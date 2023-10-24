News
PAC grills LEC management
A consultant at the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC
41) is being paid a whopping M60.5 million for a system that has failed to correctly capture the company’s financial records.
This was disclosed during a hearing this week conducted by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
The PAC chairperson, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, heard that the wholly state-owned company has an unresolved variance of close to M28 million between VAT and financial statements.
The committee grilled the LEC management on why the company has continued to pay SAP Consultants for the system that has failed to deliver.
Lemphane-Letsie wanted the LEC management to answer why the ledger and financial statements showed a liability of M33.8 million while VAT returns showed a liability of slightly over M6 million.
She also asked the LEC management to address her on the issue of sundry debtors who are included in the financial statements with a balance of M52.1 million while the debtors’ listing showed a balance of M90.5 million.
“There was no reconciliation of these amounts. Sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to substantiate the variance of M38 337 773 was not availed,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
The LEC Head of Finance, ’Makabelo Matsoso, said the query is now being addressed by her department.
Matsoso said the SAP system has a problem with reconciliation after it was hacked and crippled.
She said the system works well in other areas “but cannot communicate with other department systems and also does not produce reports”.
“The system works well in other modules like procurement, we just cannot extract the reports,” Matsoso said.
Matsoso said the system is a work in progress as it is currently used to procure and do other things.
“Our board has instructed us to assess the system and the consultant is helping us, we are doing that now,” she said.
The LEC CEO, Mohlomi Seitlheko, said the board’s directive is clear that the system should be assessed whether it is for the benefit of the company or not.
“We think the problem here is not the system, but the consultant we are using as they lack resources,” Seitlheko said.
He said their agreement with the consultant expires in March next year.
He also said they experienced a lot of challenges while trying to implement the project.
“A system installation is more like a journey and we were attacked by malware in the middle of the progress,” he said.
Lemphane-Letsie again asked the CEO to disclose how much they pay their consultant.
“How long is your contract?” she asked.
She asked the managers why they had continued working with the company when it was failing to deliver on its promises.
Matsoso said the M60.5 million includes the consultant support fee.
She said they engaged the consultant to solve their challenges, adding that the support fee is M400 000 per month under a three-year contract.
“M8.7 million is for per quarter, M400 000 for support and we have paid M8.5 million to date. Malware licence of M1.3 million, M24.1 million before malware attack, and other costs that have reached to the amount of up to M60.5 million,” she said.
A member of the committee Tefo Mapesela said the LEC head of internal audit, Thibello Nteso, was shot dead in the middle of an audit.
“This shows that there is something fishy here,” Mapesela said.
“The auditor general must investigate further,” he said.
He complained that the LEC “is corrupt from the management to the staff”.
“They take the opportunity that the system is malfunctioning and the systems cannot communicate,” he said.
He also said the LEC chief executive officers “walk like they own life in the streets”.
“They do not understand that LEC belongs to us Basotho and not an individual, they must be arrested.”
Mapesela called on the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) to “investigate the LEC as it does not reconcile purposely to steal money”.
“This has been happening for years, they must be arrested,” he said.
Another member of the committee ’Mamarame Matela said it does not make commercial sense that the consultant is paid M400 000 and a system M60.5 million yet they are malfunctioning.
“You have procured that system yourself, why can’t you cut it if it does not work for you?” Matela asked.
She said every consultant was supposed to have firewalls and protective systems to stop the loss of information during hacking.
“Why don’t they even have a backup system so that information is not compromised?” she said.
Matela said it is also unfair that the same company is given a support job.
“They are getting paid even before their system is fully working.”
’Malimpho Majoro
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
The just-concluded 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing was a great success. A total of more than 10,000 representatives from 151 countries and 41 international organizations took part in the Forum. Once again, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) demonstrated its tremendous appeal and global influence. Over the past decade, the BRI has benefited more than 150 countries and opened up a road of cooperation, opportunity and prosperity leading to common development. The BRI has become the world’s most popular international public goods and the largest international cooperation platform.
