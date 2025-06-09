Palace consultants gobbled M74.4m

MASERU – AUDITOR General ’Mathabo Makenete has recommended that the Public Works principal secretary should recover M74.4 million which was overpaid to consultants involved in the Royal Palace project.

“I reviewed the payments made to consultants and the interim payment certificates to the contractor,” Makenete said in her report released yesterday.

She said five consultants were overpaid M32.3 million while the Public Works contractor, LSP Construction, was overpaid by M42.1 million.

Makenete said on July 8, 2007, the government invited architects and architectural firms in the SADC region to enter into a single stage competition for the concept design of the new Royal Palace in Maseru.

Subsequently, in November 2008, the Ministry of Public Works appointed Palace Architect (Pty) Ltd to produce a concept design for the Palace.

On August 8, 2011 the government entered into a contract with the works contractor, LSP Construction (Pty) Ltd, to build the Royal Palace at a contract price of M136.7 million.

The construction was set for three years to complete but it is still incomplete until now. Due to incompetence and negligence nine companies ended up getting involved in the construction of the project.

The Deputy Auditor General, Paul Letlela, told a press conference yesterday that the project is structurally flawed and has been mismanaged.

“The project has incurred M74 499 721 excessive payments yet it is still incomplete,” Letlela said.

He said in 2014, the Auditor General was roped into the project to establish why there had been delays in the completion of the project.

The Public Works principal secretary had noted that the delays were due to multiple technical and administrative challenges related to payments.

The Auditor General had earlier reported in 2014 that the contract price and payments to consultants had escalated beyond limits permitted by the then procurement regulations.

The construction started in 2011 and it was expected to be over in 2013 when King Letsie III celebrated his 50th birthday.

This could be blamed on the misunderstandings between a South African company, Palace Architect (Pty) Ltd, which was initially contracted to build the palace and the Ministry of Public Works.

Palace Architect left when the differences could not be resolved.

It took almost two years to find another company that would come up with new ways of constructing the Palace and redesign it in a way that would satisfy the Ministry of Public Works.

The Palace Architects had originally charged just over M3 million to do the work but the costs ballooned to over M8.2 million.

“This company had an excessive payment of 170 percent,” Letlela said.

The second company was Makeka Design Lab (MDL) which had charged M6.1 million and the cost escalated to M8.3 million.

It had an overrun of 36 percent.

The other company, Makeka ID had charged just above M1 million and only M768 220 has been paid so far.

The next one was Lethola Cost Associates (QS) which had offered to work for M826 160 but the cost increased to M25.5 million.

This company had excessive payments of 3 000 percent.

Another company, Aurecon (Civil/Structural) had offered to do the work for M1.4 million but the cost increased to M13.9 million with an overrun of 840 percent.

The next one was Dyelec (Electrical/Project Administration/Clerk of Works) which experienced an increase of 225 percent in which the original contract was M3.5 million but it later charged M11.4 million.

The LSP Construction (Pty) Ltd, which is the main contractor, originally charged M136.7 million which later soared to a staggering M354.9 million.

It has an overrun of 160 percent.

The other two companies were MRG and Ntlafalang.

Letlela said they established that all the architects’ contracts on the project (Palace Architects and Makeka Design Lab) used contracts governed by the South African laws, which posed challenges in cases of conflicts with the government seeking recourse in a foreign jurisdiction.

Four main consultants, Palace Architects, Aurecon, Dyelec, and Lethola Cost Associates did not stipulate the timelines for delivery of their services to the client which he said risked delays in delivery of the scope of services.

Methodologies for the calculation of professional fees from South Africa based on the construction works values were used to pay the main consultants contrary to the agreed fixed lump sum price payment terms in their signed contracts.

He said this resulted in payments beyond the agreed signed fixed lump sum contract prices.

The contracts for Palace Architects and Makeka Design Lab required that the copyright and ownership of project documentation remained the architect’s intellectual property.

The client had only the right to use the documents for the sole purpose of their intended use on the project, Letlela said.

“It is contrary to the requirement that copyright should be vested with the government with its right to use even on other projects where the same architect is not appointed.”

He said Palace Architects, Makeka Design Lab, Aurecon, Dyelec and Lethola Cost Associates commenced their services without signed contracts.

“This resulted in unenforceable obligations and undefined deliverables, scope of services, timelines, fees for the services, and personnel requirements,” he said.

The other defect was that two different bids were accepted by the Public Works Ministry after an unfair evaluation process.

Letlela said he has observed that for the quantity surveyors, the bidders used different budget amounts for fees calculation in financial comparison while among the environmental consultants, the second-best bidder was awarded the contract without cause for excluding the first.

“Use of unfair evaluation procedures did not produce the best service providers,” he said.

He said design reports and technical specifications that were required before initiating the tendering process were not submitted by Aurecon (Civil/Structural) and Dyelec (Electro/Mechanical) consultants.

“Absence of design reports leads to questioning the criterion upon which the different components (structural and electrical) were designed, selected and implemented,” the report reads.

Overpayments to the Contractor and Consultants

Palace Architects was paid M3.6 million, a retrospective payment for completed design stages.

Makeka Design Lab was paid M1.2 million as overestimation of professional fees for Stage 5 (Construction supervision) and M1.5 million, a deviation from contract terms for partial services to provision of full services in Invoices 40 and 41.

Lethola Cost Associates was paid M78 643, which was a failure to follow the procurement regulations for lump sum fixed contracts. It was also paid M2.5 million, an adoption of an incorrect band of the Tariff of Professional Fees for calculation of fees. It was further paid M13.5 million, an incorrect application of excessive variation clause of the TOPF. Furthermore, it was paid M625 122, an incorrect application of multiple procurement contracts Clause.

Africon/Aurecon/Zutari was paid M2.7 million, a retrospective payment for completed design stages. It was also paid M186 732, a use of a wrong basic fees in invoices 4, 5 and 6. It was further paid M2.9 million, payment for non-contractual staff on the project under the time and cost payment terms (After project restart).

Dyelec was paid M2.1 million, a retrospective payment for completed design stages. It was also paid M695 404, an exaggeration for stage 3 apportionment by 10 percent in invoice 38. It was further paid M212 223, a double payments of items, use of an incorrect basic fee.

LSP was paid M3.8 million, an incorrect computation of the Preliminaries and General items. It was also paid M1.3 million, errors arising from previously valued amounts in certification of IPC 51 and not corrected in subsequent IPCs. It was further paid M6.7 million, payments for unexecuted works and over valuation of quantities. Furthermore, it was paid M30.2 million, payment for maintenance of an irregular performance guarantee.

Majara Molupe