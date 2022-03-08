NSS agent shot dead

MASERU – A National Security Service (NSS) agent was last week shot dead by her husband.

The 48-year-old man who works at one hardware store in Mohale’s Hoek allegedly used his wife’s service pistol to shoot and kill her.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday.

The wife, 47, was deployed in Qacha’s Nek.

Police said the incident happened in Mafeteng where the couple lived with their 17-year-old child.



Police deputy spokesperson, Sub Inspector ‘Mareabetsoe Mofoka said preliminary investigations have revealed that the man shot his wife over a text message she received in the wee hours of the morning.

The husband demanded to know what the message was all about.

Neighbours told the police that they heard a single gunshot.

The husband will appear in court for the second time on March 15.



The incident comes days after the Minister of Gender Likeleli Tampane told the parliament that she was alarmed by the cases of violence against women.

Tampane told the parliament that the violent crimes against women have shaken her to the core.

She further told the parliament that police reports show that cases of gender-based violence have been on the rise since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Tampane said the abuse meted out against women and children is difficult to detect since it is perpetrated by people entrusted by their victims.

Last December, Tampane said 50 women had been killed in gender-based violence cases only in the last year.



“On the 16 days of activism against GBV we plead with males to stop propelling but take their responsibility to join the fight against GBV,” Tampane said during the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

“We are saying enough is enough. We also plead with women as well as other people who see acts of violence to report the cases so that victims can get all the necessary help.”

Tampane is aggressively pushing the Counter Domestic Violence Bill which she hopes will help stop the scourge of violence against women.

The Bill proposes stiff sentences and fines for perpetrators of gender-based violence.