Musician dumps ABC
MASERU – AN artiste aligned to the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC), Sebili Sebili, is defecting to the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
Sebili is a musician who has composed praise songs for the ABC.
His defection would be yet another blow to the faction-ridden ABC six months before the key general election.
In one of his leaked song snippets, he sings “Libolu, Makhoaba, re ile, salang” which translates to: “Rotten ones, ravens, bye-bye, we are gone”.
Even though he was reluctant to talk about his impending departure from the ABC, Sebili confirmed to thepost yesterday that indeed he had composed the song and was producing more.
“My departure is not yet finalised but I will soon declare my defection officially,” Sebili said.
He told last month that he had little trust and confidence in the ABC’s new leader Nkaku Kabi’s leadership qualities. Kabi was elected the new ABC leader in February, replacing Thomas Thabane.
He told thepost that their February conference “was a disaster”.
Those who raised concerns were brushed aside, he said.
“I do not think Kabi can control the situation in the party,” he said.
He said he hates conflicts and arguments which is why he had decided to rethink his membership in the party.
“The administration did not do things properly, they did not listen to the people,” he said.
“Challenges will soon strike Kabi.”
He said unlike before when Thabane was there to run the party he does not think Kabi will be able to lead.
This came days after the faction of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro lost the party leadership race to Kabi.
Sebili wrote on Facebook telling everyone that he had been faithful to the ABC for so long “but when things are not right, we become dissatisfied”.
He complained about the power struggles in the party, saying they had been allowed to ramble on for too long without any solution.
“We thought now things would be better, but the signs we see show that we will never have peace, we always fight as if we do not have leaders,” he said.
Sebili has recorded 19 albums. In most of the songs he would be extolling the virtues of unity and oneness in the ABC.
One of his best songs that became an anthem during the 2017 elections is “Kobo-Tata ke leqeba laka, ke tla le mamella” (ABC is my wound which I will nurse patiently).
He stressed that it was not easy doing songs for the party as it required passion and loyalty adding that he is proud of all of the songs he wrote.
“I think this is a good political history I have. Loyalty is key, you do not have to jump from one party to the other,” he said.
Sebili said this is the right time for the ABC to reflect and change its direction.
He said ever since he became a musician, he never allowed his emotions to carry him over.
“All the songs that I did, I can play them with pride, there is no song with insults or inappropriate language,” he said.
Sebili said all over the world, political artistes are the poorest yet they help make people rich.
“There is nothing for us, we are all the same but our leader who we worked for is filthy rich because of our songs.”
Sebili added that they have made peace with the fact that “the political artiste is always broke and will die broke”.
He said no one ever cares to help reward them.
The ABC spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, yesterday said Sebili’s defection “will not affect the party at all”.
Nkheli Liphoto
NSS agent shot dead
MASERU – A NATIONAL Security Service (NSS) agent was shot dead in Qoaling on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said two unknown men barged into a bar and approached the agent, Tšepang Macheli, 33, and opened fire.
Macheli died right on the spot.
No arrests have been made so far.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said two shells of a 7.65mm pistol were found at the scene of the crime.
He said one of the men who was with Macheli sustained some injuries on the hand during the attack.
He said the man was rushed to hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said they are still to establish the motive for the killing saying investigations were still in progress.
“Nothing was taken from the deceased,” he said.
The NSS spokesperson Limpho Gugushe said they have been devastated by the sad news.
She said they are going to work together with the police to see to it that the perpetrators are arrested and face the full wrath of the law.
The deceased is survived by his wife and son.
Macheli was staying in Qoaling.
Majara Molupe
DPP wants foreign judge
MASERU – THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, is not just pushing for Chief Justice Sakoana Sakoane to recuse himself from Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli’s treason case.
She now wants a foreign judge to preside over the matter.
Advocate Motinyane disclosed this in papers filed in the Court of Appeal last week.
Lt Gen Kamoli, three other soldiers and two prominent politicians, have been charged with treason after the army attacked the State House and police stations on August 30, 2014.
The politicians are Mothetjoa Metsing, leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane.
They face the death sentence or a lengthy prison term if convicted.
In her papers, Advocate Motinyane, said Chief Justice Sakoane had demonstrated that he would be biased if he were to adjudicate on the matter.
She said Chief Justice Sakoane’s refusal to recuse himself from adjudicating the trial of Lt Gen Kamoli and others “should be set aside and the case be allocated to a foreign judge for adjudication”.
She said the conduct of Justice Sakoane in court “rationally amounts to biasness and he will not bring an impartial mind to bear on the hearing of the trial”.
