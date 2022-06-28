New law to govern initiation practices

QUTHING – PEOPLE of Tele, most of them of Xhosa origin, have proposed inclusivity of different tribal groups found in Quthing such as Amaxhosa and Baphuthi in the Initiation School Bill. This came out during public consultations held by the parliamentary Natural Resources Portfolio Committee to scrutinise the proposed Initiation School Bill this week.

The public consultations are being carried out in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) and World Vision Lesotho before the finalisation of the proposed law. The Chairman of the Initiation Committee, Mopheme Mokoena, commended the initiative.

“This shows that the government cares about us and wants our cultural practices to be done lawfully,” Mokoena said.

He told thepost that the input from Basotho who participated in the consultations would be considered for inclusion in the Bill, although some issues have been left out.

“The period that the initiates spend at the initiation school and how the school owners feed the initiates were not included in the proposed law,” he said.

“The (Xhosas) want to maintain the practice of families feeding their children from the first day until the end, unlike Basotho practices where food is delivered occasionally to be cooked at the mountain,” he said.

Natural Resources Portfolio Committee Member and MP for Teele constituency, Mothepu Mahapa, said the consultations were part of measures to involve Basotho in the law-making process.

“We want the input for everyone before the Bill can be enacted into law so that people can take ownership. Their opinions matter. This process will help in making laws that don’t leave anyone behind,” Mahapa said.

He said the initiative was piloted in Quthing, before being taken to Mohale’s Hoek, Berea, Leribe, Butha-Buthe and Mokhotlong.

“Some districts are excluded because we are targeting districts with different ethnic groups,” he said.

He said so far, the mission is still on track although initiated people do not want to have such discussions at home with people who are not initiated.

“It made them uncomfortable before hearing our objectives. They felt like we wanted to talk about the sacred secrets of initiation to the uninitiated,” said Mahapa, one of the few MPs who have undergone the initiation process.

He said after informing them that the initiation school and the law that will govern it will affect everyone “directly or indirectly”, those who were initially hesitant began to open up and grabbed the opportunity to testify in support of or opposition to the Bill.

“Once we complete this, concerns will be noted and submitted as a report to Parliament so as to make amendments to the Bill if need be.”

The proposed Bill on initiation prescribes 18 years as the minimum age for the initiation for both males and females.

“This is to ensure that children do not drop out of formal schools and go for initiation like what has happened in the past,” he said.

“Children should stay in schools and access quality education as stated in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4,” Mahapa, a former deputy education minister, said.

The Bill will ensure that a person gets initiated at an age when they are able to give consent to be initiated with a full understanding of the consequences of their decision.

It further provides for the protection of a child’s welfare and rights that might be violated by certain cultural practices.

The six-day public consultation is funded by World Vision Lesotho. It started on Monday and will end on Saturday. The Bill has been drafted and presented by the Ministry of Tourism.

The SADC-PF Lesotho Sexual and Reproductive Health Services and Rights (SRHS) Officer, ’Mammehela Matamane, said the SRHR, HIV and AIDS Governance Project’s mandate is to strengthen the capacity of participating SADC national Parliaments to advocate for Sexual and Reproductive Health Services and Rights.

This is done in part through improved legislation, increased budget allocation, strengthened oversight and visible representation.

She said having public hearings on the proposed Initiation School Bill came after they realised that “it is very critical for Parliament to consider the public comments on the proposed Bill so that it is responsive to the peoples’ needs.”

“At this stage of the project, it is very much important to support the public hearings on proposed Bills that address cultural practices that seem to have a negative impact on SRHR issues.”

She said the public hearings become “very critical” in terms of ensuring that public opinion is taken into account before the Bill is finalised or even becomes a law.

“Without doubt, the deliberations by MPs who interface with the public will add value to the Bill and may lead to legal amendments that reflect issues that have not yet been incorporated,” said Matamane.

She said the expectation is that the project will, in the long term, achieve universal access to integrated SRHR, HIV and AIDS, and related rights, including bringing forward social change, improved health and respect for human rights that are enjoyed by all in the SADC region.

World Vision Lesotho Child Protection Manager, ’Maseisa Ntlama, said the organisation has been working with the initiation committee and the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Culture (MTEC) to sensitise stakeholders about the development of the Bill.

“After Parliamentarians saw the need to make amendments, we supported them financially to carry out public consultations,” said Ntlama.

She said World Vision supported the enactment of the Bill after realising during the implementation of ending the child marriage campaign that initiation is one of the drivers of child marriage and high rates of school drop outs.

“Children drop out of formal school for initiation and upon their return, they think they have been groomed to be men so they want to exercise their manhood by getting married.”

She said issues tackled by the Bill include ensuring that no one under the age of 18 is initiated. It also ensures that the management of the placement of mephato (secluded initiation huts) are nowhere near schools. She said the Bill has covered many issues that the organisation campaigned for although some concerns still remain.

“As World Vision we are not against culture but as much as we love our culture and want to embrace it, it shouldn’t be at the expense of children. It loses its meaning once it perpetuates some harmful cultural practices that hinder children from reaching their full potential,” said Ntlama.

’Mapule Motsopa