At the opening ceremony, President Xi Jinping pointed out in his keynote speech that humankind is a community with a shared future and only through win-win cooperation can we achieve success. He then announced eight major steps China will take to support our joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, including building a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network, supporting an open world economy, carrying out practical cooperation, promoting green development, advancing scientific and technological innovation, supporting people-to-people exchanges, promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation, strengthening institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.
This forum has four key focuses. First, the clearest message from this Forum is unity, cooperation, openness and win-win outcome. Amidst great transformations unseen in a century, Belt and Road cooperation will always bring stability and positive energy to the world.
Second, the most important consensus of this Forum is to usher in a new stage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. These include building an open world economy, promoting deep integration of digital technologies and the real economy, further building the Green Silk Road and so on.
Third, the most ambitious vision of this Forum is to realize global modernization through joint efforts. President Xi Jinping proposed for the first time that global modernization should be pursued through the joint efforts of all countries to enhance peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation and bring prosperity to all. He announced at the opening ceremony that China will further expand market access; deepen reform in areas including the state-owned enterprises, digital economy, intellectual property and government procurement; and enter into free trade agreements and investment protection treaties with more countries.
Fourth, the defining feature of this Forum is that it is action-oriented, efficient and pragmatic. To advance Belt and Road cooperation, we need to build consensus for collaboration and, more importantly, take concrete actions. Under the guidance of eight major steps, China will promote both signature projects and “small yet smart” livelihood programs. The China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will each set up a 350 billion RMB financing window. An additional 80 billion RMB will be injected into the Silk Road Fund. Together, they will support BRI projects on the basis of market and business operation.
Africa is an active and important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI has blazed a new path for China-Africa exchanges and cooperation. China-Africa relations have continuously reached a new height and entered into a new stage of jointly building a high-standard China-Africa community with a shared future in the past decade. Through BRI and guided by the principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, China has helped build more than 6,000 km of railway, over 6,000 km of highways and more than 80 large power facilities on the African continent. Numerous landmark projects have emerged, including the African Union Headquarters, the Headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). China and Africa have carried out extensive production capacity cooperation, with investment in 52 African countries, creating millions of jobs for Africa. China’s investment stock in Africa has increased from 21.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2012 to 56 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, and the areas of investment in Africa are constantly expanding.
Under the framework of the BRI, China-Lesotho cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The Mpiti to Sehlabathebe Road Project is a vivid practice between China and Lesotho to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative. The Project aims to upgrade the 91km-long road from gravel to asphalt, and will highly improve the mobility in the eastern mountainous areas of Lesotho, make positive contributions to tourism as well as its economic and social development. The Juncao (mushroom) program is another concrete example under the Belt and Road initiative. Up to now, Chinese government has carried out four phases of Juncao program in Lesotho, provided new avenues for job creation and poverty alleviation, significantly promoted sustainable economic development in Lesotho.
The Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, but its achievements and opportunities belong to the world, bringing blessings to Africa and benefiting Lesotho. China will take the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity to work with Africa, follow the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution for shared benefits, adhere to the concept of open, green and clean cooperation, seek the goal of high-standard, sustainable and beneficial to livelihood. China will continue to expand cooperation with Lesotho in various fields, explore potential in areas such as infrastructure, modern agriculture, renewable energy, capacity-building, health-care and so on, elevate the friendly relationship between China and Lesotho to new heights.
（H.E.Lei Kezhong is the Ambassador of
the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Lesotho）
SA tycoon angers MPs
THE South African business tycoon behind the controversial and much-derided water conference got a hostile reception from parliament’s Natural Resources committee this week.
Ramaano Mashudu, a director of Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd, the company behind the conference starting today, appeared to annoy committee members with his frankness which some MPs felt bordered on arrogance.
The MPs appeared to have already been exasperated after the Attorney General, Rapelang Motsieloa, told them earlier that the agreement between Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd and the government to hold the conference in Lesotho was “unlawful”.
