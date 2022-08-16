Police blitz nets wanted criminals

MASERU – A special police operation to fight crime has led to the arrest of several criminals who had been on the run for years.

Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli told a press conference on Tuesday that some of those who have been nabbed were wanted for crimes committed years ago.

Commissioner Molibeli said the police are looking for five suspects who committed crimes such as fraud and murder.

He added that some of those arrested were wanted in connection with recent spate of armed robberies in Maseru.

The wanted suspects include Makhaola Paul Mofoka from Matsoatlareng in Maseru who is wanted for fraud, theft, and money laundering, Tšolo Lekhabunyane Monyane from Ha-Ramabanta who is wanted for murder, armed robberies, and attempted murder.

Another wanted suspect is Atang Makhoalibe from Matukeng in Leribe who is wanted for armed robbery.

Motabane Tšese from Ha-Khoabane Theko is wanted for armed robbery and Relebohile Ntaolana from Mantšonyane is also wanted for armed robbery.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Khethang Tenane said three men were last week beaten by the Naleli community at the Mpeoa Supermarket before handing them over to the police.

SACP Tenane said the police “took those men for questioning and they spilled the beans”.

He said amongst the men there was Lekhooa Moroke from Matsieng, Mahloenyeng.

“We found out that he is wanted (in connection with) two murder cases at Morija police, he appeared before courts on Friday,” SACP Tenane said.

He added that Moroke also had murder cases dating back to 2019.

He also said Moroke’s arrest helped them a lot as they found four illegal guns in Mauteng, Morija, after he led the police to where they were kept.

“We have some of the most wanted men who are suspected of robberies and break-ins,” SACP Tenane said.

He said in the last weeks of July they were tipped off about men who were heavily armed at one guest house in Maseru.

He said when they arrived they found ten men of Terene ea Mokata, a vicious famo music gang, who had booked there for a week.

“From two of them two guns were found,” he said.

He added that one of the men is Lethusang Ranki from Motimposo who was found with two 9mm and 7.65 guns.

The 9mm had four bullets while the 7.65 gun had six bullets.

He also said the man appeared before the courts and was sentenced.

SACP Tšeliso Moerane said they have taken out the police officers who work in offices to go out and combat crimes in the streets.

He said the operation had seen the police recover marijuana and weapons such as knives and screwdrivers.

He added that they have intensified their stop and search operations.

Nkheli Liphoto