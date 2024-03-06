News
Plot to oust DPP
THE coalition government wants to push out the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane.
thepost can reveal that long knives are being sharpened for Advocate Motinyane. The plan, which has been brewing for the past four weeks, is to demote Advocate Motinyane to the junior position of adviser to the Attorney General.
The government is said to be trying to soften the blow and sweeten its offer by promising to maintain her salary and benefits.
Advocate Motinyane was not answering her phone at the time of going to press.
The reasons for the removal and demotion are not clear but there is speculation that Advocate Motinyane could have ruffled feathers by resisting political pressure to influence her decisions.
It is reliably understood that Minister of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, has been pushing Advocate Motinyane to accept the position for the past few weeks but she has resisted because it is a demotion and a humiliation.
Ramoeletsi was not answering his phone.
As the DPP, Advocate Motinyane is at the same level as the Attorney General whom the government now wants to be her boss.
The constitution states that the DPP, like judges and the attorney general, can only be removed through an impeachment.
The constitution says the DPP may be removed only for “inability to exercise the functions of the office (whether arising from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause) or misbehaviour…”
It stipulates that the King shall appoint an impeachment tribunal made of three members, a chairman and at least two members selected by the Chief Justice from current or former high judicial officers.
The tribunal will conduct an investigation and make recommendations to the King.
If moves against Advocate Motinyane are true, it would not be the first time that a government has tried to push out a holder of a statutory position.
Thomas Thabane’s government tried it with the Court of Appeal President Justice Michael Ramodibedi.
Pakalitha Mosisili went after Court of Appeal President Justice Kananelo Mosito and then Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara who is now deputy prime minister.
Staff Reporter
Drama at illegal miner’s burial
They fired several shots while hurling insults, sending mourners into a state of pandemonium in Ketanyane, Ha-Mothibe, in Mohale’s Hoek.
The gunshots were followed by the blowing of vuvuzelas, and the sound of famo music from the accordion.
The Seakhi members had come to bury one of their own, Thakabanna Makoae, 20, who was shot and killed at a disused gold mine in South Africa earlier this month.
Makoae was a member of the zama-zamas, illegal miners, who operate in disused South African mines.
It was a chaotic funeral that has now seen several members of the Seakhi gang being arrested by the police.
The Ketanyane Area Chief, Chieftainess ’Matieho Ramoroba, confirmed the arrests adding that apart from the usual hurly-burly during the gangsters’ burial, the bereaved family had its own squabbles.
The Seakhi members who were standing close to the casket containing the lifeless body of Makoae were openly flaunting their guns, unfazed by fears that security agents could be present at the burial.
“We were all gripped by fear,” Chieftainess Ramoroba told thepost.
“What added to our fears were the insults they were hurling,” she said.
Chieftainess Ramoroba said the family was fighting over the right to bury Makoae.
She said she issued a letter allowing his father to bury him but his sister had also obtained another letter from the Mohale’s Hoek District Administrator’s office.
The sister, she said, was the one who buried Makoae at a site unallocated by the chief’s office.
Chieftainess Ramoroba said she personally allotted land for the burial of Makoae to his father.
“I do not know who allotted the land to the sister of the deceased,” she said.
Makoae’s body was taken to the sister’s home on arrival from South Africa, where the funeral was held the next day.
The father did not attend the ceremony.
She said the famo gangsters dug the grave and the villagers were afraid to go and assist.
Chieftainess Ramoroba said the villagers had no option but to cover up the other grave they had dug, where the father had been given permission to bury his son.
Chieftainess Ramoroba said the father of the deceased had abandoned the family for years and never cared for them.
So the daughter was wondering why he wanted to bury her brother.
Chieftainess Ramoroba said faced with the heart-wrenching scenario, she called the police to help but the answer was a firm no.
“The police told us that they could not stick their nose in family issues,” she said.
However, on their way from the funeral, several gangsters were arrested by the police.
“I do not know why they were arrested but they did a lot of things on their way to the funeral,” Chieftainess Ramoroba said.
She said her subjects were afraid to attend the funeral service.
She said she also informed the Principal Chief of Thaba-Tšoeu of the unfolding developments in the area who advised her to bring the situation under control.
The Principal Chief of Thaba-Tšoeu, Chief Nohana Lebona, said he is aware of the pandemonium at the burial.
He said he told Chieftainess Ramoroba that he should allot a burial site to the father of the deceased.
“I said she should do so regardless of whether he had raised him or not,” Chief Lebona said.
“Those people have been arrested now,” he said.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala said he was not aware of the incident.
Majara Molupe
RFP in crisis meeting over threats to sue
THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) held a crisis meeting last night following a threat to sue by a faction of the party’s youth league.
The RFP’s spokesman, Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile, told thepost yesterday that “we have an emergency meeting tonight to discuss the youth’s demand”.
This comes after the party leader, Prime Minister Sam Matekane, abruptly stopped the youth league’s elective conference at the 11th hour last Friday.
