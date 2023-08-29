News
Police boss hit in pocket
COMMISSIONER of Police Holomo Molibeli has been ordered to pay the cost of suit from his own pocket in a power fight with his deputy, Beleme Lebajoa.
High Court judge, Justice Tšeliso Mokoko, made the ruling last week when Commissioner Molibeli through his personal lawyer Advocate Tekane Maqakachane applied for his recusal.
Justice Mokoko said Commissioner Molibeli’s “behaviour requires hefty damages based on client and attorney scale”.
This is the case in which DCP Lebajoa has asked the court’s intervention after Commissioner Molibeli made an attempt to remove him as head of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).
DCP Lebajoa then rushed to the court to defend his position that he should hold his position until the case is finalised. The court then issued an interim order that DCP Lebajoa should still be in his office.
While the case was still in the court, Commissioner Molibeli withdrew DCP Lebajoa’s bodyguards saying they were being investigated by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offence (DCEO).
DCP Lebajoa approached the court again asking for his bodyguards to be reinstated.
The court ordered Commissioner Molibeli to return the guards but he did not comply. DCP Lebajoa then dragged his boss to court for contempt of court.
On the day of hearing, Commissioner Molibeli asked the court to postpone the case while he looked for a lawyer of his choice to help in the case.
The court granted him that postponement.
Then Commissioner Molibeli came to court with his lawyer Advocate Maqaqachane asking Justice Mokoko to recuse himself from the case.
On the other hand, DCP Lebajoa’s lawyers, Advocate Salemane Phafane KC and Advocate Rethabile Setlojane said they were not ready as they received the affidavits 15 minutes before the recusal case was launched.
Advocate Setlojoane then asked the court to penalise Commissioner Molibeli by making him pay for the lawyers’ expenses for that day.
Commissioner Molibeli will not pay from government coffers because he had asked the court to allow him to find his own personal lawyer instead of being represented by the attorney general.
The commissioner could pay as much as M50 000 from his pocket.
The recusal case continues next week.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
The ‘ear doctor’ driving change
Teboho Frantši is one of a few audiology experts in Lesotho.
And it was not even a childhood dream. In fact, it was a “strange” field of study that Frantši had never heard about until circumstances nudged her to enrol for the course during tertiary education.
Frantši had initially applied to study General Medicine at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
Her application was successful, albeit temporarily after it was only discovered later that she had been wrongly accepted in the programme because it was offered exclusively to South African locals.
So she had to find another programme that was open for international students within the same faculty of medicine and the only available option at the time was audiology and speech therapy.
“I took it as a way to pass the time while I applied to other universities to pursue my dream career in General Medicine,” recalls Frantši.
However, she got absorbed in the study and took it more seriously.
The detour has become a blessing in disguise for Lesotho as Frantši is among a crop of less than 10 registered audiologists in the country.
“Halfway through the course, I fell in love with speech therapy that I completely forgot about General Medicine,” Frantši says.
“It was unfortunate that upon graduating there were no posts in line with the profession and I had to practice in England,” she says.
Seven years later, Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital came into being and there was a vacancy for an audiologist. Frantši decided to give it a go.
While there, she realised that audiology had not yet come into the limelight and she decided to venture into the private sector where she would be able to spread her wings.
She now runs Hearsense Hearing, Speech and Balance Clinic in Borokhoaneng, Maseru, which also has a branch in Hlotse, Leribe.
Frantši explains the science behind the profession.
The ears, she says, only play a receptive role in sound assimilation, with the actual hearing administered by the mind.
“The role of ears is to hear and maintain head balance. Ears need regular check-up because signs and symptoms of illness take time before they show up, and when they do, it would be relatively late as the condition might be irreversible,” Frantši says.
Frantši warns that people need not poke into their ears with any object and should rather consult an audiologist if they feel any discomfort such as persistent itchiness as part of the safety precautions for ear wellbeing.
Extreme noise is also another factor that can contribute to deteriorating ear performance.
Sound is also the topmost stimuli to ear related impairment.
“Again, stress and depression contribute to ear related ailments,” Frantši says, highlighting that hearing is the cornerstone of communication in general.
A hearing-impaired child cannot learn to speak unless the hearing problem is corrected, she says.
Hearing loss is the leading cause of delayed speech and language development. Even adults who lose their hearing usually change the quality of their speech because they cannot monitor their output.
The infections that often affect the ear, according to Frantši, are those that can occur in the outer, middle or inner ear parts.
“Most common are otitis externa, which is an infection of the outer ear,” she says.
“It can be caused by bacteria entering the ear canal, especially when there is not enough wax in the ear canal. Then, there’s otitis media, which is an infection of the middle ear, which is caused by bacteria and other pathogens,” she says.
“It can be a sequelae of colds and flu, throat infections, nose and sinus infections, which is usually aggravated by cold weather and stress which all require medical treatment.”
The mentioned ailments are mostly perpetuated by cotton buds, earbuds and headsets which are discouraged.
They push dirty wax further into the ear canal and they introduce foreign material that can cause abrasions and infections.
That, in turn, can perforate or damage the eardrum.
In terms of headsets, as they are commonly known, they produce sound levels that are dangerously high and therefore pose a huge risk for noise-induced hearing loss.
Frantši also notes that most common allergens that the ears are sensitive to are dust, pollen, cigarette smoke and smoke in general.
They seem to irritate the lining of the middle ear space.
She says the majority of people tend to begin to lose their hearing when they get older.
“About two thirds of people in any given population over the age of 60 have a hearing loss,” she says.
“The contributing factors to this are heredity, history of noise exposure, history of recurrent ear infections earlier in life, head injuries, certain childhood illnesses or conditions such as measles and mumps and illnesses such as meningitis.”
