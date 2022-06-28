News
New law to govern initiation practices
QUTHING – PEOPLE of Tele, most of them of Xhosa origin, have proposed inclusivity of different tribal groups found in Quthing such as Amaxhosa and Baphuthi in the Initiation School Bill. This came out during public consultations held by the parliamentary Natural Resources Portfolio Committee to scrutinise the proposed Initiation School Bill this week.
The public consultations are being carried out in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) and World Vision Lesotho before the finalisation of the proposed law. The Chairman of the Initiation Committee, Mopheme Mokoena, commended the initiative.
“This shows that the government cares about us and wants our cultural practices to be done lawfully,” Mokoena said.
He told thepost that the input from Basotho who participated in the consultations would be considered for inclusion in the Bill, although some issues have been left out.
“The period that the initiates spend at the initiation school and how the school owners feed the initiates were not included in the proposed law,” he said.
“The (Xhosas) want to maintain the practice of families feeding their children from the first day until the end, unlike Basotho practices where food is delivered occasionally to be cooked at the mountain,” he said.
Natural Resources Portfolio Committee Member and MP for Teele constituency, Mothepu Mahapa, said the consultations were part of measures to involve Basotho in the law-making process.
“We want the input for everyone before the Bill can be enacted into law so that people can take ownership. Their opinions matter. This process will help in making laws that don’t leave anyone behind,” Mahapa said.
He said the initiative was piloted in Quthing, before being taken to Mohale’s Hoek, Berea, Leribe, Butha-Buthe and Mokhotlong.
“Some districts are excluded because we are targeting districts with different ethnic groups,” he said.
He said so far, the mission is still on track although initiated people do not want to have such discussions at home with people who are not initiated.
“It made them uncomfortable before hearing our objectives. They felt like we wanted to talk about the sacred secrets of initiation to the uninitiated,” said Mahapa, one of the few MPs who have undergone the initiation process.
He said after informing them that the initiation school and the law that will govern it will affect everyone “directly or indirectly”, those who were initially hesitant began to open up and grabbed the opportunity to testify in support of or opposition to the Bill.
“Once we complete this, concerns will be noted and submitted as a report to Parliament so as to make amendments to the Bill if need be.”
The proposed Bill on initiation prescribes 18 years as the minimum age for the initiation for both males and females.
“This is to ensure that children do not drop out of formal schools and go for initiation like what has happened in the past,” he said.
“Children should stay in schools and access quality education as stated in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4,” Mahapa, a former deputy education minister, said.
The Bill will ensure that a person gets initiated at an age when they are able to give consent to be initiated with a full understanding of the consequences of their decision.
It further provides for the protection of a child’s welfare and rights that might be violated by certain cultural practices.
The six-day public consultation is funded by World Vision Lesotho. It started on Monday and will end on Saturday. The Bill has been drafted and presented by the Ministry of Tourism.
The SADC-PF Lesotho Sexual and Reproductive Health Services and Rights (SRHS) Officer, ’Mammehela Matamane, said the SRHR, HIV and AIDS Governance Project’s mandate is to strengthen the capacity of participating SADC national Parliaments to advocate for Sexual and Reproductive Health Services and Rights.
This is done in part through improved legislation, increased budget allocation, strengthened oversight and visible representation.
She said having public hearings on the proposed Initiation School Bill came after they realised that “it is very critical for Parliament to consider the public comments on the proposed Bill so that it is responsive to the peoples’ needs.”
“At this stage of the project, it is very much important to support the public hearings on proposed Bills that address cultural practices that seem to have a negative impact on SRHR issues.”
She said the public hearings become “very critical” in terms of ensuring that public opinion is taken into account before the Bill is finalised or even becomes a law.
“Without doubt, the deliberations by MPs who interface with the public will add value to the Bill and may lead to legal amendments that reflect issues that have not yet been incorporated,” said Matamane.
She said the expectation is that the project will, in the long term, achieve universal access to integrated SRHR, HIV and AIDS, and related rights, including bringing forward social change, improved health and respect for human rights that are enjoyed by all in the SADC region.
World Vision Lesotho Child Protection Manager, ’Maseisa Ntlama, said the organisation has been working with the initiation committee and the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Culture (MTEC) to sensitise stakeholders about the development of the Bill.
