Police thwart civil servants march

KOLONYAMA – FROM a young age, Manti Motšoari watched his father paint in their home village of Kolonyama in Leribe. Now aged 30, Motšoari is putting all those observations to use. A master of brush and pencil, he is known as the “Rockstar”.

“My father was a good painter. He could do magic with his hand when drawing,” Motšoari said.

“Luckily I didn’t sit back and just watch while he was drawing,” he told thepost this week.



“One of my drawings was then leaked to a teacher at Kolonyama Primary School. She was so impressed that she started calling me an artist. That really motivated me and I began improving on my work.”

He is of the opinion that fine art is a profession that anyone can do with the “right commitment”.

“It’s just that people do not give themselves enough time to practise and perfect their art. In my opinion everyone is born an artist and the only difference that makes people artists or not an artist is practice,” he said.



“If you do not practise, then there is no artistic skill which will come out of you,” he said. “The majority of people can sing or dance but it takes the act of practice that people can be classified as singers or dancers.”

It is the same with painting, said Motšoari.

“Put any object in front of you and start painting. With time you will acquire the necessary skills to produce quality paintings,” he said.



“People are sleeping on their skills,” he said, arguing that it is possible for one to become an excellent artist without receiving professional training.

“Look at our trade ancestor, Michelangelo. He did not go to school to become a painter but he produced one of the best sculptors and paintings that this world has ever seen,” he said.

He advised that when painting, people should pay attention to the colours they use as well as the effect they pose.



“It is ideal to know the nature of colours and how they can be merged to bring about the desired results. There are what we call primary colours, namely red, yellow and blue. When mixing these colours you can get any colour you want, except white and black,” he said.

“For instance, if you merge red and yellow, you will get an orange colour. When mixing yellow and blue you get green while blue and red give you purple or violet,” he said.

“So, these are some of the technical aspects that people would have to master in order to come up with sound drawings.”



Motšoari said colours also bring “a certain effect” on the viewer.

He said red and yellow usually portray heat while black depicts sadness and mourning. Blue reveals coldness or coolness such as the coolness of the sea and calmness of the sky. White can represent peace.

“In a nutshell, colours are also used for their effect on the mood they portray. The painter has to be well versed in these colour techniques to produce effective drawings.”

For beginners, Motšoari encourages people to use other skills such as tracing as this provides some insights into the practice.

So far in his painting career, Motšoari has managed to produce a number of portraits of ordinary citizens and distinguished people.



“I have produced different portraits of different people which include one of His Majesty King Letsie III, ’Mè Liabiloe, Ntate Apollo and Lilaphalapha, to mention but a few,” he said.

“My classmates at Limkokwing University also had their face paintings done by me. Also, people from all walks of life have sought my painting services.”

Motšoari said painting has a soothing effect on him.

“I feel at peace and revived whenever I grab a pencil or paint brushes. This is what completes and harmonises my soul. More often than not, I draw as part of meditation. I become calm and serene as I work on the drawings,” he said.



“My concentration absolutely gets absorbed on what I would be rendering on the piece of paper or cloth. Even when I am sad, angry or stressed, I become calm.”

As much as Motšoari has the capability to produce many drawings in a short space of time, he prefers to take regular breaks to properly review his pieces.

“Most of the time I want to step back when drawing and look at what I can improve on the drawing so that I give it my best shot,” he said.



“I don’t just draw for the sake of it. I take my time to bring the best out of my art. I can pause for an hour, with just a dent left to finish the piece, so when I apply that dent it would be in the most aesthetic way,” he said.

As opposed to the norm of taking photographs, Motšoari encouraged people to consider doing face or body painting for more intimate personifications.

“A photo is simply a duplicate of you, which is, of course, artificial. That’s why a person would take about 50 photos on a particular day and overnight delete all of them simply because they no longer make sense to them,” he said.



“But with a drawing or painted portrait, a person values and treasures it. That’s why most people use cell phone apps for portraits for they are fun to have although they remain unauthentic,” he said. “I also wish to have someone do a portrait of me. I need to have one which is drawn by someone else.”

He said many people are beginning to appreciate the arts sector more than before, citing face painting as one of the more fashionable among Basotho. Some seek his help to become professional artists.

“I have many people who ask me to teach them how to paint and draw. However, many of them lack patience and this is what kills their dreams,” he said.



“I am more than ready to assist people who are willing to engage in this trade. It’s sad that we have a generation of people who are preoccupied with social media and hardly have time for anything else,” he said.