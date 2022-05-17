News
Potsane: the ‘dagga president’
MASERU – KOTSOANA Potsane, the man who fought valiantly to legalise the growing and sale of dagga in Lesotho, died a disappointed man. Potsane, who called himself Mopresidente oa Matekoane (President of ), died two weeks ago after a long illness. He was buried in his village of Masaleng in Berea last Saturday.
Potsane came into the national spotlight after he openly told a government minister that he was growing dagga and wanted a license to trade legally. It is illegal to grow in Lesotho without a licence.
When he died two weeks ago, Potsane had still not received his license to allow him to trade dagga legally. His relative Kamohelo Potsane told mourners at the funeral that the late Potsane had been reluctant to visit doctors before he died.
Potsane left behind two adult daughters. His wife died a long time ago. Potsane used to publicly announce on a local radio stations almost every day that he eked out a living by illegally growing and selling dagga.
Prior to the re-ushering of democracy in Lesotho in 1993, Potsane was among thousands of Basotho who heard the Basutoland Congress Party (BCP), leader Ntsu Mokhehle promise that his government would legalise the growing of dagga.
The BCP won all constituencies and ruled without opposition from 1993 to 1997 but did not legalise the growing of dagga. Its ea khutla naha le matekoane a eona (our land will return to us together with its dagga) proved to be a mere slogan meant to hoodwink voters.
Its splinter party and successor in government, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) led by Pakalitha Mosisili skirted the dagga issue for years. In the meantime, Potsane continued growing dagga in his fields and smuggling it to South Africa, hoping that one day the government would fulfil its promise to legalise the drug.
When Thomas Thabane broke away from the LCD in 2006 to found the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Potsane became one of the party’s staunchest supporters. His hope that one day would be legalised did not diminish.
His life of smuggling and bribing the police at the border to smoothen entry into South Africa continued throughout the ABC’s status as the opposition. Finally, when the ABC became government in 2012 his hope was that his dream of farming and selling it without fear of being arrested would become a reality.
Still, the was not legalised and Potsane’s smuggling continued. It was not until 2017 when the Thabane-led government legalised the growing of , becoming the first country in Africa to do so.
But for Potsane and his fellow poor Basotho, that did not bring any relief. Instead, Potsane saw a lot of rich companies owned by whites from the west establishing farms in different parts of the country.
The Ministry of Health licensed a South African firm to grow cannabis in Lesotho for medical and scientific purposes, the first such authorised establishment in Africa. By 2018 the government had licensed five companies to produce medical .
Some of these companies have been partially or entirely acquired by established licensed Canadian producers. The first is Verve Dynamics in which a Canadian company, Aphria, owns about 30 percent shareholding.
Another one is MediGrow Lesotho, partly owned by Supreme Cannabis of Canada. There is also Daddy-Cann which is 100 percent owned by Canopy Growth of Canada. Another company is Medi-Kingdom, wholly owned by Medi-Kingdom of the United Kingdom.
Also there is the Pharmaceuticals Development Corp (PDC), which is wholly owned by Corix of the United States of America. Another company is Bophelo Bioscience and Wellness (Pty) and 20 percent of its shares are held by Halo Labs Inc of Canada.
At the time, Health Minister Nkaku Kabi had issued a directive that in order to obtain a trading licence for cannabis, one had to pay M500 000 and have not less than M40 million in the bank.
Kabi later told thepost that Basotho’s outcry is that the conditions and funds required to start the medicinal cannabis business shut out poor locals.
He however said it is with good intentions that the conditions are stringent – to save the industry from collapsing even before it starts. Kabi said the other reason for most Basotho not being able to trade in is that the seed that is used is from outside the country. He said Lesotho does not have such suitable cannabis seeds.
The one Lesotho has, which Potsane and many other smugglers plant, has not been found suitable as yet and Kabi said it was not known if the seeds would qualify in the long run.
Potsane, who already at the time had started a massive media campaign for licensing the indigenous , said he would not dance to the music of the government if the tune did not suit him.
“If the government says we have to have this lot of money to trade that means they do not care about Basotho because we will not be able to raise that kind of money,” Kotsoana told thepost then.
“Only the ministers and MPs will be able to trade. This means the government is not considering us because as poor as we are we will not afford it,” he said. “We do not want the foreign companies to come here and plant , we will plant it and they will have to buy it from us.”
Potsane argued that although Lesotho was making strides in the business, there were still huge impediments for locals who wanted to join the industry. It was during this time that the disappointed and dismayed Potsane took a 100-kilometre trip from his Masaleng village in Berea district to Kabi’s office in Maseru.
Kabi told mourners at the funeral that Potsane confessed to him that he was illegally trading in and he was asking the minister to issue him a licence. Kabi said he tried telling Potsane about the licence conditions and hefty prices but he would not listen – all he wanted was a licence so that he could trade legally.
Kabi said Potsane told him that although his cannabis was reaching the targeted market in South Africa, the problem was that he had to grease too many hands to cross the border. Kabi said Potsane told him that at each road block he would leave no less than M3 000 as a bribe to pass and, depending on the number of road blocks he would come across, he ended up taking home very little money. Potsane, he said, would make around M30 000 after harvest.
Wanting to help Potsane to trade legally, Kabi said he quickly told Prime Minister Thabane about Potsane’s request and they decided to assist him find an investor in the United States.
He said they found one in Texas but because of Covid-19 that struck the world in 2020 that saw all flights being grounded while cross-border travel stopped, the investor never came to Lesotho.
Potsane had, at the invitation of Kabi, been part of the government delegation that went to the US on a fact finding mission about the potential opportunities of Lesotho’s cannabis. The Pelgrave Handbook of International Development says cannabis is widely produced in the country, being the nation’s most significant cash-crop.
Other researchers have found that in the 2000s it was estimated that 70 percent of the cannabis in South Africa came from Lesotho. In the Journal of Political Ecology, Julian Bloomer of Trinity College of Dublin, Ireland, found that the illegal cultivation of cannabis in Lesotho has emerged as a key livelihood strategy that enables smallholder farmers to generate an income from their limited agricultural resources.
Bloomer found that cannabis was estimated in the late 1990s to be one of the three principal sources of foreign revenue for the country, the others being international aid and remittances from South Africa.
Bloomer said faced with declining employment opportunities, “cannabis has provided a means to achieve diversification and provide a subsistence living”. She found that “cannabis cultivation in rural Lesotho should be viewed as a coping strategy, as opposed to it being seen as criminal opportunism”.
Cannabis producing households were generally only meeting their subsistence needs, if even that, with the income they received from cannabis, she said.
“Any policies that attempt to reduce cannabis production in Lesotho will have a large and serious impact on a crucial coping strategy for marginalised rural households.”
As for Potsane who died without seeing the licence he so seriously pushed for, he was given dagga that was still fresh and in its stalks as a farewell gift as his coffin was lowered in the grave.
Zealots among the mourners took the coffin and ran in zigzags on the way to the graveyard, holding stalks and putting them on the coffin in the midst of a loud song. What a send-off to a man who fought so hard for the legalisation of dagga!
Caswell Tlali
News
School students starve
Mapule Motsopa
MASERU – THOUSANDS of primary school students are starving because catering companies have suspended services due to delayed payments from the government. Many of the children, especially in the rural areas, are from poor families that do not afford meals. They rely on the school feeding programme at the schools to keep hunger at bay.
But for some of the students that safety net has disappeared because they no longer get food at school. Some have dropped out of school, according to teachers who spoke thepost. Some schools have been forced to make abrupt changes in their routine.
Those that opened from 7:45 am to 2pm are now starting at 8:30 and closing at 12pm so that children can go home early to eat. This week some of the caterers and food managers told thepost that they have run out of stock because the government has not paid the suppliers and caterers for the past four months.
And schools that still prepare meals for the children said they have reduced the portions to make the food last. Joanne Motso of Thaba-Lesoba said without the school feeding programme, her 12-year old daughter starves. She said her child leaves for school on an empty stomach as she cannot afford breakfast.
“My child is now reluctant to go to school and prefers to join me as I collect rosehip (‘morobei) for sale,” Motso said.
“And now that it has been destroyed by heavy rains, things are worse.”
“I keep asking for help from neighbours who also are struggling and it really is not easy. Motso said teachers tried to explain the situation “but it is pointless”.
’Mathapelo Sello, a former caterer at Thaba- Lesoba primary, said their challenge is getting paid after serving children for the agreed period. Her contract ended on March 31 but she is
still owed over M16 000.
“I was last paid in December 2021 for November and when I requested clarifi cation I was told the government had not allocated money,” Sello said.
She said her relationship with her neighbours is sour because she borrowed wood from them hoping to pay as soon as she gotthe money There is also tension between her and the people she engaged to help her cook for the school.
Out of anger and frustration, they dragged her to the chief. She had stopped
“I cannot afford to work without being paid again.”
“My children are suffering yet I woke up every day to do work. I am discouraged.” ’Makefuoe Khutlisi, a caterer at Bela-Bela Primary school signed a contract on April 1 when the school was already out of stock.
It is not clear when the stock will be available. Now she has made it a habit to go to school at 7 am hoping to get stock only to come back without having cooked for the children. Khutlisi said this is affecting her and the children who rely on school meals.
“It has become tiresome and worrisome to go to school and do nothing,” she said.
“I only clean the kitchen and come back home.”
“Since I am desperate, I will keep on going there for nothing.”
Paul Khasane, a teacher and food manager at Thaba-Lesoba Primary School, said their supplier said he has not been paid to provide food (maize meal, peas, samp and beans) to MOKHOTLONG & THABA-TSEKA OPENING SOON O F F I C E S their school.
Khasane said they are left with a few weeks before the school term ends but there is still nothing. The principal, Liako Qhoshela, said very few pupils manage to bring their lunch to school.
“This was saddening so we had to shorten learning hours,” Qhoshela said.
Qhoshela said this is affecting their attendance. Hlajoane Peete, a teacher at Khubetsoana Primary, said their food ran out before the Easter holidays.
“Attendance is very poor because of this,” Peete said.
For those who rely on school food for lunch their desperation is just unbearable, she said. Peete said learning is not smooth because they are forced to cut lessons. He said they are unable to meet their target because they reduced their lessons from six to four.
Mokoallong Government Primary teacher ‘Mamoliehi Ramautu said “it hurt us and we are indeed very sad by these aggravating circumstances”. Ramautu said this has not only affected
the pupils but the teachers as well. She said the quality of education is compromised.
The new school feeding model, the National Management Agent (NMA), is administered by the School Self-Reliance and Feeding Unit (SSRFU) in the Ministry of Education. Two companies, Ruelle (Pty) Ltd and TJ General Dealer, both registered in Lesotho, were awarded the tender to provide food.
TJ General Dealer Admin Manager, Pule Leboka, said they have since started delivering food and most schools will get deliveries within a week. Leboka said the Ministry of Education should take the blame for delaying payments.
Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Lira Khama said the Ministry of Education was supposed to have a press conference about the issue yesterday but it was postponed to Monday because the minister had an emergency.
Mapule Motsopa
News
Moramotse off the hook
MASERU – THABO Moramotse, the son of Public Service Minister Lehlohonolo Moremotse, has been acquitted of the murder of his sister-in-law. This, after Justice Semapo Peete ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove that Moramotse murdered his brother’s wife, ’Mateboho Moramotse, in 2016.
Justice Peete said the confession that the police claimed Moramotse made could not be accepted as credible evidence because it was made under duress. The police had alleged that Moramotse made the confession before the later Magistrate Phethise Motanyane.
Moramotse did not take the witness box but told the court, through his lawyer Advocate Salemane Phafane KC, that the police forced him to confess to the murder. Moramotse told Justice Peete that Assistant Commissioner of Police Motlatsi Mapola instructed him on what to say to the magistrate.
He said ACP Mapola threatened to kill him if he changed the dictated confession. The confession was the prosecution’s main evidence against Moramotse.
Justice Peete said he had no option but to acquit Moramotse because there was no evidence linking him to the murder and the confession was not credible. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, had earlier admitted that since the court had rejected Moramotse’s confession she had no other evidence against him.
She said the confession was that Moramotse will be implicated in the murder.
“There is nothing I can do,“ Advocate Motinyane said.
When the confession took centre stage during the trial, Advocate Motinyane had argued that Moramotse did not deny that he confessed but said he had not made it voluntarily. Advocate Phafane KC said the court had no reason to put his client in the “box to answer the case that did not involve him”.
He said if the court allows that to happen, his client might find himself saying things that might implicate him. Advocate Salemane Phafane said the crown has no evidence against his client.
“Even the witnesses who testified said nothing about Moramotse being a suspect in this matter,” Advocate Phafane said.
He told the court that there was no evidence as to who shot ’Mateboho. Advocate Phafane further told the court that there was no evidence of whether the shells were found next to the body or not.
He said the crown only relied on a confession which his client said he made under duress. Advocate Phafane said so far there had never been any evidence as to who killed ’Mateboho.
Justice Peete said even though he has acquitted Moramotse, “one day the truth will come out”. He said his prayer is that “whoever committed murder, the crime should haunt him or her for the rest of their life”.
“My wish is that the person responsible for the murder should go to the grave earlier than expected.”
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Textile sector in trouble
MASERU – THE textile sector, which is the second biggest employer after the government of Lesotho with 40 000 workers, is facing an uncertain future as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic begin to be felt.
That is according to the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) Chief Executive, Molise Ramaili. Ramaili was speaking at an indaba for the textile industry in Maseru last Friday.
The industry saw at least 10 000 employees sent packing in the last two years following the outbreak of Covid-19, he said. Exports and employment have stagnated since 2017, Ramaili said.
