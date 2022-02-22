Police officer details suspects kidnap

MASERU – THE shocking details of how a police officer became aware of a plot by soldiers to kidnap crime suspects were revealed in court on Tuesday.

Despite picking such crucial information, the officer did not alert his colleagues.

Judge Justice Moroke Mokhesi heard how Sub-Inspector Tsietsi Thulo saw soldiers whose movements were suspicious but did not act on the threats they posed.



Instead after realising what was happening, S/Insp Thulo advised the suspects on how they should leave the Pitso Ground police station to evade the soldiers’ trap.

S/Insp Thulo also told the court that even the suspects were aware of the soldiers’ plot to kidnap them.

However, S/Insp Thulo, the court heard, did not alert his superiors or any of his colleagues so that they could take the necessary steps to save the men’s lives.



Ten soldiers are on trial over the murder of the three men in 2017. The three were kidnapped and later tortured at the Setibing military base. Their bodies were later dumped in Mohale Dam in a case that horrified Basotho at a time when the country was going through political turmoil.

S/Insp Thulo told the court that the three – Molise Pakela, Khothatso Makibinyane and Likhoele Noko – already suspected that the soldiers were going to abduct them.

They had asked him why the soldiers had been trailing them.



“Even before I could answer one of them said they want to kidnap us,” S/Insp Thulo said.

He however sought to calm their fears by promising them that all was under control.

He said when they finally released the three, he saw soldiers who were milling outside the Pitso Ground police station in what appeared to be suspicious moves.

The soldiers were initially part of a joint investigation team with the police.



“However to my knowledge the team had already been disbanded, so there was no longer space for them to be seen at the Pitso Ground police station,” he said.

He said after he noticed these unusual movements, he did not report or announce this to his colleagues.

He said there was commotion outside as soldiers began chasing one of the detainees. He then instructed Makibinyane and Pakela to leave their blanket to hide their identity.

“I told them that as they had seen that the soldiers were after them, they should leave the blanket so that they could not be easily recognised,” he said.



He said he allowed them to flee using the back door.

However, defence lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati asked S/Insp Thulo why he did not bother to report about the soldiers’ suspicious movements.

In response, S/Insp Thulo said he had nothing to say on the question.

Advocate Molati also asked him why he did not provide transport to protect the suspects. He said he also could not comment on the matter.



Advocate Molati put it to him that the reason why he advised them to leave the blanket was that they could not be attacked by famo gangs as they were going to be witnesses in the shooting of the soldiers and a vendor at the Maseru border post.

Advocate Molati said those detainees were members of the famo gangs and it was a well-known fact that these people were very dangerous.



However the witness said he did not know that they were gangsters.

Advocate Molati said amongst the six detainees who were arrested, there was one who was released first and was offered transport and escorted by the police and handed over to the South African police.

The reason, Advocate Molati said, was that the famo gangsters would kill him.

He asked why the three who were in S/Insp Thulo’s custody were not afforded the same treatment.

S/Insp Thulo said he did not know.