“After Parliamentarians saw the need to make amendments, we supported them financially to carry out public consultations,” said Ntlama.
She said World Vision supported the enactment of the Bill after realising during the implementation of ending the child marriage campaign that initiation is one of the drivers of child marriage and high rates of school drop outs.
“Children drop out of formal school for initiation and upon their return, they think they have been groomed to be men so they want to exercise their manhood by getting married.”
She said issues tackled by the Bill include ensuring that no one under the age of 18 is initiated. It also ensures that the management of the placement of mephato (secluded initiation huts) are nowhere near schools. She said the Bill has covered many issues that the organisation campaigned for although some concerns still remain.
“As World Vision we are not against culture but as much as we love our culture and want to embrace it, it shouldn’t be at the expense of children. It loses its meaning once it perpetuates some harmful cultural practices that hinder children from reaching their full potential,” said Ntlama.
’Mapule Motsopa
News
BNP wins rescission order against SG
MASERU – THE Basotho National Party (BNP) this week successfully applied for a rescission of a court order that would have seen the party’s secretary general, Thato Lethobane, being awarded M126 000. Lethobane’s case will now be heard again at the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution (DDPR) on Monday.
The party raised technical legal reasons that prompted the cancellation of the award that ordered the party to pay Lethobane for the time he did not receive his salary since his suspension.
Lethobane was suspended in October last year after he was accused of embezzling party funds and he asked the DDPR to order the party to pay him from October last year to April this year.
The BNP deputy secretary, Moeketsi Hanyane, who is holding forte at the party’s administration, told thepost last night that “Lethobane’s glow was short-lived and was wrong in the first place”.
“The DDPR award against us will not see the light of day because Lethobane got suspended for two years after we discovered that he stole the party’s funds,” Hanyane said.
“A thief is a thief and we cannot allow him to claim monies he is unworthy of,” he said.
“We have opened a case against him at the police and he cannot come around and say we owe him.”
Hanyane said Lethobane was suspended for two years so that after that period, if he still loved wanted to be part of the party, he could come and participate in its affairs again.
“The suspension was not meant to put him aside for a while to allow investigations but it is a punishment for what we found on him,” he said.
Hanyane said Lethobane is not owed anything for that period because he is officially out of office as a result of the punishment he got from the party not because he was suspended pending investigations.
He said the BNP did not defend itself at the DDPR and the arbitrator ruled in favour of Lethobane in default.
“We did not go to the DDPR on technical issues and we have since applied for and acquired a rescission of the award,” he said.
Lethobane declined to get into the details of his case with the BNP but only confirmed that he had won an award at the DDPR.
“After I realised how much they owed me I decided to go to labour and successfully claimed my payment,” he said.
“The case judgment was done in my favor, even though I will not discuss that issue much.”
The party pays its secretary general M18 000 per month.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Killer police investigated
MASERU – PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has set up a special team to investigate police officers who killed a student during a protest at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) last week. Majoro’s decision comes as pressure mounts on the government and the police to identify the officers who pulled the trigger and bring them to justice.
The police killed Kopano Makutoane and seriously injured six more students on Thursday last week during a strike over their stipends that were not paid in full. Makutoane was shot with multiple live bullets in the face.
Police Minister Lepota Sekola, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli and Development Planning Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, confirmed that a team has been set up but were reluctant to give further details. thepost has been told that the police have zeroed in on 12 police officers who were part of the team that responded to the protest.
The police management is said to be close to suspending some of the officers and opening a murder case against them. Their names cannot, however, be revealed because they have not been officially identified and charged.
Majoro visited the Makutoane family last week and promised justice for their slain son. The strike was triggered by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS)’s delay to pay students their monthly stipends.
Those who received the allowances only got M450 instead of their usual monthly stipend of M1 100. Several eyewitnesses and victims told thepost that the police conducted raids targeting NUL students even after the protesters had dispersed. Sello Khechane, a second-year student, said the police fired live ammunition at the protesters.
“We started fleeing the place and did not even realise that one of us was shot near the gate,” Khechane said.
One of the injured students said about 20 police officers knocked at her rented room when she was sleeping, dragged her out and beat her with sticks and truncheons.