Natural Resources Minister Mohlomi Moleko, who has faced much criticism for lending his weight to the conference, also felt the committee’s wrath.
Tempers flared when Mashudu, who owns Metsi ke Bophelo with his relative and two Basotho brothers, blamed Lesotho’s economic woes on what he called an “unwelcoming approach towards investors”.
He had earlier complained about the committee members using “deep Sesotho” which he could not understand.
Mashudu said he felt “very much unwelcome, because I am a Venda man, you speak deep Sotho and I don’t understand”.
Rethabile Letlailana, the MP for Lithoteng, retorted that Mashudu should have requested the committee’s chairman for a translator or brought his own.
Mashudu was rebuked by Moeketsi Motšoane, the committee chairman, when he griped that issues around the conference had been “blown out of context”.
Motšoane said he should “stop beating around the bush and tell the committee when the MOU and registrations were signed”.
“Do you agree that the MOU was done in August, long before the project existed?” Motšoane asked.
Letlailana, who is not a member of the committee but was allowed to attend the hearing as an MP, chided Mashudu for disrespecting the committee.
“You cannot stand up and yell at the committee that you are unwelcome. This is not some village gathering,” Letlailana said.
“Who is supposed to give you a grand welcome here?”
Thuso Makhalanyane, the MP for Abia, who is also not a member of the committee, harangued Mashudu.
“I want you to understand Mashudu that every family has its own rules, you must follow Lesotho’s procedures for you to get what you desire,” Makhalanyane said.
“It is not true that Lesotho’s company registrars are incompetent. Do not tell us how you do things in your country, we operate with the law here,” he said.
The proceedings started with Motšoane asking Minister Moleko to explain the government’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Metsi ke Bophelo.
Moleko told the committee that after his appointment he met a Mosotho man called Moloi, who is now a shareholder and one of the directors of Metsi ke Bophelo.
“He approached me about this project,” Moleko said.
“He was excited with the change of government in Lesotho.” Before he could finish explaining Tefo Mapesela, a member of the committee, descended on him.
Mapesela said Moleko “should not drag the committee into politics by talking like that”.
“Why do you say he was excited?”
Dr Tšeliso Moroke, the Matala MP who is also a committee member, asked Motšoane to protect Moleko “from the unnecessary attacks”.
“There is nothing wrong with the statement that Moloi was excited about the change of government,” Moroke said.
Given another chance to speak, Mashudu said he has been in the hydrogen business for 15 years.
He said “if you came to Johannesburg, you would find the Chamber of Mines there running on electricity that we sold to them in 2014, using hydrogen from natural gas”.
Nkheli Liphoto
Young Mpeka’s big dreams
Sephelane Primary School is a small institution run by the Catholic Church up in the picturesque mountains in Sehlaba-Thebe, Qacha’s Nek.
The problem, however, is that the school runs only up to Grade 5.
It does not have enough classrooms, forcing three of the grades to be squashed in the church hall, with each teacher concentrating on his own class.
She says she wants to build a school, a clinic and a road to her area, an ambitious target for a youthful councillor who is only embarking on her political journey.
She says the next generation should not experience what she went through over the years. She says she was taught under the same conditions at Sephelane Primary School.
She says her dream is to ensure that every class has its own classroom, adding that she wants to see the school catering for all levels up to Grade 7.
“It is because of this that several children have dropped out of school from my village, others opted to get married early when they were just children and others got pregnant when they were not married,” she says.
Mpeka says she wants to change the narrative about her area by spearheading development projects. She says it pains her to see the sick walking long distances to seek medical help.
That often brings serious complications for villagers who fall pregnant, she says.
The result is that some pregnant women end up giving birth at home instead, with serious risks to their health, she says.
She says people carry dead on horseback or shoulders to the main road linking Sehlaba-Thebe and Qacha’s Nek town, which is also some kilometres away from the village.
Mpeka did not proceed to a tertiary institution after she failed her Grade 12 examinations last year. She says she intends to resume her studies later.
