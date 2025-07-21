Power struggle cripples Sekhametsi

MASERU – A power battle has allegedly crippled Sekhametsi Investment Consortium’s operations.

thepost can reveal that while the warring factions clash in the High Court, the company’s operations have come to a standstill.

The Selikane Selikane-lead board, which was voted out by frustrated shareholders on June 1, has refused to leave office and filed an application to block Thuso Green’s board from taking over.

The High Court refused to hear Selikane on an urgent basis, ruling that his board’s removal had not created a vacuum that would imperil the company.

That ruling meant that Green’s board would continue in office but Selikane’s board has refused to hand over control.

This is because the High Court did not issue a written court order that Green’s board can use to force their way into the office and take over operations.

Selikane’s ousted board has thus remained in office, controlling operations and bank accounts.

thepost has been told that the impasse is now affecting Sekhametsi’s operations.

Source told thepost that water and power bills have not been paid for months.

Some suppliers have also not been paid. “They are not buying diesel for the backup generator at Sekhametsi Place,” said the source.

“The reputational damage is huge. You cannot have a huge company like this one owing nearly a million to suppliers,” said the source.

Valued at M1.3 billion, Sekhametsi is one of the biggest locally owned companies.

It owns a 20 percent stake in Vodacom Lesotho and property portfolio that includes Sekhametsi Place (Agric Bank building) and the Vodacom Park.

The power battle is, however, threatening to upend that spectacular growth that started with an initial capital of just under M5 million 25 years ago.

Tensions started boiling around 2021 when questions were raised about the Sekhametsi’s M10 million investment Afri-Expo Textiles, a company owned by Teboho Kobeli, who is now chairman of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

Shareholders also questioned the company’s M15 million investment in Verve Dynamics Incorporated, a cannabis processing company in which Prime Minister Sam Matekane had an interest.

Those investments were the main grievances that triggered the 2022 removal of the board led Matjato Moteane, who later became the Minister of Public Works.

The new board was elected on promises to make wholesome changes and appoint forensic auditors to investigate the Verve and Afro–Expo transactions.

But three years later, the mood has soured against the board.

Shareholders accuse the board led by Selikane Selikane of usurping the management’s role, paying itself huge sitting allowances, failing to draft critical policies, poor performance and ignoring the shareholders’ instructions.

The board is also accused of trying to resist the shareholders’ attempt to remove it.