What irked the DPP is that Justice Sakoane kicked her appointed foreign lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, from the case after finding that he wanted to appear in court only when it pleased him.
He said Advocate Motinyane’s allegations that he was biased against the crown were raised when he was disciplining the crown on their behaviour of postponing cases without giving clear reasons to the court and when he sought clarification he was then accused of bias.
Justice Sakoane said the DPP had failed to perform her duties to inform the court about the absence of the lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, during the continuation of the trial.
Advocate Motinyane had told the court that Advocate Abrahams had informed her that he was going to be away in December but never said anything until she came up with an application for postponement on the day of the trial, the court found.
“At no stage did the DPP and Abrahams inform the court nor communicate with the defence lawyers that Abrahams would not be able to come to court yet they knew about it since December,” Justice Sakoane said.
In her appeal papers, Advocate Motinyane said on December 13, 2021, Advocate Abrahams informed the court about his unavailability in February 2022 which the court suggested that Advocate Naki Nku or Advocate Christopher Lephuthing should proceed with the matter.
“After the court suggested dates in January 2022, Advocate Abrahams immediately informed the court of his unavailability and explained that he would consult with me to which the court immediately acquiesced,” she said.
She said when the court imposed the dates of 10 to 20 January, it was fully aware of Advocate Abrahams having prior professional commitments on the scheduled dates.
“As such, the court double-booked Advocate Abrahams when imposing the dates of 10 to 20 January,” she said.
She said at his request and Advocate Nku’s, Advocate Abrahams returned to Lesotho to join the prosecution team to lead the prosecution.
Motinyane said the court could not be the architect of the double-booking and then use its own creation as a yardstick to subject Advocate Abrahams to a procedurally irregular and prejudicial enquiry.
She accused Justice Sakoane of “summarily sanctioning Advocate Abrahams by unilaterally denying him the right to appear in the trial”.
She argued that it was easily discernable from the record that Advocate Abrahams did not abandon the case.
“The court instead erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that Advocate Abrahams had abandoned the matter, when in fact it had double-booked Abrahams,” she said.
She said she had on balance of probabilities, made out a case demonstrating and convincing evidence that Justice Sakoane will not bring an impartial mind to bear on Lt Gen Kamoli’s trial and has dislodged the presumption in favour of him in the High Court’s fairness and impartiality.
Motinyane said the interests of justice would be brought into disrepute should Justice Sakoane proceed with the adjudication of the trial.
She said the absence of procedural fairness, even-handedness and objectivity in the conducting of the enquiry under section 12(4) of the speedy Court Trail Act in itself constitutes bias.
The Speedy Court Trails Act, she said, do not make provisions for the absolute and complete suspension of the prosecutor to appear in court or to appear in a given matter.
“The court summarily, arbitrarily and irrationally rejected Advocate Abrahams’ appearance in the matter, in the process expelling him from the matter altogether,” she said.
“I submit that the court erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that the loss of Advocate Abrahams for the crown for reasons of enforcement of the Speedy Court Trial Act, does not constitute bias,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
MP charged with stock-theft
MASERU – THABANG Mafojane, the Motimposo MP and businessman, appeared before the Maseru magistrate’s court on Tuesday charged with stock theft.
Magistrate Peter Murenzi granted Mafojane, a staunch member of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, bail of M2 500 and a surety of M10 000.
He appeared before Magistrate Murenzi joining five others who had already been charged.
The court had already granted his co-accused bail and remanded them.
Mafojane is expected to appear again in court on April 26 for remand.
The police delayed to drag him to court because they were waiting for a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) because by virtue of being an MP, he is a civil servant.
Civil servants in Lesotho cannot be arrested or charged before courts without first seeking permission from the DPP.
Mafojane was detained at the Mabote Police station last month and later released on the same day pending the DPP’s directive to press charges against him.
Mafojane’s co-accused are Khotso Pule, 52, of Hlotse Mankoaneng who is the owner of Square Butchery, Nthau Nthau, 30, of Ha-Nkhunyane in Bokong, Leshome Mathe, 34, of Maputsoe Ha-Nyenye, Majoro Nkaka, 26, of Liotloaneng in Bera district and Hlakane Khoabane, 26 of Hlotse Ha-Tlai-Tlai.
The five were granted M2 000 bail each and asked to pay surety of M10 000 each.
Police said four cows were stolen from a farm in Ficksburg, South Africa.
Two carcasses of the stolen cattle were found at a butchery owned by one of the accused while two others were found still alive in the hands of Mafojane.
Mafojane has been charged with stealing three cattle.
’Malimpho Majoro