“I was still wearing my gown and was not even part of the protest,” she said.
Another girl who had visited her brother was caught in the crossfire as police went on the rampage.
“I was watching a movie when I saw a mob of police approaching the door and asking all of us in the house to come out,” she said.
She said the police used sticks and kicked her.
“I tried to convince them that I am not a student there, but they refused to listen,” she said.
The Social Development Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, said he immediately intervened when he was informed of the disagreement between the Students’ Representative Council and the NMDS management over the stipends.
“The school told us that there was a problem as students walked out of examination rooms.”
He also said the NMDS told him that there is a law that says students should not get full amounts when their school days are cut short during a month.
“We made a decision that students should get full amounts,” he said.
He said the students were notified that they would get full amounts but continued with the strike.
“I am sorry that one student lost his life.” The incident has sparked an outcry from different political parties.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader and former Vice-Chancellor of the NUL, Professor Nqosa Mahao, condemned the killing saying it was the third time police have used force during protests and ended up taking lives.
“We are very saddened and embarrassed by this act,” Professor Mahao said.
He said they condemn the police actions that led to the death of the student, saying the behaviour by police shows that Basotho’s lives are not safe. He recalled that in 2009 the police shot a student during protests.
“They shot Tumelo Mohlomi in 2017, she was also shot by the police,” Professor Mahao said, adding that the police officers involved in the incident were not charged.
He blamed the conflicts on the NMDS management “that does not do its job correctly”. The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, met NUL students near the campus on Tuesday.
“We condemn that behaviour, it was uncalled for, it was not necessary,” Matekane said.
He said the police’s job is to protect and save people, not to kill people as they did or do.
“When promised sponsorship, we are expecting you to get them as promised,” he said.
“It does not make sense that someone can carry a gun and shoot an unarmed student.”
He also pledged to provide the students with transport to Quthing where Makutoane will be laid to rest.
“We will make sure that those who were affected get the necessary counselling and also help them,” he said.
The NUL management also condemned the killing and injuring of other students. In a statement, the university said it was aggrieved by “the plan by the NMDS to prorate the student’s allowance for June 2022”. The university pleaded with the students to remain calm, adding that it has started visiting all the affected families.
Staff Reporter
News
Mafeteng magistrates’ court records burnt
MASERU – A fire gutted the records section of the Mafeteng Magistrate’s Court last week. The police suspect it was an act of arson. Thousands of crucial case records were destroyed.
This could affect hundreds of cases that were pending in the court. Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the incident, saying investigations have started but no arrests have been made.
“But our preliminary investigations show that the court was intentionally set on fire,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
“Important court documents have been set alight together with some chairs and a table.”
A source close to the case told thepost that a container of petrol was found outside a broken window. The guard was not at work when the incident happened.
In 2010 computers containing information on cars registered in Maseru and Leribe were burnt in a fire that police suspected was deliberately started to destroy records and cover up corruption.
The Integrated Financial Management System computers, National Transport Information System server, computers, and a printer were destroyed.
The incident happened as the police were investigating a syndicate that was illegally registering stolen cars.
In 2019 a fire at the Ministry of Health’s head office destroyed computers and records.
Although ministry officials said the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault, suspicions of foul play lingered on.
Majara Molupe
BNP wins rescission order against SG
Killer police investigated
Mafeteng magistrates’ court records burnt
Speaker attacks portfolio committees
ABC heavyweights in near fist-fight
Cash flies at ABC rally
More pain at the till
Punching above its weight
New law to govern initiation practices
Satire: Part Two
Justice for Makutoane
South Africa: How did Ramaphosa get so rich?
Send LMPS to Ukraine
Fatherhood in literature
The mounted police of murder
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Kamoli threatened
MP charged with stock-theft
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Row over army secrets
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
A maize threshing machine
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Trending
-
Videos2 months ago
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
-
News3 weeks ago
Row over army secrets
-
Innovation2 months ago
A maize threshing machine
-
News3 weeks ago
End of the road for Letsatsi
-
News3 weeks ago
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
-
Videos2 months ago
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
-
Videos2 months ago
Thabane in court: trial set for July
-
Videos2 months ago
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka