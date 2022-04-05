News
Police thwart civil servants march
MASERU – A planned march by civil servants to press for a 25 percent salary hike in Maseru was thwarted by the police on Monday after the protesters failed to secure a permit.
The demonstration was organised by the Coalition of Lesotho Public Employees (COLEPE).
COLEPE said they had organised the march after Police Minister Lepota Sekola had promised them that the police would issue them with a permit allowing them to march in Maseru.
Police Commissioner for Maseru Urban, Senior Superintendent Rantoane Motsoetla, also refused to issue the permit last week.
The COLEPE comprises the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa), teachers’ unions, nurses and the Lesotho Public Service Staff Association (Lepssa).
This was the second time in two weeks that the civil servants had failed to march in Maseru.
The civil servants are demanding a 25 percent salary hike from the government.
The spokesperson for COLEPE, Letsatsi Ntsobolane, said Sekola had told the civil servants to go ahead with their march.
But the march was thwarted by the police on Monday because COLEPE did not have a permit allowing them to proceed.
S/Supt Motsoetla, told COLEPE that its request for a permit was turned down for being in contravention of Covid-19 regulations.
His letter further read: “Kindly note that in terms of Regulation 2 of the Public Health (Covid-19) (Risk Determination and Mitigation Measures) (No. 5) (Amendment) demonstrations are not permitted”.
COLEPE then rushed to court to force the police to issue a permit to hold the procession.
The case did not proceed after the Lesotho Electricity Company switched off power at the High Court over unpaid bills.
Yesterday, Sekola told thepost that he had allowed the civil servants to proceed with their procession on Monday.
“I reached that decision together with the Prime Minister and his deputy,” Sekola said.
He said he met Health Minister Semano Sekatle earlier this week to discuss how they could reverse some clauses in the Covid-19 regulations to allow people to protest.
Those clauses, he said, were left out when the Prime Minister was easing Covid-19 restrictions.
Sekola said the clauses were indeed reviewed on Tuesday.
He said he did not want to appear like a dictator who oppresses people by curtailing their freedom of speech.
He said he does everything in consultations with the Prime Minister as his superior.
He said he could not do anything without being given the go-ahead by his boss.
The procession was supposed to begin at Setsoto Stadium, move on to the Institute of Extra-Mural Studies and end at parliament where they would hand over a petition to the Speaker of Parliament.
The civil servants said the Maseru City Council (MCC) had already granted them a permit to march to parliament.
News
18 ABC supportersinjured in road accident
MASERU – -EIGHTEEN All Basotho Convention (ABC) supporters from Malimong constituency who were travelling to a rally in the back of a van were seriously injured after the vehicle was involved in an accident last Sunday.
At least two people with serious injuries were rushed to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital in Maseru while the rest are still being treated at the Berea government hospital.
Most of the victims were women.
The ABC’s Malimong MP, Leshoboro Mohlajoa, said most of the supporters sustained serious injuries.
Police deputy spokesperson Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka said preliminary investigations had shown that the driver was not in the vehicle when the accident happened.
The car was parked on a sloppy terrain with people packed in its back when it suddenly went down the slope, she said.
Mohlajoa said the supporters were heading to Ha-’Matjotjo where the ABC had arranged a rally that was to be attended by three constituencies to show their support to party leader Nkaku Kabi.
The three constituencies of Malimong, Khafung and Teya-Teyaneng had held the rally for Kabi as part of his nationwide campaign to re-unite the party.
“Unfortunately some of them did not make it to the (rally) because of the accident,” Mohlajoa said.
“We pray for their speedy recovery.”
He expressed his commiserations for those who were injured and their families.
Mohlajoa said he is taking care of the victims’ medical bills to show his support to them.
Sub-Inspector Mofoka said they want to interview the driver of the vehicle to establish what really happened.
She said by the time they arrived at the scene of the accident, the victims had already been rushed to hospital.
“It is illegal for people to embark at the back of a van,” Sub-Insp Mofoka said.
She said vans are used to carry goods and not people.
She said they would establish what charges would be preferred against the driver once investigations are finalised.
News
The painter with a magic hand
KOLONYAMA – FROM a young age, Manti Motšoari watched his father paint in their home village of Kolonyama in Leribe. Now aged 30, Motšoari is putting all those observations to use. A master of brush and pencil, he is known as the “Rockstar”.
“My father was a good painter. He could do magic with his hand when drawing,” Motšoari said.
“Luckily I didn’t sit back and just watch while he was drawing,” he told thepost this week.
Put any object in front of you and start painting. With time you will acquire the necessary skills to produce quality paintings
“One of my drawings was then leaked to a teacher at Kolonyama Primary School. She was so impressed that she started calling me an artist. That really motivated me and I began improving on my work.”
He is of the opinion that fine art is a profession that anyone can do with the “right commitment”.
“It’s just that people do not give themselves enough time to practise and perfect their art. In my opinion everyone is born an artist and the only difference that makes people artists or not an artist is practice,” he said.
“If you do not practise, then there is no artistic skill which will come out of you,” he said. “The majority of people can sing or dance but it takes the act of practice that people can be classified as singers or dancers.”
It is the same with painting, said Motšoari.
“Put any object in front of you and start painting. With time you will acquire the necessary skills to produce quality paintings,” he said.
“People are sleeping on their skills,” he said, arguing that it is possible for one to become an excellent artist without receiving professional training.
“Look at our trade ancestor, Michelangelo. He did not go to school to become a painter but he produced one of the best sculptors and paintings that this world has ever seen,” he said.
He advised that when painting, people should pay attention to the colours they use as well as the effect they pose.
“It is ideal to know the nature of colours and how they can be merged to bring about the desired results. There are what we call primary colours, namely red, yellow and blue. When mixing these colours you can get any colour you want, except white and black,” he said.
“For instance, if you merge red and yellow, you will get an orange colour. When mixing yellow and blue you get green while blue and red give you purple or violet,” he said.
“So, these are some of the technical aspects that people would have to master in order to come up with sound drawings.”
Motšoari said colours also bring “a certain effect” on the viewer.
He said red and yellow usually portray heat while black depicts sadness and mourning. Blue reveals coldness or coolness such as the coolness of the sea and calmness of the sky. White can represent peace.
“In a nutshell, colours are also used for their effect on the mood they portray. The painter has to be well versed in these colour techniques to produce effective drawings.”
For beginners, Motšoari encourages people to use other skills such as tracing as this provides some insights into the practice.
So far in his painting career, Motšoari has managed to produce a number of portraits of ordinary citizens and distinguished people.
“I have produced different portraits of different people which include one of His Majesty King Letsie III, ’Mè Liabiloe, Ntate Apollo and Lilaphalapha, to mention but a few,” he said.
“My classmates at Limkokwing University also had their face paintings done by me. Also, people from all walks of life have sought my painting services.”
Motšoari said painting has a soothing effect on him.
“I feel at peace and revived whenever I grab a pencil or paint brushes. This is what completes and harmonises my soul. More often than not, I draw as part of meditation. I become calm and serene as I work on the drawings,” he said.
“My concentration absolutely gets absorbed on what I would be rendering on the piece of paper or cloth. Even when I am sad, angry or stressed, I become calm.”
As much as Motšoari has the capability to produce many drawings in a short space of time, he prefers to take regular breaks to properly review his pieces.
“Most of the time I want to step back when drawing and look at what I can improve on the drawing so that I give it my best shot,” he said.
“I don’t just draw for the sake of it. I take my time to bring the best out of my art. I can pause for an hour, with just a dent left to finish the piece, so when I apply that dent it would be in the most aesthetic way,” he said.
As opposed to the norm of taking photographs, Motšoari encouraged people to consider doing face or body painting for more intimate personifications.
“A photo is simply a duplicate of you, which is, of course, artificial. That’s why a person would take about 50 photos on a particular day and overnight delete all of them simply because they no longer make sense to them,” he said.
“But with a drawing or painted portrait, a person values and treasures it. That’s why most people use cell phone apps for portraits for they are fun to have although they remain unauthentic,” he said. “I also wish to have someone do a portrait of me. I need to have one which is drawn by someone else.”
He said many people are beginning to appreciate the arts sector more than before, citing face painting as one of the more fashionable among Basotho. Some seek his help to become professional artists.
