Parties want IEC commissioners out

MASERU – THE three Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) commissioners are unlikely to have their contracts renewed when they expire in November.

This is because political parties are hostile to the automatic renewal of their contracts.

The commissioners, Mphasa Mokhochane, Karabo Mokobocho-Mohlakoana and Tšoeu Petlane were appointed by the King in 2020 and are eligible for a second term.

But the Forum of Registered Political Parties wants the positions to be advertised so they can be contested through a transparent process.

thepost has been informed that most of the political parties want the current commissioners out and are apprehensive that delaying to give them notice that their contract would not be renewed would create a legitimate expectation that they will get a second term.

A source in the forum told thepost this week that the political parties “are unanimous that the current commissioners have failed and don’t deserve another term”.

“We are all in agreement that they should go and parties have already started preparing shortlists of potential commissioners they want,” said a political party leader who is an influential member of the forum.

“There is no debate that these three should go and that is why we have written to the King to implore that the process of transitioning them out should start now so they don’t claim that they were not informed and try to hand on their positions like the previous commissioners”.

The source said the “blunders in the 2022 election and the continued discord at the IEC clearly show that the commissioners don’t deserve another term”.

“Even the ruling party and its coalition partners agree that reappointing them would be rewarding poor performance,” he added.

The forum’s letter to the King is, however, diplomatically couched as a reminder that the appointment of commissioners should be transparent and competitive.

“It is now an established practice and procedure since 2013 that a Commissioner’s second term is not automatically renewed, but is subjected to the recruitment process with all interested candidates,” the Forum said in the letter.

“Therefore, the political parties urge the Council of State to follow the established practice of allowing candidates to contest as in the past.”

“We urge the Council of State to give the green light to the Government Secretary and the relevant ministry to begin preparing for this transition,” the Forum wrote.

The forum warned of the consequences of creating a legitimate expectation for the current commissioners.

It said “it is clear that any attempt to reappoint the current Commissioners without a transparent process involving political parties, as required by Section 66, would be legally flawed, discriminatory, and contrary to the rule of law”.

It pointed to the 2019 fiasco when the IEC commission chaired by Justice Mahapela Lehohla approached the High Court seeking a second term, arguing that they had a legitimate expectation because they had not been given notice that their contracts would not be renewed.

That commission, which included Dr Makase Nyaphisi, and Advocate ’Mamosebi Pholo, lost the court battle, but the weeks of impasse and the legal fight scared the IEC’s reputation.

The forum also pointed to the case of Dr Fako Likoti, the former commissioner, who applied for a renewal of his contract in 2013 but failed.

The political parties’ main gripe with the current commissioners is their mishandling of the allocation of the proportional representation seats in the last election.

The IEC had to ask the High Court to review and set aside its own decision to allocate compensatory seats to the Democratic Congress (DC), Basotho National Party (BNP), and the Alliance of Democrats (AD). The forum said because of that case the “IEC image was dented and its professionalism was found lacking”.

They also point to a court case in which the DC asked the court to review and set aside the IEC’s new delimitation of constituencies’ boundaries.

The DC was accusing the IEC of gerrymandering. The forum’s concern is that in the delimitation case, the commission was found to have erred.

Nkheli Liphoto