The conference was postponed to an indefinite date.
The conference was to start on Friday night and run through to Sunday in Maseru and some delegates had already arrived at the venue while hundreds others were in buses coming.
“I do not want to comment on why the conference was cancelled,” Shelile said.
The youths, through their lawyers Thoahlane Legal Chambers, wrote a letter threatening to drag the party to court to ensure the conference is held and that the party respects its own constitution.
The youths who instructed Thoahlane Legal Chambers were ’Mamanehella Mpiti from Qeme and Tebello Mothinya from Hlotse constituencies.
“Clients are members of the Revolution for Prosperity and are eligible to participate in the upcoming National Youth League elective conference,” the letter reads.
The letter says the youths were demotivated when they were informed about the cancellation of the elective conference.
“No reason for postponement was provided,” the letter reads.
It says the youths informed the lawyers that the RFP constitution provides that the youth league committee shall be the highest organ entrusted with youth leadership.
“Currently the youth are not represented in any of the party structures, and this status quo disenfranchises youth participation in all these leadership decision-making structures of the party contrary to the constitution,” it reads.
Moreover, the letter said that the decision to postpone the elective conference perpetuated the alienation of the youth voice within the party.
“Our clients have informed us that the decision to postpone the elective conference has practical deleterious and prejudicial consequences.”
The youth complained that they had a legitimate expectation that the conference would proceed and that all logistical preparations had been made.
“Buses have been paid and food provisions already bought and paid for.”
They added that some of the delegates had already travelled from their constituencies to Maseru.
“This postponement is undoubtedly prejudicial.”
The youths demanded that the postponement should be rescinded and the conference allowed to continue with immediate effect, which did not happen, or else they would sue.
One of the contestants for the youth league committee position told thepost that the RFP management “has always had a sinister interest in the elective conference”.
“They have been supporting one skeleton that they trust,” he said.
He complained that the party leadership had taken sides on the youth league elective conference.
“They have sponsored one skeleton with vehicles and money, while we have been campaigning from our own pockets,” he said.
He added that they will fight for their party to hold the elective conference until they get what they want.
“This party does not belong to the leader, it belongs to us. We will show them.”
Six youths are competing for the chairmanship.
They are Kantane ’Molotsi, Sechaba Pheko, Lesala Maphathe, Tau Lesoma, Lehlohonolo Makhabane, ’Mapitso Lefenya, and Toka Motanyane.
Nkheli Liphoto
SA women in court over M57m theft
TWO South African women suspected of being a syndicate that stole M57 million from the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) appeared in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Uthando Lorraine Modise, 37, and Marcious Lerato Lisene, 37, who are directors of a company called Traggulogy (Pty) Ltd, were arrested on Monday.
Although the charges in South Africa are that they stole M57 million from the CBL, Modise and Lisene are suspected to be part of the syndicate of seven Lesotho government employees on trial for allegedly stealing M50 million from the Ministry of Finance in 2020.
Their arrest was a result of collaboration between South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, widely known as Hawks, and the Lesotho police.
The duo will reappear in court on March 13 to apply for bail.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the women laundered about M57 million stolen from the CBL in 2021.
A Hawks statement says the Bloemfontein-based Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) was requested by their counterparts in Lesotho to trace money defrauded at the CBL and transferred to different South African companies.
“This crime was committed with the assistance of Lesotho officials who, after intercepting vouchers meant for legitimate service providers, diverted payments to their co-conspirators in South Africa,” the statement says.
“With the help of the Financial Intelligence Centre, it was established that money was funneled to a South African bank under different company accounts.”
The Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, said he was “pleased by the growing collaboration to curb cross-border crime, especially complex money laundering involving multiple accounts in different countries”.
The eight suspects in Lesotho, including a prominent lawyer, appeared in the Maseru Magistrates’ Court in 2021 accused of stealing M50 million from the Ministry of Finance.
Seven of the suspects work in the Ministry of Finance’s treasury department.
The prosecution says they siphoned M50 million from the government’s coffers between October and September 2020.
They are Ntšeliseng Lawrence, Mookho Rafono, Lehlohonolo Selate, Tlali Mokoaleli, Thabang Nkoe, Hlabathe Phafoli and Thithili Makhesi.
They are alleged to have transferred the money to themselves and eight companies. Last year, the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences confiscated some of the suspects’ cars in South Africa.
Each of them, except Advocate Rethabile Setlojoane who is a lawyer of one of the suspects, has been remanded out of custody on M5 000 bail and M10 000 surety.
The prosecution says the money was transferred into the bank accounts of Nivana (Pty) Ltd, Traggulogy (Pty) Ltd, Stone Curlew Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Sunny Penny (Pty) Ltd, Victorious General Dealer, Moletsima General Dealer, Hazel Nuts General Dealer and Plexus Suppliers (Pty) Ltd.
Nkheli Liphoto