He said the country should brace for more woes in the immediate future. Ramaili said the major cause of this stagnation shows “a shift to other markets and shrinkage of our market share”.
He further said the effects of the 37.4 percent wage increase in 2020 also played a major role.
“The industry’s loss of competitiveness goes far before the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ramaili said.
“Therefore, solutions need to be focused on the root causes not responding to the pandemic which merely crippled an already weakened organism,” he said.
He said about nine firms closed their doors and 10 056 jobs were lost. He said the potential job closures sit at 640 while 600 Basotho might be retrenched very soon. He said the major reasons for the closures and retrenchments are the declining and cancellation of orders.
He said this has been triggered by high costs which include increased wages, increased logistics, increased port charges and delays in delivery. Ramaili said this has led to declining revenues where the companies are currently operating at 50 percent capacity.
He said a non-conducive investment environment has also contributed to the downfall of the industry. He explained that this includes government policy, slow decisions on wage increases, Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds, work and residence permits.
Ramaili said in 2021, they held a roundtable with relevant stakeholders in this industry. He said among the challenges which were mentioned include buyers’ diversification of their sources of procurement of goods such as near-shoring production and material sourcing.
He said it was also raised that the buyers had changed their procurement structure and had changed their selling and ordering techniques to short term and agile orders to support their digital businesses.
Ramaili said although Lesotho is competitive in labour costs, the quality of skills is not good enough to manage the industry without expatriates. He said Lesotho’s productivity is lower as compared to Asia, however, better than eSwatini, Ethiopia and Kenya.
He said this gives Lesotho better opportunities. However, lack of warehousing facilities for factories and the absence of an industry specific incentives framework are barriers to the growth of this industry.
Ramaili said the legislative environment had become inconsistent and non-consultative, and very slow to respond to emerging challenges. He said the costs increased especially on wages, transportation due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, water, electricity, and international ports’ charges.
He said United States markets are currently buying from their neighbouring countries to minimise the costs of transportation too. He said the regular strikes by workers also fueled the crisis.
“The industry is dependent on a few large manufacturers that subcontract their orders to the medium and small manufacturers,” he said.
Ramaili said some factories’ orders are seasonal hence the production gaps. He said this is a crisis which requires collaborations. However, there is a lack of cohesive vision and collaboration amongst stakeholders such as government, labour, investors, and civil society.
“Stakeholders vilify each other,” he said.
He further said there are not enough local skills to fully domesticate the industry. He said there is no deep understanding and knowledge of the sector to be able to develop and reinvent it further.
“There are trade issues with SARS holding Lesotho-bound orders’ containers for too long,” he said.
However, Ramaili said although the damage is huge, we still stand a chance to resolve this matter. He said trade facilitation needs to be streamlined with both physical and soft infrastructure.
He said we can still rebuild and rebrand Lesotho as a sourcing location and leader in the African textiles and apparel manufacturing industry. He said this can be achieved by expansion of standards auditing to local manufacturers and pursuing joint stakeholders’ orders sourcing.
The Minister of Trade, Thabiso Molapo, said over the past several months, we have witnessed several headlines on more job losses looming. He said it is fair to say that the effects of these losses have proved devastating to many.
Molapo said relevant stakeholders should work closely with the Ministry of Trade through the LNDC to contribute to the efforts to attract and retain investment in the textile and garment industry.
“Each stakeholder has a unique opportunity in creating a conducive investment climate for prospective investors, both local and foreign,” Molapo said.
He said each stakeholder is operating in different areas of government service delivery and regulation from revenue collection, water and electricity distribution and financial sector.
“However, they are all geared towards developing Lesotho and building her into a prosperous nation,” he said.
“Let us collectively gear towards developing systems that will move us in that direction,” he said.
Mary Motebang from the Ministry of Trade said more Basotho are keen to venture into this industry. She said they discovered about 4 000 SMEs, especially women in dress making businesses, who were willing to do so.
She said this group of SMEs needs to be equipped with skills to run the textile firms with the ministry assisting them with management skills. Motebang said although the major concern on the industry shrinkage include market shift, Lesotho has more market opportunities besides the US market.
She mentioned the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Southern African Custom Union (SACU) trade agreement, Southern African Development Community SADC trade agreement and African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) which need to be utilized.
“Lesotho is underutilising the export markets we have,” she said.
One of the participants, Lehlonoholo Chefa, said ‘‘our productivity is so high as compared to other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, however, when it comes to skills transfer, we are still behind”.
He said institutions such as Limkokwing University of Creative Technology and Lerotholi Polytechnic which already have such programmes in their curriculum should be encouraged to provide necessary skills which will enable Basotho to run this industry.
