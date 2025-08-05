No operational order was issued, says army boss

MASERU – ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela this week questioned legality of the operation that led to the killing of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao saying “no proper operational order had been issued”.

“Considering the gravity of that mission, there should have been a formal operational order,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.

“But when I assumed command and reviewed the files, I could not find such an order on record.”

He was testifying in the High Court on Tuesday in a case in which retired Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli and eight others are standing trial for the murder of nemesis Lt Gen Mahao who was slain in 2015.

Lt Gen Letsoela told Justice Charles Hungwe that he is facing exactly the same challenges that Lt Gen Kamoli faced during his tenure.

Lt Gen Letsoela did not give details of the problems Lt Gen Kamoli faced.

Lt Gen Letsoela told Justice Hungwe that while the command of the army has changed, “some of the issues remain unchanged”.

“I honestly do not know what to do or say because the challenges of command we face today are not so different from those experienced under General Kamoli’s command,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.

“As the current commander, I am aware that I am testifying against some officers who are still under my command,” he said.

The court heard that while there have been changes in how the army addresses internal issues, largely informed by past experiences, “the fundamental problems still persist”.

He told Justice Hungwe that “there is only a slight difference now in the manner in which we address these issues”.

Lt Gen Letsoela, however, insisted that the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) has always been under democratic control, including during the turbulent years of 2015 when Lt Gen Mahao was killed, and 2017, when then army commander Lieutenant General Khoantle Motšomotšo was assassinated by soldiers under his command.

He reflected with pain on the “continued institutional weaknesses within the army”.

“As someone with a deep understanding of the events from 2012 to 2015, particularly the challenges the army command faced, it is painful to keep returning to the same issues,” he said.

The period between 2015 and 2017 was especially disheartening for the army due to heightened political interference, he said, which he believes played a significant role in the deaths of both Lieutenant Generals Mahao and Motšomotšo.

He recalled that Lt Gen Mahao was officially appointed commander of the LDF on August 29, 2014, by the then competent authority.

However, he said, the appointment never materialised “due to toxic civil-military relations at the time”.

“There were effectively two centres of power, one under Kamoli and one under Mahao,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.

Nkheli Liphoto