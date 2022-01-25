Pricing scandal rocks oil companies

MASERU – ENGEN Lesotho and Puma Lesotho are allegedly cutting corners to increase their profits at the expense of customers and fuel local distribution companies.

An investigation by thepost has revealed how the two companies illegally changed their fuel distribution systems to unfairly increase their margins by charging customers for services they are now providing.

For the past three years or so, Engen Lesotho and Puma Lesotho have been forcing their haulage contractors to deliver fuel directly from refineries in South Africa to garages in Lesotho.

This violates the government’s regulations which stipulate that haulage companies must deliver fuel to storage depots in Lesotho before distribution to garages around the country.

The cost of offloading and storing the fuel at the companies’ depots is called handling fees and is included in the pricing structure approved by the government. It is therefore part of the price customers pay per every litre at the pump.



It is based on the expectation that companies are incurring the cost of offloading and storing the fuel at their depots after delivery from the refineries.

According to figures seen by thepost, the handling fee is 15 cents per litre, an amount that goes directly to Engen and Puma for storage of the fuel.

thepost can however reveal that Puma and Engen are not incurring the handling cost because they are forcing haulage companies to deliver fuel from the refineries straight to garages in Lesotho.



Yet for the past three years, they have continued to pocket the 15 cents on every litre of petrol, diesel and paraffin. This means Engen and Puma are unfairly collecting fees for services they are not providing.

The revelations come at a time when the oil companies are piling pressure on the government to review the handling fees on claims that their costs have increased.



The Petroleum Fund, which regulates fuel prices and distribution, has confirmed that it is looking into the issue after receiving complaints from some stakeholders.

“It came to us as a tip-off just before the festive holidays and we are looking at it,” said Lebohang Makhoali, the Petroleum Fund’s operations manager.

“As of now, we cannot call it an investigation but it is something we are looking into based on information we have received.”



“If that is happening it means the companies are increasing their margins by charging for services they are not providing and that will be at variance with the set pricing structure,” Makhoali said.

While the 15 cents might look small, it translates into huge profits on the volumes that the oil companies import into Lesotho annually.

According to estimates, Lesotho uses about 230 million litres of petrol, diesel and paraffin per year.



Based on those figures it means the companies are collecting M34.5 million in handling fees per annum. Because they are not incurring the handling costs that M34.5 million is essentially profit to Engen and Puma.

The companies have therefore illegally pocketed some M103 million from customers over the past three years. If the companies’ idea to short-circuit the distribution system was to reduce the cost of fuel then some of those savings should have been passed on to the customers.



Customers should therefore be paying 15 cents less on every litre of fuel.

That the new distribution system has not led to a reduction in fuel prices means customers have been bilked of a staggering M103 million over the past three years.

Local fuel haulage companies are also feeling the effects of the oil companies’ illegal change of the distribution model.

They are not getting a cut on the 15 cents despite being the ones forced to handle the storage on their tankers. They are losing money because the new system has increased their costs.



The oil companies appear to have illegally changed their distribution systems in 2017, just as the government was pushing them to give contracts to local haulage companies.

Before 2016 the business of transporting fuel from the refineries to the local depots and local garages was dominated by Unitrans, a South African company.

Selibe Mochoboroane, the then energy minister, aggressively pushed the oil companies to give the fuel haulage business to local companies.

Several local companies jumped at the opportunity and invested heavily in fuel tankers. The oil companies however appear to have used that policy change to squeeze out better margins.



thepost has been told that some of the local haulage companies are being paid 30 percent less than what Unitrans was getting for doing the same job.

Around the same time, the oil companies began changing their distribution systems to shore up their bottomline.

Regulations state that fuel companies should have a storage facility of at least 500 000 litres in Lesotho.

Engen’s depot in Lesotho can carry as much as 10 million litres while Puma’s capacity is about half of that

But the storage facilities cost money to maintain.

The strategy by Puma and Engen is to keep their local depots with as little fuel as possible.



Experience has shown that barring any major catastrophe like a major strike at the refineries, a complete breakdown in the whole system or a border blockade, the companies can still quickly deliver fuel from the refineries to Lesotho.

The companies have thus reasoned that they don’t need to incur the cost of storage at their depots when Lesotho is a few hours away from their refineries. The oil companies thus treat Lesotho just like a city in South Africa.



To sidestep Lesotho’s storage requirement the oil giants pushed the haulage companies to buy sophisticated and expensive trailers instead of cheaper and simple bridging trailers that don’t have metres.

A metred trailer costs M3 million while a bridging trailer goes for M1 million.



Before being forced to hire local transport companies, the oil companies allowed their haulage contractors to use bridging trailers to collect fuel from refineries and offload it at their depots in Lesotho.

The logic behind the metred trailers was simple: the haulage companies would pick the fuel at the refineries as if they are getting it from local depots because they have the metres with which to deliver to filling stations.



Instantly, the companies had rid themselves of the cost of storage and the headaches that come with it.

From thereon the oil companies started forcing the truckers to pick the fuel from refineries and deliver it directly to the garages.

That strategy led to a windfall for the oil companies which no longer carry the handling cost but remain entitled to the fee as per the government’s pricing structure.



So in addition to being forced to buy expensive trailers, the local truckers have been forced to carry the cost of storing the fuel in their tanks.

Now they carry the fuel from refineries to Lesotho and then keep it in their tankers while waiting for the oil companies to give them orders over which garage to give the product.

They are however not paid for the time they are holding on to the product. Nor is there a standing charge.



In the meantime, the haulage companies keep losing money for every minute they are holding the product because they can make other trips to the refineries.

There is also the cost of security and insurance for the trucks and the products while they wait for final distribution instructions. The trucks have thus been turned into storage facilities for which the oil companies don’t pay anything.



While the haulage companies are saddled with the additional cost of storing the fuel, the oil companies keep collecting the 15 cents as handling fees.

At the time of going for print, Engen Lesotho had not responded to questions sent by

thepost in the afternoon. An official hinted that they might be unable to meet the deadline.

Puma Lesotho referred questions to someone who was described as an oil adviser based in Cape Town. He was not picking up his phone and did not respond to a WhatsApp message.