“I have many people who ask me to teach them how to paint and draw. However, many of them lack patience and this is what kills their dreams,” he said.
“I am more than ready to assist people who are willing to engage in this trade. It’s sad that we have a generation of people who are preoccupied with social media and hardly have time for anything else,” he said.
News
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MASERU – THE sole MP for the Democratic Party of Lesotho (DPL), Limpho Tau, is crossing the floor in parliament to join the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
This comes after the party, led by Tau, decided to fold and go under the RFP which is led by Lesotho’s most successful businessman Sam Matekane.
The decision means the RFP will now be represented in parliament once he crosses the floor.
Tau told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that his party held a quick meeting last weekend where they resolved to join Matekane’s new party.
He said they had reviewed Matekane’s speech at the RFP’s launch last week and realised they shared a lot of common interests.
“The RFP is preaching the same message as the DPL since its formation in 2016, which is economic enhancement,” Tau said.
He added that both the DPL and RFP mottos were also similar and address the same issue of the economy in the country.
Tau said a consensus was reached at the meeting that there was no point in their party contesting the coming elections where there was a new party that was preaching the same message.
“The party asks every member to support the RFP without any conditions because they are talking about the same issues as we do,” he said.
He said it was also agreed that the DPL leadership will not contest the elections to give the new party its full support.
He said normally any party member who supports or joins another party is suspended from the party “but, we are saying we are removing that law to allow our members to vote for the RFP”.
He said they are joining forces for the sake of the entire nation as there is currently a lack of service delivery, lack of roads and bridges, corruption, and theft.
He recalled earlier last year while he was still part of the coalition government saying they were once asked to give names of party members so that they are employed at the Home Affairs and other government ministries.
“That was evil because Basotho lined in long queues to apply for those posts which were already given to politicians,” he said.
But in a move that is likely to create confusion with his party supporters, Tau insisted that while he was crossing to join the RFP, his party remained intact and will still meet to elect a new committee in February 2023.
“We hope the RFP will be leading the government by then,” he said.
He urged other political parties with the same mandate to join forces and start supporting the RFP “so that our politics grow”.
He stressed that every member of their party who wants to contest for the elections would be allowed to do so.
He criticised the parties leading the coalition government saying they are just broken pieces of the Basutoland Congress Party (BCP).
“That is why their way of doing things is the same,” he said.
He said they trust and believe in the RFP as it is not part of the political parties that have been causing trouble in the country adding that “these BCP chips are always fighting”.
“They fight even when they are in government.”
Tau said Basotho should be hired according to their qualifications and not on the basis of their political affiliations.
Launched on Tuesday last week, the RFP is led by Matekane, a man with extremely deep pockets.
Other businessmen in the party are Thabo Maretlane, Lebona Lephema, and Thabo Mofosi. All are said to be millionaires.
Also prominent in the party are former Central Bank of Lesotho Governor, Dr Ret’selisitsoe Matlanyane, former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara, and former Minister of Finance Tlohang Sekhamane.
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba ha tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
LEC switchesoff High Court
I’m still committed to ABC,says Rapapa
Rebel ABC MPs face ouster
Taxi operators threaten strike
Police thwart civil servants march
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Getting around South America: Conclusion
Our salvation lies in agriculture
Revolution without change?
It takes two to tango
Learning from the TB pandemic
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Babolai ba ha tsolo baa ahloloa
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
I’m still committed to ABC,says Rapapa
Taxi operators threaten strike
Rebel ABC MPs face ouster
Police thwart civil servants march
LEC switchesoff High Court
BNP leader backs Russia
Big smiles for man who coined ‘something kaofela’ tag
The painter with a magic hand
18 ABC supportersinjured in road accident
It takes two to tango
Trending
-
Videos2 days ago
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
-
Videos2 days ago
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
-
Videos2 days ago
Babolai ba ha tsolo baa ahloloa
-
Videos2 days ago
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
-
News6 days ago
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
-
News6 days ago
I’m still committed to ABC,says Rapapa
-
News6 days ago
Taxi operators threaten strike
-
News6 days ago
Rebel ABC MPs face ouster