It is common practice for people to take matters into their own hands whenever they feel discomfort with their ears, but Frantši warns that this is unsafe.
“Home remedies are vehemently discouraged in ear treatment. It is very dangerous to insert anything in your ears,” she says.
Frantši says ear and hearing care in Lesotho “is almost non-existent”.
“The Ministry of Health has for long not appreciated or recognised hearing and ear care specialists, and until now, they haven’t even created any posts for them.”
Calvin Motekase
News
Lerotholi students want charges dropped
Lerotholi Polytechnic students who fled the country last week say they will not return home unless the police drop public violence charges levelled against them.
The students are wanted in Lesotho to answer charges of malicious damage to property.
Sixty-two students skipped the country last Thursday. Twenty-four of them have since returned home.
Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that the students were seeking reassurances that they will not be arrested on their return.
They are also demanding that the police should leave the Lerotholi Polytechnic campus where they are providing security to those who want to write exams.
The students skipped the country alleging that the police had molested them for vandalizing a U-Save supermarket in Maseru, a charge they have refuted.
But as soon as they crossed into South Africa, they were picked up by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) border guards.
Mpotjoane said the students were granted temporary asylum that will be reviewed today.
“It is yet to be finalised if they are to get a full asylum or should come back home,” Mpotjoane said.
He said the students’ grounds for seeking asylum are not convincing enough to the South African authorities.
What had irked the students was a Court of Appeal ruling that they should sit for exams as their case in which they were demanding payment of their stipends would be heard in October.
This was after the students dragged the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) and the Lerotholi Polytechnic to court over their monthly stipends.
The students were also not happy with the school calendar that was changed by the authorities without engaging them.
Mpotjoane accused some unnamed politicians of influencing the students not to come back home.
“Unfortunately some of them (politicians) never enrolled with tertiary schools that is why they do not understand the implications,” he said.
He said they went to the border earlier this week where they met the students.
“They refused to come back saying they are scared of the police,” Mpotjoane said.
He said the police were not against the students but were there to do their job.
He said the police had information that the students wanted to burn examination question papers and disrupt classes to delay the exams.
Also the students in exile were sending threats to those who wanted to sit for examinations, he said.
Mpotjoane said the police made it clear to the students that the investigation into the vandalism of the U-save supermarket was still continuing.
He said the South African government told the students that they will not interfere in the matter.
He said the students were also told that they could struggle to qualify for asylum in South Africa.
“The South African asylum officials have made it clear that Lesotho should be the one working out the matter to finality,” Mpotjoane said.
He said the students told them that they are aware of two students who were arrested and beaten up by the police during interrogations at Pitso Ground charge office.
The Lerotholi Polytechnic rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, said the students were enraged by the Court of Appeal judgement that their case was not urgent.
“They then came from courts and started vandalising the shops,” Professor Tlali said.
Many students who remained in Lesotho began writing their examinations on Monday.
Professor Tlali said the school Senate will make a decision on those who fled to South Africa as to whether they should write or not.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
RFP rocked by death threats
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s factional fights turned ugly this week amid sensational allegations of a murder plot.
Thuso Makhalanyane, the RFP Abia MP, has accused Isaac Malebaleba, the Thaba-Bosiu MP, of plotting to kill him. Makhalanyane also claimed that Malebaleba also wants to eliminate Dr Mahali Phamotse and another MP who is not named.
Dr Mahali Phamotse and another MP who is not named.
Makhalanyane has lately become the face of the RFP faction accusing the party leadership of nepotism in filling government positions.
He appears to have picked the details of the alleged plot from a Facebook account that has Malebaleba’s name. Malebaleba has however disowned the Facebook account and vehemently denied the allegations.
Makhalanyane has lately become the face of the RFP faction accusing the party leadership of nepotism in filling government positions.
He has openly made some biting remarks against the government.
Malebaleba is a staunch supporter of the RFP leadership’s policies that have been under immense attack from Makhalanyane’s faction.
Efforts to contact Makhalanyane were not successful at the time of going to print last night.
Dr Phamotse did not confirm or deny the alleged threats but said she is unfazed.
“I am not scared of those threats, they mean nothing to me,” Dr Phamotse said.
The threats are inherent in a Facebook account that Malebaleba has however disowned.
Malebaleba told thepost that the allegations of a plot to kill the two MPs “are just tailor-made and meant to fight political battles for some people who are struggling politically”.
He instead accused Makhalanyane of peddling lies against him for cheap political scores after failing to fulfil promises he made during his election campaign last year.
“Makhalanyane has promised to build a police station for his Abia people. Where is that station?”
“Unlike him, I have bought tractors for my constituency and I am helping them plough their fields.”
Malebaleba, a well-known farmer and businessman in Thaba-Bosiu, also accused Makhalanyane of spreading lies that he is stealing fuel from the government for his tractors.
“It is a lie that I am stealing government fuel. My tractors pay M5 000 every day at the Puma garage where I buy fuel,” he said.
“I have no reason to plan their deaths, they are not bothering me with anything.”
Malebaleba alleged that Makhalanyane is angry with him for not pushing for Prime Minister Sam Matekane to appoint him a minister.
Malebaleba said last year Makhalanyane asked him to talk to Matekane to appoint him the home affairs minister.
“He gave me a list of six people, with his name on top,” Malebaleba said.
“If they did not see it necessary to make him a minister, that is none of my business.”
“This is just politics.”
Makhalanyane, in his Facebook account, accused Malebaleba of corruption and theft of government fuel to fill his tractors. He also alleged that Malebaleba had helped himself to government seeds and fertilizers which he said are kept in his stores.
Nkheli Liphoto
