him over.

“All the songs that I did, I can play them with pride, there is no song with insults or inappropriate language,” he said.

Sebili said all over the world, political artistes are the poorest yet they help make people rich.

“There is nothing for us, we are all the same but our leader who we worked for is filthy rich because of our songs.”

Sebili added that they have made peace with the fact that “the political artiste is always broke and will die broke”.

He said no one ever cares to help reward them.

The ABC spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, yesterday said Sebili’s defection “will not affect the party at all”.

Nkheli Liphoto